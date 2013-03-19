omarosa-la-toya

*Omarosa is looking to take the fight with her “All Star Celebrity Apprentice” foe to the courtroom.

The longtime reality show villain is reportedly planning to sue La Toya Jackson for making “false, vicious and defamatory” comments about her regarding the death of her fiancé, Michael Clarke Duncan.

As previously reported, La Toya was fired on Sunday’s episode and made the comment about Duncan’s tragic heart attack and death.

“Omarosa’s fiance passed away not long ago. He had a heart attack, I’m sure she gave it to him,” she told the camera during one of the challenges. After she was fired by Donald Trump, she said: “Omarosa is the most evil person I have ever met. She’s a no good, conniving scheming, cut-throat, probably pulled the cord on Michael Duncan Clarke [sic].” [Scroll down to watch.]

Omarosa’s attorney told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive statement Monday: “La Toya Jackson’s statement on the March 17, 2013 episode of All-Star Celebrity Apprentice, that the Reverend Omarosa Manigault caused her fiancé Michael Clarke Duncan to die, is false, vicious and defamatory.

“Rev. Manigault has been heralded as a life saver for her actions on the evening that her fiancé suffered a life-ending heart attack. It is because of her bravery that Mr. Duncan — the love of Rev. Manigault’s life — was able to live for months beyond that tragic night. Mr. Duncan passed away from natural causes.

“Ms. Jackson made the statement immediately after having been ‘fired’ off the show, and blames Rev. Manigault for her loss. It is repulsive and of the lowest level of class for Ms. Jackson, who showed herself to be a “sore loser” in making these disgusting statements in the wake of Rev. Manigault’s tragic loss.”

Omarosa’s attorney said that they are planning to take action after La Toya’s comments.

“As her counsel, we have been directed to pursue these defamatory statements to the fullest extent of the law with La Toya Jackson and any other participating publications or media outlets who repeat or repost these statements.”





13 Responses

  1. Diva007 Reply

    Why LaToya??? It’s been well over 4 decades and she is still trying to be relevant. Nobody cares. Omarosa may not be the most adorable person but I do believe she really was in love with Mike.

  2. ladyellle Reply

    I don’t watch anything TRUMP!

    If I were Rev.Manigault (aka Omarosa)… I would go after LaToya! The comments were hurtful and malicious. I believe she loved him, and he loved her!

    LaToya is a coward! I recall her saying hurtful & malicious stuff about her brother… all for $$$.

    I still don’t watch anything TRUMP… I can just go by what is in the article.

  3. Tony Simpatico Reply

    Omarosa on the Apprentice is old and tired. She tries to go for the jugular all the time and it’s boriing. She attached Pier’s children, attacked LaToya’s voice and brother (tried to drown out what LaToya was saying by singing “Beat It”) and makes fun of anyone that doesn’t agree with her. She is immature and would never be able to display such behavior in a real work environment without severe consequences, such as being let go. ONLY Donald Trump accepts such behavior because he is THINKING it leads to higher ratings. Instead, it is a distraction and makes me no longer want to watch the show as long as Omarosa is on it. It becomes Jerry Springer…and that’s not what is the appeal of the Apprentice. It’s interesting to watch business arguments, NOT whining name calling and immature games of “I can’t hear you”..the way that Omarosa plays. She is the ultimate JOKE. Please American public, stop giving her the 15, 30, etc etc minutes. Her time needs to finally be UP!

  5. Me Reply

    Omarosa is the one who needs the ass whuppin. She was, and remains, out of line. Tired. Yes, she did get “punked by a Jackson.” And I wouldn’t be surprised if LaToya’s lawyers dug in and found that Omarosa DID in fact give MCD a heart attack. She”ll stress a mofo out, no doubt.

  6. Melodycool Reply

    I hope Omarosa steamrolls over La Toya “The Joker” Jackson. She hit way below the belt with that comment and O needs to teach her azz a real good lesson!

  7. timmdogg Reply

    That was pretty low of La Toya to make such a vile comment like that. What if someone claimed Michael died because his family “hounded” him to death for money or that Janet is “now” the bread winner of the family! Think before you open that trap!

  8. timmdogg Reply

    Come to think of it – Janet is, as she just married some dude worth Billions! Bread winner – hell, she’s the “bread manufacturer” now…lol!!!

  9. Platinum Reply

    LaToya Jackson has an IQ of a door knob! Forget how evil Omarosa is, but did LaToya really had to go there about her fiance? Omarosa needs to go Joe Jackson on her azz!

  10. tjg Reply

    i watched the show and clearly latoya is far from dumb. not only that,she proved to me she has no problem standing up for herself to anybody which i loved to see. think or say whatever u want about latoya,but she got it going on with over 20 businesses to her name between her and her business partner so i don’t see how she needs to be or who she needs to be relevant to cuz she aint hurting for nothing. and she got her own reality show coming up so i say she is and will be just fine. omarosa knows it as well which is why the good reverend wants to sue for a piece of the pie. like what latoya said or not, omarosa need to go sit her azz down somewhere and keep it moving…..

  11. Grace12_34 Reply

    I don’t watch the show and never will. I have always liked LaToya, and I am shocked at this kind of behavior. It’s too bad there isn’t something else Omarosa can do besides sue her.

  12. Sey Reply

    LaToya was right in thinking Trump wouldn’t fire Omarosa given the drama she brings in…and people like Omarosa continue to tie up the court system with your inane and frivolous cat-fight. Just like Donald Trump, Omarosa is just another self-righteous, the-world-owes-me loud mouth (albeit in a better weave and body). Without condemning or condoning LaToya’s comments…the truth is many were having the same thought!

