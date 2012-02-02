*With sadness we report that R&B/gospel singer David Peaston has passed. He was 54.

EUR received this note of remembrance from his friend, singer Cheryl Pepsii Riley:

“David Peaston and I were, in the beginning, the only secular artists doing Gospel traveling plays. Back then there were just about 4 shows out so they stayed out a long time. I met David doing the show “Momma Don’t”. We ended up doing several shows together after that and were official Road Dawgs! I Soooooooooo Loved this Man with the Hearty Laugh, Great Sense of Humor, That Incredible Voice, and He was The Most Amazing Friend!!! This hurts so much. He had a Gift that commanded the Room. David will be sorely missed. My Condolences go out to His Beautiful Wife and Children and All the Many Friends and Fans His Presence has Touched and Blessed.”

According to his Wikipedia page, Peaston won a Soul Train Music Award in 1990 for Best R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist. He is mostly known for the singles, “Two Wrongs (Don’t Make it Right)” and “Can I?”, the latter of which was originally recorded by Eddie Kendricks.

In the late 1980s, Peaston, a former schoolteacher, born in St. Louis, won several competitions on the Showtime at the Apollo television show, winning over the audience with a powerful rendition of “God Bless the Child.”

Peaston was diagnosed with diabetes and had his legs amputated, forcing him to use prosthesis.

