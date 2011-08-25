*In an unexpected turn of events in history the Supreme Court ruled in the favor of a 2007 tribal decision to kick Black folks out of the Cherokee tribe, reports Reuters.

The nation’s second-largest Indian tribe formally booted from membership thousands of descendants of black slaves who were brought to Oklahoma more than 170 years ago by Native American owners.

The Cherokee nation voted after the Civil War to admit the slave descendants to the tribe.

But on Monday, the Cherokee nation Supreme Court ruled that a 2007 tribal decision to kick the so-called “Freedmen” out of the tribe was proper.

The controversy stems from a footnote in the brutal history of U.S. treatment of Native Americans. When many Indians were forced to move to what later became Oklahoma from the eastern U.S. in 1838, some who had owned plantations in the South brought along their slaves.

Some 4,000 Indians died during the forced march, which became known as the “Trail of Tears.”

“And our ancestors carried the baggage,” said Marilyn Vann, the Freedman leader who is a plaintiff in the legal battle.

Officially, there are about 2,800 Freedmen, but another 3,500 have tribal membership applications pending, and there could be as many as 25,000 eligible to enter the tribe, according to Vann.

The tribal court decision was announced one day before absentee ballots were to be mailed in the election of the Cherokee Principal Chief.

“This is racism and apartheid in the 21st Century,” said Vann, an engineer who lives in Oklahoma City.

Spokesmen for the tribe did not respond when asked to comment.

The move to exclude the Freedmen has rankled some African American members of Congress, which has jurisdiction over all Native American tribes in the country.

A lawsuit challenging the Freedman’s removal from the tribe has been pending in federal court in Washington, for about six years.

As a sovereign nation, Cherokee Nation officials maintain that the tribe has the right to amend its constitutional membership requirements.

Removal from the membership rolls means the Freedmen will no longer be eligible for free health care and other benefits such as education concessions.





34 Responses

  1. butterpecanrican Reply

    Memo to the cherokee nation: no matter what you say, you cannot erase a heritage, no matter your level of embarrassment. Your people laid with mine and it is what it is.

    • Bender Rodriguez Reply

      “Your people…” as opposed to “mine [people]” means even YOU don’t think you’re Cherokee.

  3. brooklynbabe Reply

    Not all of the Cherokee went to Oklahoma either.

    I’m of Cherokee descent and none of my family has ever sought to officially join the nation. Don’t belong to either nation that I am descendant from and now I definitely have no desire to ever do so. You don’t have to claim me. I know who and what I am.

  4. cricket Reply

    i dont want anyone to be denied proper admission to what they believe is there hearitage…..BUT..im am soo sick of people denyning the black race as if we are of a different world and did not exzist….i dont want to be nothing more than a human bein that happens to be of a darker complexion that shouldnt matter to anyone but only deserves the same respect and opportunitys as others who are of a different complexion….black people wake up as you see noone seems to like us much..we need to start and continue to celebrate our accomplishments and create a strong hearitage that will continue to make us and our children proud to be black..Remember all the great things we have done in the whole world and stand tall and proud.. and remember to teach your children what your parents, parents ,etc have contribute to this great world God created for us to keep clean. We are a great race of people and no other is any better that you..there is good and bad in everyons race….and unfortunatally the world wants to make the world think worst about the darker man…so be it we will still prevail:)

    • Melody Reply

      Great post, cricket. I realized some time ago that Native Americans were deeply ‘infected’ with racism against Blacks. People should be able to claim all sides of their heritage if they choose to do so, but I feel kinda bad when we are always portrayed as lapping, running up behind and begging for acceptance from other groups.

      • BlackSweat86 Reply

        That’s a great one, but i think to say it best…I’M BLACK & I’M BLESSED.

  5. jbfromptown Reply

    How dumb is that. Blood is blood. My great great grandma is full blooded from SC. They can’t erase that…

  9. nylaconnect Reply

    off subject maybe,but if this is not another sign that we need each other I dont know what is.Some of us want to hold that mantle high we dont all think alike,butseems like all the others sure think alike in how they feel about us no matter how absurd.

    • Melody Reply

      You got that right! What’s interesting is we’re always criticized by outsiders when we preach that exact same level of togetherness that made other communities tight and ‘strong’.

