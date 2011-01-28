*A former assistant to Mary Harvey named Jocelin, spoke out on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show today, refuting accusations that Mary made in a series of YouTube videos posted last weekend.

“He took my Wynton from me, he turned my son against me, had me evicted me from our house, I was thrown out…he manipulated the courts, everything against me,” according to Mary.

Jocelin, who describes her former boss as “erratic,” recalls the episode differently.

“Mary was very overwhelmed and she did not want that…so she asked me to get a ticket and put [Wynton] on the plane to his father,” she said. “I had to put him on the plane and not let [Steve’s] party know until 30 minutes before he landed.”

Jocelin said that Mary was never broke, as she claims in the videos, and was receiving about $40,000 per month from her ex-husband during the divorce proceedings.

“One moment she’ll be fine and the next moment she’ll go completely left on you,” said Jocelin, who also revealed that Mary had asked her to post information about Steve on gossip website Mediatakeout.com.

Steve Harvey addressed the rumors on his nationally syndicated talk show Monday.

“I know the truth,” he said. “But the matter is, the part that’s hurtful in this is my wife and children had to be drugged [sic] into this. If you’re going to be vindictive go ahead and aim it at me, but my son is coming in the room crying. And that’s also her son. So why would you do this?”

The comedian and talk show host will go to court next month to request sanctions against his former wife for violating an injunction against talking about their divorce and bitter custody battle.

His wife Marjorie — whom he married two years after the divorce — is “contemplating” filing a defamation suit against Mary because of accusations that she was involved with Steve while he was still married.





  2. Reds Reply

    I just want to know how much money Mary is getting monthly from Steve. Kelis is getting $30,000 from Nas, plus child support.
    I don’t believe this woman is getting no $40,000 from Steve.

    • musbdherbs Reply

      Yeah wuteva dude. You the one who was questioning why a man would have custody of his own damn child.

  3. Grace12_34 Reply

    Ok, make up your mind here … Was there a “bitter custody battle,” or did Mary simply “put [Wynton] on the plane to his father?” I know Mary has got to be pissed that the Marjorie bitch is raising her son.

    • GHank Reply

      See, that was my point. I’m still trying to figure how did Steve Harvey get full custody of their son? I also read that they both shared the same divorce attorney. Now, I NEVER heard of that. But that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.

      • joseph Reply

        Mary Harvey, whose divorce was finalized in 2005, Mary Harvey was not left destitute after her divorce, as she had suggested. Rather, she was paid $40,000 a month until March 2009 and received a $1.5 million lump sum thereafter.
        Mary, who claims she was “evicted” from their home, was also awarded three homes in their property settlement.
        The documents indicate that Steve Harvey has primary custody of their 13-year-old son Wynton, whom Mary sent on a plane to his father with Steve’s knowledge—a fact Mary’s former assistant “Mary was very overwhelmed and she did not want that…so she asked me to get a ticket and put [Wynton] on the plane to his father,” Mary’s former assistant Jocelin said “I had to put him on the plane and not let [Steve’s] party know until 30 minutes before he landed. “Why was she overwhelmed she had money.
        Mary have spent time together see her Facebook page. Wynton is grown now and make his own choices.

  4. crookedlettereye Reply

    Smiley has been adamently backing Harvey since this all came out…talking about he was there when Mary was acting a plum fool on Steve in public on several occasions and he KNOWS for a FACT that Mary got 6 million dollars in the settlement…that he knows she is lying etc…I was listening like how does he know these things to be definitely true…I understand Steve was Rickey’s mentor of some sort but it was kinda like weird to hear him cover like that for steve. I’m like were you there throughout their entire marraige?! How can you say she’s lying about EVERYTHING dang bruh…get off his nuts…I mean I dont know what’s truthful and I dont have the info Rickey has but you can cover for a person without appearing partial…like he was claiming EVERYTHING Mary was saying was a lie like he knew for 100% fact…Im side eyeing that ninja for that…

    • Snicker Reply

      ricky smiley needs to mind his own cotton pickin business & stay out of this!

    • RSMI Reply

      I heard Smiley proclaim his love 😉 for Steve on the Monique Show. He refers to him as a mentor/uncle so he (or anyone else)can’t consider him an unbiased party. And as for the assistant… she wasn’t sounding to believable and she’s a former employee (who doesn’t have something negative to say about an ex-boss???). Is anyone really listening for Smiley anyway?!?! I haven’t heard anything from him other then the prank calls (which it seems like Nephew Tommie on Steve’s show has robbed). This is cheap damage control. I see Steve still hasn’t hired a reputable crisis management team to help him handle this situation…he’s still losing in the court of public opinion. And I think at this point Mary feels she has nothing to lose.

