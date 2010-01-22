*EURweb has learned that original Chi-Lites member Robert “Squirrel” Lester has died.

The artist, who sang on such Chi-Lites hits as “Have You Seen Her” and “Oh Girl,” passed away at 12:05 this morning in his hometown of Chicago, according to the group’s lead singer Marshall Thompson.

“Today I am mourning the loss of my dear partner and friend, Robert “Squirrel” Lester,” Thompson wrote in a statement. “He and I have been performing together for the past 50 years and now I am facing the reality that my friend has left me behind. 

“I pray for peace to his family, friends and to each of you. I also ask that you include me in your prayers as I attempt to accept his passing, knowing that after a short illness, he is no longer suffering and has made his final journey. He will remain in my heart and can never be replaced.” 

Lester once sang with The Chanteurs, a band which included Eugene Record and Clarence Johnson. The three men later formed the Hi-Lites with Marshall Thompson and Creadel “Red” Jones. By the mid-’60s, Johnson left the group, and they were renamed the Chi-Lites, in a nod to their hometown.

Funeral arrangements were pending at press time.

Below, the Chi-Lites perform “Oh Girl” on “Soul Train”

  2. JustConcern Reply

    May U Rest In Peace Robert~~. My condolence
    to Ur family friends and fans that loved u.
    Thank u 4 the wonderful music. U will always be(( MISSED)) but never forgotten

  3. Dianne Mommaship Washington Reply

    They’re leaving here, that’s for damn sure. Feeling sad. They brought alot of joy. That 1st album is a classic, the whole thing, not one song on that piece couldn’t stand alone. God bless and RIP.

  4. McNasty Reply

    Wow! I’ve reached the age where the real singers from my childhood are beginning to cross over. Never thought about how old I would be when they started or how old they would be leaving here. Rest in Eternal Peace Squirrel!

  5. NYCsoul Reply

    This really saddens me. We are losing our classic soul stars at an alarming rate. Sometimes, I wish I was a born a decade earlier so I could have experienced great groups like The Chi-lites. My mom has several of their 45s in her record collection. Rest In Peace, Mr. Lester. Your music brought so much happiness.

  7. The Chi Lites Family Reply