      • BlackSweat86 Reply

        EXACTLY! And yet, so many of us allow other people’s B.S. to keep us seperated instead of trying to work together. We need to learn to bypass those perpetrators.

  11. Reds Reply

    Couple this with what is now apparent about the total disregard which the Obama admin reserves for us, and you get even more reasons why black people need to stick together.

    All we got is us.

    But why the Indians can get so many privileges, having their own nation status with their own laws allowing them to amass so much wealth from gambling? Like everybody that was screwed by Amerikkka got their pay day. Except us.

    African Americans, as a group, are like the 15th most wealthy nation in the world. Can you imagine if we were given the same rights as these damn Indians and pool our resources together?

    It would take a nation of millions to hold us back.

  12. nylaconnect Reply

    Want to say that there could be some Oreo type Native Americans who are for this.Dont want to lump all Native Americans in one pile,we’ve had good 2 great relations before this,just like I wouldnt want Muslims too lump us as anti Muslim because of that ORRR-REEEE-OOOOO
    Herman Cain.

  13. nylaconnect Reply

    And Reds,why does it seem like every subject turns into an anti Obama rant w/you

    Statement,”It’s gonna rain today

    Reds-” Yeah Obama, what a disapointment.

    • Reds Reply

      It seems no matter how cynical one gets about the Obama admin, you still can expect to get another wakeup call. I had pretty much accepted that the Obama admin will never engage in any proactive measures to address issues affecting black people, but come to find out that they won’t even acknowledge them had to come as a shock. With people like Obama running the country, nothing will improve for black people, as far as institutionalized racism. We will continue to be decimated from the genocidal effect of the criminal justice system, denied bank loans, experience unemployment and housing discrimination. With the deck stacked so high against us, no matter how hard we try, we will never attain parity with other races. The only benefit for black people from the election of Obama will be its potential to serve as an inspiration to young kids. I’m pretty sure that the next white or black Democratic president will be more sensitive to our needs.

  14. Cappaucino Reply

    Whenever a race wants to “make themselves look good” they put down black people, it seems to serve as a status symbol, anyhoo I am part Blackfoot myself I am actually a mixture of 2 different tribes but some of the red people find it impossible to admit that we have mixed with them, would I dare claim it or do I care nah, I’m black and I’m Proud!

    • Thomasene Reply

      I agree Cappaucino. My heritage is Cherokee, Blackfoot, and Irish, but as far as I’m concerned I’m a proud black woman and always will be.

  15. David Reply

    I hope this is a wake-up call to all those American Indiana wannabees! I lived in Englewood, New Jersey for ten years and all I heard from Black Folks especially from North and South Carolina was about how much Indian blood they got running through their veins. I always felt that Black Folks who always bragged about that Indian blood was ashamed to be Black. Maybe, I’m wrong. When I was in school in Colorado some of the most racist folks I ran into were Indians and Mexicans. It seems everybody needs a scape goat. Fanteeking

  16. Jack_Blackmusic Reply

    I like this:
    “I am not surprised by this. A lot of black families pass this on from generation to generation about the amount of ‘native” blood that flows through the family. They say things like: “my great-grandmother on my father’s side was 1/4th Cherokee”, or whatever. I don’t believe it. I’m sure it is a white admixture of european blood that dates back to slavery.

    Hair texture, skin color, features, etc are a result of slavery, not some slave/indian love story, that’s b.s.!! If it is indeed a native tie to a black person’s family, it was probably the result of rape, just like the other slave masters did. Stop believing this fantasy black people! Stop trying to fit in other people’s cultures that do not want you.

    Stop trying to be less black or exotic or whatever to be accepted. Black is just Black. Embrace it and move on. Your great-grandmother was probably a mulattto, quadroon or octoroon, not a native. Again there was no great slave/indian love going on. The proof is now in the pudding. It makes us look foolish and ashamed of who we are. You don’t hear us going around talking about the “white” in us, so knock it off with the “indian” in us stuff. Check out this video w/ Henry Gates regarding heritage and DNA, very enlightening!! (copy & paste link).

    http://youtu.be/wWzsSg4TUMw
    ” 🙂

    • bmitchell11 Reply

      But there are large number of Black Indians, including within the Cherokee Nation. Several tribes such as the Pequot, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the Shinnecock, the Seminole, and others have most, if not all, members of Black and Indian heritage. If you are both, why not celebrate both sides?

