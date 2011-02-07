*Just like the headline says, this page/board is where you can discuss the stuff that we didn’t cover in today’s issue. (It’s sort of like feedback with a twist) Remember, NO name calling, racial taunting, graphic sex talk and vulgarity in general, PLEASE.

——–

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Don’t look down on anyone unless you are helping them up.” —Jesse Jackson

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Feb. 7: Comedian Chris Rock is 46.

WEBSITE OF THE WEEK

Nia Online is an online fashion and lifestyle magazine for the stylish and confident black woman. www.niaonline.com

Submit your favorite website to us along with a 15-20 word (or less) description via www.eurweb.com/?page_id=17.

BLACK HISTORY



Feb. 7, 1926: Carter G. Woodson creates Negro History Week. In 1976 it became Black History Month. (Source: www.BlackFacts.com)