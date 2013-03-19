*Omarosa is looking to take the fight with her “All Star Celebrity Apprentice” foe to the courtroom.

The longtime reality show villain is reportedly planning to sue La Toya Jackson for making “false, vicious and defamatory” comments about her regarding the death of her fiancé, Michael Clarke Duncan.

As previously reported, La Toya was fired on Sunday’s episode and made the comment about Duncan’s tragic heart attack and death.

“Omarosa’s fiance passed away not long ago. He had a heart attack, I’m sure she gave it to him,” she told the camera during one of the challenges. After she was fired by Donald Trump, she said: “Omarosa is the most evil person I have ever met. She’s a no good, conniving scheming, cut-throat, probably pulled the cord on Michael Duncan Clarke [sic].” [Scroll down to watch.]

Omarosa’s attorney told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive statement Monday: “La Toya Jackson’s statement on the March 17, 2013 episode of All-Star Celebrity Apprentice, that the Reverend Omarosa Manigault caused her fiancé Michael Clarke Duncan to die, is false, vicious and defamatory.

“Rev. Manigault has been heralded as a life saver for her actions on the evening that her fiancé suffered a life-ending heart attack. It is because of her bravery that Mr. Duncan — the love of Rev. Manigault’s life — was able to live for months beyond that tragic night. Mr. Duncan passed away from natural causes.

“Ms. Jackson made the statement immediately after having been ‘fired’ off the show, and blames Rev. Manigault for her loss. It is repulsive and of the lowest level of class for Ms. Jackson, who showed herself to be a “sore loser” in making these disgusting statements in the wake of Rev. Manigault’s tragic loss.”

Omarosa’s attorney said that they are planning to take action after La Toya’s comments.

“As her counsel, we have been directed to pursue these defamatory statements to the fullest extent of the law with La Toya Jackson and any other participating publications or media outlets who repeat or repost these statements.”