  5. GHank Reply

    This is what I found about Steve’s and Mary’s divorce settlement:

    Steve Harvey Divorce Settlement
    Introduction to Steve Harvey Divorce Settlement

    Steve Harvey is a radio personality, entertainer, comedian and actor in the United States. He played a role of a comedian in “The Original Kings of Comedy”, a Spike Lee film. He has hosted “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” which is a radio program.

    In January 1989, Steve had been to Arlington, Texas for a comedy show. Here, Mary Lee Shackelford was working for Fashion Fair Cosmetics. Steve wandered in this store and introduced himself to her. This is how they met.

    For 17 years, he was with Mary during which the couple experienced a 10 year marital life. While they were married, Mary gave birth to a son, Wynton, in 1997. The couple got divorced in 2005.

    Terms of Steve Harvey Divorce Settlement

    Child Support given by Steve to Mary: 1,000 USD per month
    Steve received all property and businesses
    Mary Harvey’s outrage against the divorce settlement

    In 2007, Mary sued Steve in Harris County District Court for swindling her during the divorce settlement. She alleged that Steve and his lawyer cheated her into a quickie divorce. They intended to hide the following details about her ex husband during the settlement.

    Adultery
    Poor and neglectful parenting
    Physical and mental abuse of Mary
    Mary added that during the November 2005 divorce, she was not aware of her rights to hire an independent lawyer. So, she had the same attorney as her husband and he was Ricky Anderson. Ricky convinced her that she was not legally eligible for more than 1000 USD per month as child support. In this way, she was deceived by the lawyer and her ex husband. As a result of all this, she feels that the divorce settlement regarding child support, division of community property and alimony was not just.

    Mary has developed an opinion that Ricky sought to attain Steve’s interests and safeguard Steve’s image in the public eye as “Christian-type, likeable, do good and packaged. Her ex husband and his lawyer attempted to quickly and quietly organize the divorce.

    Taking into account the fact that Steve is a millionaire, the divorce settlement has been very measly for Mary. So, Mary stated that her ex swindled her for millions and also committed physical and mental abuse. If the judge would conclude that Steve derisively hid vital data from Mary, then Steve would have to face jail. On 20th December 2007, there was news that the probability of prison has coerced Steve to release money to his ex wife.

    Court documents suggested that Steve owns a fortune of 20 million USD. Mary’s lawsuit and the nasty allegations made in it had begun to hurt his public image. So, Steve became serious about nullifying the lawsuit. Consequently, he became willing to offer 50 percent of what he owns to settle the case with his ex wife. It is expected that Mary would accept the offer of 10 million USD.

    • Grace12_34 Reply

      I hope the last paragraph is true. When Horsemouth Harvey announced his divorce on the air, he said he was going to make sure he provided for Mary, that she would have her house and some money. That’s really the only thing I am interested in. After, as Mary said, coming from NOTHING, struggling with her husband so he could rise and having her stomach sliced open to bear his son, I just don’t see why she should be evicted and left penniless, while that arrogant SOB moves on with two drug dealers’ whore.

      • Melody Reply

        Sniveling azz Steve will get his comeuppance…stay tuned. And the drug dealers’ whore is gonna be the one to fix him in due time. You can bet from that grin on her face she’s not the type to end of up like Mary.

  6. Snicker Reply

    the person that is lying is that so-called assistant…..somebody is paying this dumb heffa to say this because otherwise even if it was a lie, what business is it of hers to have to come out & say anything? how is she benefiting? if it was me i would stay out of it unless it benefits me in some way or another.

    • musbdherbs Reply

      Well of course she’s a liar. She disagrees with the depiction of Mary that many of you bought. Why? Because it fit nicely with your thoughts about Harvey in the first place.

      Now both Steve and this assistant is lying.

      And Mary?

      Oh, well she’s the victim.

      Why?

      because women (and REDS) think so

      • Snicker Reply

        @musbdherbs say what you want but i still think the assistant is lying. i’m not stopping you from believing steve harvey. why don’t you & ricky smiley become his crisis management team and clear his name?

        • musbdherbs Reply

          Of cours eu do. But not only Steve, you think his current wife, ex’s assistant and now Smiley are all in on it.

          And as long as it makes sense to you. That’s all that matters. However illogical a thought.

