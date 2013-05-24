tina & teddy campbell1a*Teddy Campbell, the husband of Mary Mary‘s Tina Campbell is asking for prayer and fasting to help save their marriage.

Tina admitted to wanting a divorce in the past and attempting to stab her husband  after learning he’d cheated, which was divulged in the current issue of  Ebony Magazine.

During the second season of the hit WeTV reality show “Mary Mary,” Tina made an effort to spend more time with her husband and family and ultimately would sacrifice touring with the group for life at home.  This story line showed there were signs of “trouble in paradise,” but Tina’s confession in the magazine came as a surprise to viewers/fans.

Now, Teddy is talking.

For the first time since news broke of his affair, Mr. Campbell responded this morning via Facebook, admitting that he has struggled with sexual morality.  However, since their family secret was revealed matters have worsened he said.

The “Tonight Show with Jay Leno”  drummer  and member of the “Soulseekers,” sent out the S.O.S for prayer and fasting because he believes God can restore their relationship.  He said that while Tina’s hope for healing turned to despair, they are now “mad at the devil and ready to fight,” but the prayers of others will really help.

The musician/singer is specifically requesting support for a nearly month-long fast from May 24-June 22.  In Christianity, fasting, or deliberately depriving “the flesh” as an act of sacrifice, discipline and focus, is practiced for spiritual transformation. Pastors often call for a church to fast for the spiritual revival of a congregation or other serious matters.  The Campbells want to revive the they once knew.

Mr. Campbell’s post ends with James 5:16, a scripture that tells Believers to confess their sins to each other as the prayers of the righteous can be effective. The couple have four young children together.  Teddy has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Exposing this private matter publicly appears to be a last resort and desperate cry for help on both Tina and Teddy’s part.

The Campbells are not the only couple in the gospel industry to face extra-marital woes before the public. From Juanita Bynum and Thomas Weeks to the Tye Tribbett and DaTruth love triangle, in recent years the reality of well known Christian leading imperfect lives has come to the fore.

Marilyn White, Publisher of the Christian Women’s magazine “Precious Times,” applauds the couple for opening up to the Body of Christ, saying there is power in numbers.

“When two or three or gathered things change.  I thank God that those two are coming together to sustain and restore their marriage because it’s easy to just leave even for Christians.”

Adds White, “I pray that God comforts Tina and provides her the direction in which she needs to go.”

While many people criticized Tina for the Ebony magazine confession, and Teddy may be scrutinized for his request for help, White hopes good will come from the couple sharing their marital trials with the world. “This is an opportunity for Tina and her husband to be salt in this earth.”

We wish the Campbell’s all the best and hope their story has a happy ending, but can’t help but wonder if and how their raw confessions will benefit the couple or others.

Read the entire post here:

Hi fans and friends. I hope all of you are well and i thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me.

Well, Im [sic]actually writing you on behalf of my wife Tina and I. Im [sic]assuming that many of you have seen or heard about our article in Ebony that discussed the challenges of overcoming infidelity in our marriage. Well since the article, the challenges have worsened. My wife’s hope turned into hopelessness & despair and she became unwilling to forgive and fight, until God showed her herself.

My struggle, was with sexual immorality but my wife struggled with anger, rage, unforgiveness, pride, just to name a few, for over 2 decades. The devil wanted to use strongholds that took hold of our lives in our childhood, to remain and destroy us as adults. So now instead of being mad at each other we’re mad at the devil and we’re ready to fight.

Today we began a 30 day fast (May 24th-June 22nd) for complete deliverance & restoration.

If u are able to, please fast and/or pray daily that God would answer our prayer and give us a deeper love & commitment to him and to each other. We believe he still works miracles and he can give us the greatest marriage we could have ever imagined. We can pray alone BUT your prayers will certainly help.
2 Chronicles 7:14

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
James 5:16

“Therefore, confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another so that you may be healed. The effective prayer of a righteous man can accomplish much.”

Thanks in advance. Talk to you in 30 days.
The Campbells are not the only gospel artists to face the demon of infidelity, but they may the first to volunteer the details and call for a In light of this story and the numerous scandals that have surfaced among well known Christians, several questions arose:
•    Is it wise for Christian celebrities to openly reveal their indiscretions?
•    Will being “transparent and real” to the masses have a positive or negative impact on those struggling in their marriages?
•    Does knowledge of a Christian entertainer or leader’s sin affect how you perceive them or their ability to effectively minister to you?
Feel free to leave a comment.

Mona Austin is a Washington, DC area based journalist who blogs secular and non-secular items for EURweb, Essence and other media outlets. Contact her via [email protected].

