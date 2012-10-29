*(Via the Bleacher Report) – The San Francisco Giants capped off their World Series sweep of the Detroit Tigers, winning 4-3 in 10 innings on Sunday night in Comerica Park.

It was only fitting that Bruce Bochy’s resilient bunch completed their stunning run through the 2012 MLB postseason on the road and in extras for their second championship in three seasons. On a cold, rainy night in unfriendly territory, the Giants somehow got it done again.

After nine innings couldn’t break the 3-3 tie, DH Ryan Theriot led off the 10th inning with a bloop single, and shortstop Brandon Crawford bunted him into scoring position.

After Phil Coke struck out Angel Pagan, Marco Scutaro socked a single to center, which scored the game’s deciding run. Sergio Romo then slammed the door for the third time in the Fall Classic, striking out the side in the ninth in front of a stunned Detroit crowd.