  7. SpelmanRho Reply

    I’m wondering how she’s getting “child support” if she doesn’t have custody of the child. Child support and spousal support in most states are separate judgments, but TX may be different. Someone mentioned it before, one parent (especially the father) getting FULL custody of a child is HIGHLY unusual. It usually occurs with questions of fitness or if the other parent relinquishes it.

    • Snicker Reply

      @spelmanRho the fact that steve has custody proves that’s one damn lie that was told. why would he give her child support & the child lives with him?

    • synthia Reply

      @SpelmanRho, I don’t know how Steve got custody of the children, but that doesn’t necessarily mean something’s wrong with Mary.

      When a man is famous with money and power, he can influence the court and the children.

      I think of situations like Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman — he got full custody of their two adopted kids when they divorced years ago and they stopped going to see Nicole altogether, even though she was supposed to have summers with them.

      Also, as a boy I’m sure Wynton idolized his dad and perhaps wanted to be with him. My parents never split up but when I was young they once thought about it and I wanted to stay with my mom and my brother wanted to stay full time with my dad. It happens.

      • SpelmanRho Reply

        I’m not saying something’s wrong with Mary. I’m saying that the ENTIRE situation is convoluted. I’m suspicious of both of them; there are too many situations on both sides where 2+2 isn’t equaling four, you know what I mean ?

  9. nightshift Reply

    sounds like Steve got to Jocelin, she says Mary would go left on you, well if my man was seeing other women and throwing it up in my face, telling her that she can’t do anything about it, day-after-day..threatening to and then taking my child ..I’d be a little nutty, that’s emotional abuse …and so what if ‘ol got 40k during the proceedings, what did she get after, that she felt she got burned by him…I’m running with the ex…..Marjorie sit your GED totin ass the hell down and get used to the word “next”.

      • jbfromptown Reply

        What are you Steve’s sidekick? Steve is a country 4 corner hustler. Preys on weak women who are too gullible to see his scam.

  10. Grace12_34 Reply

    Mary admits in her videos that she has gone OFF. We can only wonder WHY. Now, JUST LIKE A LITTLE BITCH, Steve is suing her because Oprah has the good sense not to let him have a show on her new network??

    I support Mary Shackelford Harvey 100%. She has NOTHING to lose now. GO, MARY!

  11. khanman Reply

    @musbdherbs these broads on here are straight up men haters. All they do is spew their hatred for men on this site. Clearly, they are projecting their own failed relationships onto Steve. Otherwise they wouldn’t be so invested in hating on Steve like they do. They act as if that woman is innocent and a victim. If she had her shyt together none of this would have come to pass especially losing custody of her son. That speaks volumes about her as a mother and a woman.

    • Snicker Reply

      @khanman shut up! you just want some attention and this will be the last of mine you’ll get……LOL!!

      • khanman Reply

        @Snicker no you STFU! You so stupid you can’t even find a logical response to my post so you come at me with that ish. You helped to prove my point about all the hate you skanks are spewing about. 😆

    • musbdherbs Reply

      Amen Amen and Amen to that. All of these angry black women (and REDS) wasted no time in completely trashing what Harvey, his current wife, now his ex’s assistant has said. So instead of being seen as something to corroborate one side or the other, EVERYBODY must be in on it BUT mary.

      Now Smiley is in the mix just because he’s not a man hater like these unhappy and angry black women, most of whom likely LOVED for colored girls JUST because it portrayed black men (their nemisis) badly.

      Bullshyt.

      • Snicker Reply

        @musbdherbs ok we get it, you’re a man & you want to defend men no matter what….ok, what do you want? an award? i love men just fine & have a husband and 2 little boys who will be men one day that i love dearly. we don’t have to support/love steve when he has people like you, khanman & ricky smiley ready to suck his d*ck and love him for us. 😆

        • khanman Reply

          @Snicker Your husband and sons must be spineless weasals to have to put up with you.

        • musbdherbs Reply

          Ok please. This has nothing to do w/being a man and everything to do w/being able to read and reason.

          It IS unfknreasonable that the courts decided to give a man a child UNLESS some shit is going on w/the mother. Considering all the broke down women claiming child support, I can’t imagine that this woman would not have had the same chance to keep her child.

          So now the courts are at fault to.

          Yeah, like I said. You black women are angry about shyt that really is so stupid. All of this rage about a man none of ya’ll have ever met, will likely never meet. But you have such concrete opinions about shyt you can’t possibly know nething about.

