david peaston*With sadness we report that R&B/gospel singer David Peaston has passed. He was 54.

UPDATE …

Read/learn the details of David Peaston’s death HERE.

Click here to like us on Facebook  Follow us on Twitter

EUR received this note of remembrance from his friend, singer Cheryl Pepsii Riley:

“David Peaston and I were, in the beginning, the only secular artists doing Gospel traveling plays. Back then there were just about 4 shows out so they stayed out a long time. I met David doing the show “Momma Don’t”. We ended up doing several shows together after that and were official Road Dawgs! I Soooooooooo Loved this Man with the Hearty Laugh, Great Sense of Humor, That Incredible Voice, and He was The Most Amazing Friend!!! This hurts so much. He had a Gift that commanded the Room. David will be sorely missed. My Condolences go out to His Beautiful Wife and Children and All the Many Friends and Fans His Presence has Touched and Blessed.”

Related: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About David Peaston

According to his Wikipedia page, Peaston won a Soul Train Music Award in 1990 for Best R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist. He is mostly known for the singles, “Two Wrongs (Don’t Make it Right)” and “Can I?”, the latter of which was originally recorded by Eddie Kendricks.

In the late 1980s, Peaston, a former schoolteacher, born in St. Louis, won several competitions on the Showtime at the Apollo television show, winning over the audience with a powerful rendition of “God Bless the Child.”

Peaston was diagnosed with diabetes and had his legs amputated, forcing him to use prosthesis.

UPDATE …

Read/learn the details of David Peaston’s death HERE.

 





Previous ArticleTHE (02-02-12) EURweb Free-4-All Page/Board
Next ArticleMorning Gossip: Pilar Says Deion will Only Give Her Money if She Sexes Him

11 Responses

  1. olskool4life Reply

    Representing my hometown of St. Louis, I am saddened to hear of this 🙁 Whipping out my Ipod to hear “Can I” once more.

  2. MrUnapologetic69 Reply

    I remember David vividly from Showtime At The Apollo and how he kept knocking the competition out the box week after week. In my opinion his version of “Everything Must Change” is the best next to Oleta Adams. I also saw him in a stage play as well back in the day, but I don’t remember the name of it. This dude was da truth; a vocal dynamo! They just don’t make em like that anymore… RIP, Mr. Peaston *grabs Ipod and select one of David’s classic “Do you Still Love Me” and press play*

  3. platinum Reply

    This so heartbreaking, I remember David Peaston from Showtime At The Apollo and his song “Two Wrongs Don’t Make it Right very well. It saddens me to read about his passing, I”m still in shock over Don Cornelius, my sincere condolences goes to Mr. Peaston and Mr. Cornelius family and friends. Thank you all for the memories. ~Peace~

  5. merd325 Reply

    I have a dvd of him singing with Bishop T.D. Jakes and the Potter’s House. He was a gifted singer.

  6. redbone1954 Reply

    Lord another great loss don’t know wha to say but condolences to Don’s family and his two greats goen days apart This mad was a gret singer I do remember him from Live at the Apollo and this version of Can I alwyas blows me away Love it So sorry we don’t have great music like this anymore
    Hope we can have an Unsung story about his journey in the near future! RIP David and Don

  7. nylaconnect Reply

    Lot of people didn’t know that Peaston’s big sister is Fontella Bass who made the 60’s hit “Rescue Me”.I didn’t know that he was ill and lost his legs.Fine singer,my favorites from his was We’re all in this together(Club remix)New Jack Swing (google that,great stuff on youtube) and of course”2 Wrongs…”.So sad to hear of his passing.

  10. AngieBee Reply

    I head about David Peason passing yesterday morning. I remember him on “Showtime at the Apollo”, how he kept winning amateur night and that led to him getting a record contract. Rest in Peace, David!

Speak your Mind