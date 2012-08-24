*Lord have mercy!

Chicago’s streets are sounding more and more lake a war zone with every passing day.

Here’s the latest on the mayhem in the city.

Police say 13 people were shot and wounded in a 30-minute spate of violence in Chicago, including eight gunned down on a single street.

Authorities have been battling an increase in homicides in the city where some aldermen complain gangs have no fear of the police.

Police say a drive-by shooting on Chicago’s South Side late Thursday wounded seven men and one woman ranging in age from 14 to 20 years. Two of the victims were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. Most are in stable condition. Police say the 19-year-old woman wounded was shot in the arm while walking to work.

Five people were wounded in three other shootings around the same time.

Police say 19 people were shot in Chicago on Thursday night and early Friday.