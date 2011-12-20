*TMZ is reporting that racism is at the root of Terrence Howard’s messy divorce, and that the actor says his estranged wife hates black people and would often call him names like, “monkey” and “n**ger.”

As previously reported, both sides in the divorce are accusing the other of extreme violence and other hateful conduct.

Now, according to TMZ, Howard has filed a new declaration in L.A. County Superior Court claiming Michelle inexplicably turned from a “loving, gentle” person … into a monster … who once threatened to have him killed by some violent Russians.

In the docs, Howard notes Michelle is not black — and claims that when she would get upset, she would scream things like, “[I] never wanted to marry a n***er in the first place” and “[I] definitely didn’t want to be the stepmother of some n***er kids.”

As TMZ first reported, Howard claims Michelle is trying to extort him over private recordings she allegedly stole from his personal computer. In the new docs, Howard alleges his wife threatened to have him “clipped” if he went to police.

Howard says his wife once bragged, “I have a lot of Russian friends who would do it as a favor.”

Howard also claims Michelle has jealousy issues, and twice attacked him with a bottle after accusing Howard of talking with other women. Howard claims he never struck back.

Terrence has asked the court to issue a restraining order against Michelle. A hearing is set for Jan. 17.





  1. NYCsoul Reply

    How is it that Terrance Howard attracts so much drama in his life? LOL. If any of this ‘insanity’ is true, then he deserves what he gets. He didn’t know that she was a damn ‘racist’ until he married her?? Gimme a damn break! He was probably in denial the whole time and she sounds like a star natal fool, talking about ‘monkeys’ and ‘n*****s’. She didn’t know she was married to a black man?! Oh I forgot, he’s light-bright so I guess she got blinded for a minute. Sounds like he and her deserve each other, ’cause Howard says and does some f’kd up stuff too! CTHU at these two fools.

    • Melody Reply

      It’s rare for them to admit their significant others are racist. They usually do not have a problem if their racism is largely directed at one half of the Black race though. I guess it’s clear to him why this woman married him in the first place but he’ll rebound soon enough.

    • 19USMC88 Reply

      Asians are some of the most racist people on the planet. Visit any country from that part of the world and you’ll see. They don’t like immigrants (especiallly dark skinned ones), and they are very strict about socializing and marrying outside their race. TH was marrying for looks and novelty, not love. He is as big a fool as she is. How in the hell is a black man going to allow an Asian b*i%[email protected] to call him a nigger? I would have smacked the gums out of her mouth the first time she thought about saying it.

  3. brooklynbabe Reply

    It seems a lot of brothas put up with a lot of racist behavior from non-Black women. There was a big thing about it in Sister 2 Sister a few years ago. Many of the men responding how their non-Black significant other calls them a n*gger and so on but, how they just love them regardless. Yet, they expect us to come running and support them when those chicks come and take half, set them up, kill them, etc. NO! You made your choice and you wanted me to respect it so, I’ll respect it and stay way away from y’all fools.

  4. nightshift Reply

    [email protected]@a please, T is an abuser and I’d call him out his name too. “Mei-Ling”, thought she maybe coulda hung but, I think she needs to return to trickin’, how else would she know russians or Terrence for that matter?

  5. Diva007 Reply

    He is such a punk b*tch! I can’t stand this fool. He seriously needs some help because he is such a confused azz-wipe.

  9. Reds Reply

    What he should be doing is recording the bytch so he can use the shit against her just like she is trying to do him.

    Wouldn’t necessarily wreck her career, since nowadays you have to practically kill a blk man for there to be repercussions.

  10. kittymon Reply

    I know for a fact that this happens, I am a Afro American women who once dated outside my race, when he got mad, the first thing that came out his mouth was the N word, I also know other people that this has happened to, this is Why Familiarity Really Does Breed Contempt.

  11. chaywood Reply

    Stop whining like a b—h, you picked her. TH can’t act his way out of a paper bag can’t figure out what all the hype is about him.