109 Responses

    • Guest Reply

      After he admitted to multiple affairs he should have been wishing the best and kept his pants zipped tight. He ended this marriage after repeated affairs. I also find it hard to believe that the good Lord did not give Tina signs not to marry him and not to go on Reality TV where this would be exposed to make them look bad and to make Christians look bad in general. They represent Christ and are role models. Some nerve Teddy that you were in a male Gospel group carrying on like this. You cheated on Jesus too, not just your wife.

  2. nightshift Reply

    lets me say this a politely as possible, . . .I don’t give two shits about their marriage. Divorce and get it over with – which means handle your own damn “bid’ness”

    • Prayerstillworks Reply

      You can’t say what you said politely….if you don’t care about their business, then you should have spared yourself this disrespectful comment. They obviously don’t want to divorce and are calling on other believers to stand with them. Praying for you Tina and Teddy!!!

    • kimlar Reply

      I bet if she would have cheated, the divorce would of been final two years ago, but because he cheated, they need to work on it..”please”. there is no excuse for cheating… no one made him cheat, he did that on his own… he ended his marriage the day he cheated…. the trust is gone… but if it makes them feel better to ask othesr to pray for them (not me) then it is what it is…

      • Michael Reply

        You DO NOT have any idea what went on in their marital bedroom. If she, like most women, stopped having sex with her husband or stopped doing sexual things she used to when she was trying to get him to sign a marriage contract, then he has every right to go elsewhere. Women have the right to say to their husband – you can only have sex with me but they CANNOT say, you can only have sex with me and guess what, we are not having sex and I’ll prevent you from seeing your kids (which is abuse) if you try and do anything about it. NONSENSE. Every one has the right to have a sex life. You don’t know that he didn’t get it elsewhere because she refused to do it, so you shouldn’t make any judgements about “cheating”.

      • info info Reply

        That’s a feminist perspective for you, It really ain’t his fault. She like most female women today neglected her responsibility as a Wife and Mother for the sake of fame. He would have been correct to divorce her because she cheated on her family to appease herself. They have millions of dollars already, and hit records that will feed her family for a life time. Why did she need to keep it going?

        I understand that that is the nature of the business, but she ain’t single and hasn’t been single for a some time. What I’m saying has to have some truth to it because look at what she is doing now. Neglecting the MARY MARY IDOL to reconcile and focus on her family. If she was there providing all them hips to her husband and fulfilling her responsibility as a Wife and Mother to her children to the fullest capacity then it is more likely that her buddy and hubby would have never entertained the thought of cheating.

        The truth is that no matter who cheated. Tina & Erica Campbell are American Icons and have become quite accustom to this colonial and capitalistic system. Whether in church or in business (music industry). It’s about benefiting from this Anti-Christ system.

        Look they have the whole world talking about this sensitive private issue. All this should have been done in the privacy of there home, and in the comfort and counsel of their family and loved ones. Not FANS… . This is all about capitalizing on a moment and using her Charismatic charm to again promote agendas of this world system. As intelligent as they are I don’t even think they know it.

        With all that said, I love my brother and sister in Christ. And, I believe that they can be heal from this mistakes that they both made, a continue in a successful marriage. I BELIEVE IT.

        WE ARE OUT OF ORDER and need to align ourselves with the order God set. I especially pray for Teddy who was man enough to own up and continue to lead his family. I am praying for all marriages suffering attacks.

  3. Diva007 Reply

    Their public approach is too sickening for me. I get turned off by this foolery. Go get the counseling/marriage therapy and be done with it.

    • Survior Reply

      I agree plus anyway she is so hateful they should not be doing these reality shows and keep their private business to themselves Tina is always arguing with someone now you want someone to give up their meal for you!! Have a seat!!!!

      • dhnkle2 Reply

        Hhhmmmm….where are the real christians at??? I mean the ones who have the true love of Christ and those without ins….we should pray for our sisters and brothers. …never know what’s ahead for you.

    • Prayerstillworks Reply

      How is there approach sickening, and the fact that its in the public is because they are public figures…we call others to stand for gay rights (which is sickening to me) and so many other ludicrous things, but a couple wants believers to fast and pray for their marriages is nothing more than calling a group of believers to do what we should be doing anyways. The best to Tina and Teddy.

  4. Danese Howard Reply

    With God’s help they will make it through. I wish them the best. I truly hope they can work things out.

    • Guest Reply

      Jesus gave grounds for divorce for adultery and he has admitted multiples. The time to call on Jesus was before he planted his sperm all over town!

  7. maggie Reply

    I applaud them making it public. The devil loves things in the dark, and bringing light to it, combined with fasting and praying together was a good idea. I just prayed for them and hope everyone lifts up Black marriages,and Christian marriage, as we are in a state of most of us being brought up in a single family home.

