*Teddy Campbell, the husband of Mary Mary‘s Tina Campbell is asking for prayer and fasting to help save their marriage.

Tina admitted to wanting a divorce in the past and attempting to stab her husband after learning he’d cheated, which was divulged in the current issue of Ebony Magazine.

During the second season of the hit WeTV reality show “Mary Mary,” Tina made an effort to spend more time with her husband and family and ultimately would sacrifice touring with the group for life at home. This story line showed there were signs of “trouble in paradise,” but Tina’s confession in the magazine came as a surprise to viewers/fans.

Now, Teddy is talking.

For the first time since news broke of his affair, Mr. Campbell responded this morning via Facebook, admitting that he has struggled with sexual morality. However, since their family secret was revealed matters have worsened he said.

The “Tonight Show with Jay Leno” drummer and member of the “Soulseekers,” sent out the S.O.S for prayer and fasting because he believes God can restore their relationship. He said that while Tina’s hope for healing turned to despair, they are now “mad at the devil and ready to fight,” but the prayers of others will really help.

The musician/singer is specifically requesting support for a nearly month-long fast from May 24-June 22. In Christianity, fasting, or deliberately depriving “the flesh” as an act of sacrifice, discipline and focus, is practiced for spiritual transformation. Pastors often call for a church to fast for the spiritual revival of a congregation or other serious matters. The Campbells want to revive the they once knew.

Mr. Campbell’s post ends with James 5:16, a scripture that tells Believers to confess their sins to each other as the prayers of the righteous can be effective. The couple have four young children together. Teddy has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Exposing this private matter publicly appears to be a last resort and desperate cry for help on both Tina and Teddy’s part.

The Campbells are not the only couple in the gospel industry to face extra-marital woes before the public. From Juanita Bynum and Thomas Weeks to the Tye Tribbett and DaTruth love triangle, in recent years the reality of well known Christian leading imperfect lives has come to the fore.

Marilyn White, Publisher of the Christian Women’s magazine “Precious Times,” applauds the couple for opening up to the Body of Christ, saying there is power in numbers.

“When two or three or gathered things change. I thank God that those two are coming together to sustain and restore their marriage because it’s easy to just leave even for Christians.”

Adds White, “I pray that God comforts Tina and provides her the direction in which she needs to go.”

While many people criticized Tina for the Ebony magazine confession, and Teddy may be scrutinized for his request for help, White hopes good will come from the couple sharing their marital trials with the world. “This is an opportunity for Tina and her husband to be salt in this earth.”

We wish the Campbell’s all the best and hope their story has a happy ending, but can’t help but wonder if and how their raw confessions will benefit the couple or others.

Read the entire post here:

Hi fans and friends. I hope all of you are well and i thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me.

Well, Im [sic]actually writing you on behalf of my wife Tina and I. Im [sic]assuming that many of you have seen or heard about our article in Ebony that discussed the challenges of overcoming infidelity in our marriage. Well since the article, the challenges have worsened. My wife’s hope turned into hopelessness & despair and she became unwilling to forgive and fight, until God showed her herself.

My struggle, was with sexual immorality but my wife struggled with anger, rage, unforgiveness, pride, just to name a few, for over 2 decades. The devil wanted to use strongholds that took hold of our lives in our childhood, to remain and destroy us as adults. So now instead of being mad at each other we’re mad at the devil and we’re ready to fight.

Today we began a 30 day fast (May 24th-June 22nd) for complete deliverance & restoration.

If u are able to, please fast and/or pray daily that God would answer our prayer and give us a deeper love & commitment to him and to each other. We believe he still works miracles and he can give us the greatest marriage we could have ever imagined. We can pray alone BUT your prayers will certainly help.

2 Chronicles 7:14

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

James 5:16

“Therefore, confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another so that you may be healed. The effective prayer of a righteous man can accomplish much.”

Thanks in advance. Talk to you in 30 days.

The Campbells are not the only gospel artists to face the demon of infidelity, but they may the first to volunteer the details and call for a In light of this story and the numerous scandals that have surfaced among well known Christians, several questions arose:

• Is it wise for Christian celebrities to openly reveal their indiscretions?

• Will being “transparent and real” to the masses have a positive or negative impact on those struggling in their marriages?

• Does knowledge of a Christian entertainer or leader’s sin affect how you perceive them or their ability to effectively minister to you?

Feel free to leave a comment.

Mona Austin is a Washington, DC area based journalist who blogs secular and non-secular items for EURweb, Essence and other media outlets. Contact her via [email protected].