      • EliGrayson Reply

        American Indian Tribes are political societies (republics), not races of people..there is no such thing as the Cherokee race of people…they are nationalities and nothing more…

  17. bmitchell11 Reply

    The headline “You Can’t Be Black and Cherokee Anymore: Tribe Expels Slave Descendants” is simply not true.

    All Black Cherokees with even a single ancestor on the Cherokee Dawes Rolls who are enrolled in the Cherokee Nation will remain enrolled and nothing is going to change their status.

    This ruling only affects the Cherokee Freedmen descendants who do not have any ancestors listed on the Cherokee Dawes Rolls, who joined the tribe after the 2005 Cherokee Nation Supreme Court ruling.

    • EliGrayson Reply

      @ bmitchell…the Dawes rolls included both the by blood roll and the freedmen roll…the two sections together makes up whats known as the Dawes roll…Folks the main problem here is the ignorance of citizens of the Five Civilized Tribes to its history and records. The Freedmen never needed Indian blood to be a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.., their citizenship was based on emancipation from slavery, not from being born Indian. All civilized nations on this planet who once held slaves, later made them nationals of their republics, including this very own USA…because these particular slaves were not owned by Americans, they did not recieved American citizenship unlike Black folk in Mississippi did…they recieved citizenship in the nation held them and that was the Cherokee Nation…good grief

  18. Melody Reply

    Virtually ALL groups prove their allegiance to white supremacy by discriminating and plotting against Blacks…even those who benefit from our past and continued struggles. I once worked with a very darkskinned man who claimed Indian heritage solely and wanted absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with the two Blacks employed there. Lo and behold he got fired and ALL the whites shunned him completely and turned their backs on him. They wouldn’t even accept his numerous phone calls. So what does he do?…He started calling the other Black woman to verify they were receiving his calls. She said he sounded downright pitiful/humbled after she confirmed what he must have already felt on some level.

    Here’s the real deal:

    (Research Carol Chehade 911 for full text on what ALL communities take turns doing to Blacks.)

    “Like countless immigrant communities before 9-11, many Arab Americans freely participated in covert and overt acts of racism against African Americans. This is no secret to Black people who already know that Arab Americans have the same type of superiority complex that European Americans do. This superiority complex is not only evident in the way we act toward Black people but in the way we choose to disassociate ourselves from their community. Our disassociation would not be so evident if we weren’t ruthlessly trying to move up the racial hierarchy so that we can be closer to Whiteness. Unfortunately, every non-Black immigrant group has worked hard to secure a so-called respectable place above Blacks on the racial hierarchy. When groups like Italians, Jews, Hispanics, Asians, and now Arabs have faced their turn to be questioned on their allegiance to upholding the caste structure, few fully challenged the legitimacy of this racist pre-condition to be accepted as Americans.”

  19. Thessalonia Onasis Reply

    Who really cares if these mistakenly called “native americans” don’t want to accept blacks? Who gives a F*k? I personally don’t care. Blacks were here anyway BEFORE they were anyway. Their History don’t compare to our history anyway. So who cares? The blacks who are stupid enuff to claim their indian roots? smh. Yes we all have their blood as well as the white man. But I’m a PROUD black woman. Nothing more nothing less.

  20. EliGrayson Reply

    I take a quote from from history
    “…there were some 10,000 or 12,000 Negroes in the five nations,….Those Negroes were held as slaves, and were the subject of barter and sale as were the same class in the States of the south.”
    Mr. T. J, Mackey (Indian Agent, Washington DC, May 19th, 1866)

    Folks these are the people and history we are talking about..African slaves who were emancipated from slavery by a treaty agreement with the United States after the Cherokee Nation allied and fought for the Southern Confederates and lost the war…the condition of surrender was FREE your slaves and make them your citizens…I think Mississippi was told the same thing…

  22. Bender Rodriguez Reply

    If you’re black, be black. A comment was made that the Cherokee was trying to erase a heritage. But it seems to me this outrage is black folks trying to be something more interesting than black… like every white guy ever to claim he was also Cherokee… wanting to seem more interesting than just white.

