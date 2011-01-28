*A former assistant to Mary Harvey named Jocelin, spoke out on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show today, refuting accusations that Mary made in a series of YouTube videos posted last weekend.

(Click HERE to LISTEN tom the actual 8 minute interview.)

“He took my Wynton from me, he turned my son against me, had me evicted me from our house, I was thrown out…he manipulated the courts, everything against me,” according to Mary.

Jocelin, who describes her former boss as “erratic,” recalls the episode differently.

“Mary was very overwhelmed and she did not want that…so she asked me to get a ticket and put [Wynton] on the plane to his father,” she said. “I had to put him on the plane and not let [Steve’s] party know until 30 minutes before he landed.”

Jocelin said that Mary was never broke, as she claims in the videos, and was receiving about $40,000 per month from her ex-husband during the divorce proceedings.

“One moment she’ll be fine and the next moment she’ll go completely left on you,” said Jocelin, who also revealed that Mary had asked her to post information about Steve on gossip website Mediatakeout.com.

Steve Harvey addressed the rumors on his nationally syndicated talk show Monday.

“I know the truth,” he said. “But the matter is, the part that’s hurtful in this is my wife and children had to be drugged [sic] into this. If you’re going to be vindictive go ahead and aim it at me, but my son is coming in the room crying. And that’s also her son. So why would you do this?”

The comedian and talk show host will go to court next month to request sanctions against his former wife for violating an injunction against talking about their divorce and bitter custody battle.

His wife Marjorie — whom he married two years after the divorce — is “contemplating” filing a defamation suit against Mary because of accusations that she was involved with Steve while he was still married.