          No reason y so many of ya’ll mkfrs single and lonely!

        • Grace12_34 Reply

          @Mus, I guess you weren’t here to see my previous posts or “bashing” of Steve Harvey. I HAVE met him. It was NOT a nice experience. He is NOT a nice person. I hope he gets everything that is coming to him.

  12. Williena Reply

    Is anyone listening to the morning show? It’s hilariuos how Tommy, Shirley and Carla are doing their best to make him feel good. And out of all the letters they receive, they can only find one or two who letters that someone is saying what he really wants to say. I personally believe the letters are fake. Its just away of saying what he wants without violating the gag order. He keeps reading the same letter. I know his ratings are slipping. Truth be told the only reason I tune in, is for the prank calls and Eugene. Other than that, I wonder if Steve realize, Tommy is probably the only reason people are tuning in. I hate Shirley voice and Carla’s.

  13. kevobx43 Reply

    That would be the jezebel effect * Jeremiah 31:22 a woman will surpass a man. Clearly 1st Kings 21:5-21 notice how Jezebel seals her husband death in a letter, proclaims fasting. The kingdom of God is for hire with money, him that is shut up Revelation 2:20-21 =Daniel 12:4.

    • jbfromptown Reply

      MAn so true. She fasts for so called revelation. But through Satan however.

  14. SpelmanRho Reply

    No one comes out smelling like roses in this thing.
    First Steve should’ve been a bit more humble in his doling out of relationship advice. Not that people who have been divorced can’t give relationship advice, but how about coming at it from a “don’t make the mistakes I’ve made” angle. If he’d approached the subject from that perspective, he would’ve been able to keep his credibility.
    His ex-wife was wrong for not protecting her self interests to make sure she could properly take care of herself and her child. If the lead up to the divorce was a messy as she said it was, why would she TRUST the husband she thought was cheating on her to make sure she was treated fairly in the divorce by using the SAME lawyer ? It was up to HER to find the information she needed to protect her rights. Mamma may have and poppa may have, but God bless the child that’s got his OWN. “I didn’t know” isn’t an excuse, it’s a cop-out especially when information is as easily accessible as it is today.
    The new wife should support Steve by providing him and their children with comfort and support making sure their home is a sanctuary from the drama. Outside of this, her input is unnecessary.
    And EVERYBODY involved should love their children enough to make the public denigration of the sons’/daughters’ parent off limits.

    • synthia Reply

      It does seem bizarre that Mary didn’t protect her own interests and get her own lawyer.

      However, I look at it like this. Mary was an unsophisticated woman who was not groomed to deal with the fame that later came to her marriage. She likely trusted that family attorney and he was just a typical shark in the water looking for blood.

      I’ve read that she asked that family lawyer to recommend an attorney. He said it would be best for him to represent both … and since she kept quiet on Steve for so long I can believe she took up his offer to keep the matter private and not expose all their life to a new attorney (naive and sophisticated, yes. She probably though because that lawyer had represented them both for 16 years that he would be just as loyal to her. Nope. Loyalty follows the money.).

      This attorney did say he’d make sure the property got split evenly after the divorce but did not do that. This reminds me of Kelsey’s Grammer’s situation. He’s trying to get a quickie divorce now and tell the wife they’ll divide property later. Unlike Mary, Camille is NOT buying that.

  15. stepalln Reply

    kHANMAN WHY DO U SUGGEST THAT ALL OF THE WOMEN ARE JUST HERE HATING ON BLACK MEN..PERSONALLY I FEEL IF GOD MADE ANYTHING BETTER HE KEPT IT FOR HIMSELF. MOVING ON SOMEDAY ALL TRUTH WILL COME OUT IF STEVE DID ANY OF WHAT THIS WOMEN CLAIMS HE SHOULD BURN IN HELL, THIS WOMAN WAS IN THE TRENCHES WITH HIM, WHEN HE HAD NOTHING, YOU DOGGED OUT A PERSON WHO HELP YOU TO FULL FILL A DREAM AND ESPECIALLY A SPOUSE. SHE DESERVES MORE THAN SHE GOT. AND AS FOR THE PARENTING, SOMETIMES A MAN IS THE BEST PARENT, AND I GIVE MEN THAT, BUT DON’T CUT THE MOTHER OUT OF THE CHILDS LIFE, NOR SHOULD IT BE DONE VICE VERSA. AS FOR THE ASSISTANT, SHE COULD BE LYING, YOU KNOW MONEY TALK AND BULLSHIT WALK.

