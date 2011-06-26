Paul Williams

*Kenneth Williams went to prison for strangling his great-aunt with a telephone cord in 1989, the same year his father was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Before entering prison, the younger Williams asked his sister to save his share of royalty checks he inherited from his dad, Paul Williams, one of the original members of the Temptations, the superstar Motown group known for the hits “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.”

“I figured I was well off,” Kenneth Williams, 49, told The Detroit News.

The Redford Township man was released from prison in July after serving more than 20 years and discovered the money – estimated at more than $200,000 – was gone. His sister, Paula Williams, spent it, according to a complaint he filed against her in federal court in Detroit.

The accusation serves as another sad footnote to the legacy of Motown legend Paul Williams, the baritone singer who choreographed the group’s stylish dance moves, and who died in 1973 under murky circumstances. And it is the latest in a long line of fights over one of the most consistently lucrative commodities to come out of Detroit in 51 years: Motown royalties.

The accusations add a new layer of drama to one of the most successful, and tragic, acts in the Motown Records stable. It is a stable filled with stars whose success and tragedies – including premature deaths, murder, drug addiction and legal woes – have inspired Broadway musicals, TV movies and reams of tell-all books.

Read/learn more at The Detroit News.

Kenneth Williams





    Paul was not the barritone singer, that was Melvin Franklin. He was the tenor.

    There is an error in this news report. If my memory serves me well, Cholly Atkins of the Cole & Atkins Dance Duo of Harlem’s Apollo Theatre fame during the 40’s and 50’s was contracted by Barry Gordy to be artistic director and to choreograph the dance routines of the Tempations. His dance partner, “Honey” Cole for many years served as the M C at the Apollo’s Wednesday night talent show. I remember “Honey” being a handsome brother who the young women just adored! They’d sit in the audience and swoon when he came on stage. Honey Cole made me sick, because he got all of the female attention! LOL! LOL! Fanteeking

    PS, I also remember how “Honey” was so frustrated by the fact that other dance duos in NYC received top billing and made all of the money. He told us, “I went to one dance festival in NYC downtown to see a popular white dance duo that was makin’ plenty money. This dance duo was so bad that I got up shook my head and left the place.” Also, he talked about how he and Cholly mastered a half-timing dance routine that NOBODY could imitate. They never made much money and were the greatest dance duo in Harlem since the Nicholas Brothers!! They wuz out of sight!! Fanteeking

    No error. Paul was choreogerapher for the Temps before and along with Chet.

    Really…does this guy deserve anything? His sister better hide her telephone cords………….

    How could he murder his great aunt, or any aunt for that matter? What a cold heartless person. Even after committing this act, his heart still wasn’t in the right place because he was concerned about someone keeping his money for him instead of the life he had taken ( which he can never give back).