    • Ambi Reply

      Maggie-They could have communicated this to a small circle who loves, supports and prays for them. Revealing it to the world at this point in time just wasn’t the wisest decision.

  8. Mrs. Nick Reply

    I don’t like the way he highlights her hurt and anger, as if SHE is the one who done something wrong. “My struggle, was with sexual immorality but my wife struggled with anger, rage, unforgiveness, pride, just to name a few, for over 2 decades. The devil wanted to use strongholds that took hold of our lives in our childhood, to remain and destroy us as adults…..”

    Really? They may not ready for reconciliation, things getting worse after the article coming out was proof of that.

  9. waveynow Reply

    Marriage is between 2 people. I pray that the 2 people involved in this relationship (1) be serious about saving this relationship (2) keep whatever goes on in your relationship , especially the negative, in your own home (3)seek guidance from almighty God (4)and follow his leadership. Marriage is one of the most precious and important relationships. If the 2 of you are willing your problem is already solved.

    • Guest Reply

      MARRIAGE IS BETWEEN TWO PEOPLE BUT SHE MADE IT PUBLIC AND IS A PUBLIC FIGURE. He ended this marriage when he decided to give in to multiple affairs and planted his sperm all over town. Could be he fessed up because there are little Teddy’s all over town?
      Shame on the women he cheated with, they are low down and disgraceful too.

  10. HHCassius Reply

    I’ll cosign or disagree in backwards order. Mrs. Nick, that’s the first thing I noticed in the full letter…he basically confesses to the body of Christ that he’s a hoe, but she’s a b!tch, so please pray and/or fast for them. I LOVE IT!!!

    I agree with maggie. I know they’ve received MUCH scorn from so-called “Christians” for putting their business out in the street for public and secular consumption in the form of their reality show, but to be honest, I think that makes people love them more. I’m certainly holding a torch for Erica…HOT DAMN!!!!!

    On a slightly more civilized note, I think this reality show and their public image and recent revelations allow them to minister to a larger crowd, if not a different one. People thinking Christians, especially prominent Christians/Christian celebrities are on a pedestal/hold themselves on a pedestal can prevent them from wanting and/or trying to relate and therefore invest themselves in Christ. I think it’s refreshing and keeps it real. Bravo, folk!

  11. Davonna Reply

    Father in Jesus name we come on behalf of the Campbell’s asking for strength in their marriage. You know what they have need of as you know everything about us as nothing is hidden in you. Touch his/her hearts by mending and restoring Love for one another. Destroy what the enemy thought would break their union. Revive the determination through your counsel and guidance. Let others see that no weapon formed against anyone shall not prosper. Give them peace, joy and hope to be better to one another, Reveal to them both how to entreat one another in Jesus name, Amen

    • Guest Reply

      Too late for that. Tina’s husband confessed to multiple affairs to her on the show, which is an indication he divorced her long ago and now she should move on. Even Jesus gave the right to divorce over adultery!

  12. ladyhonesty Reply

    PRAYING FOR TINA AND TEDDY.IT TAKES A STRONG WOMAN TO BE TRANSPARENT AND DEAL WITH SOMETHING LIKE THIS IN THE PUBLIC EYE!!! GOD IS A HEALER.TAKE HEART PEOPLE. THE ENEMY WILL NOT WIN WHEN THE SAINTS FIGHT AND STAND IN PRAYER

  13. Skeptic8 Reply

    Could it be that God has given them an answer, but that they have chosen not to hear. The answer isn’t always to stay in a bad marriage or one where only one partner really wants to be a spouse. Just a thought.

    • Guest Reply

      Anytime a man has multiple affairs and confesses to that it means a baby mamma or two might be out there? He ended this marriage long ago by planting his sperm all over town! She needs to put on her big girl pants and move on. He blew it. He also risked her health.

  14. Deenikole Reply

    I’m so annoyed by this!! While I believe in marriage and hope that they are able to reconcile, how dare he ask the public to fast/pray for his marriage NOW? Where was his plea for prayer and fasting when his sorry ass was sticking and moving? I bet he was calling on God then too!

    • OnyxPearl Reply

      If you’re annoyed by their request then they aren’t speaking to you or the general public. They are speaking to like-minded (in Christian principles) individuals that believe as they do. If that’s not you, just keep it movin’.

      • Deenikole Reply

        Bottom line, he should have “kept it moving” when he decided to engage in a sexual relationship outside of his marriage! I do believe adultery is not in line with Christian principals…what they teaching at your church?! Again, I hope that they are able to reconcile and go on to live a long, healthy, and happy marriage. BUT, he should have prayed and fasted BEFORE he unzipped his pants! My opinion is rightfully mine, so I’m not interested in your response, you won’t get another one from me. And, oh yeah…God bless you.

      • Guest Reply

        Jesus gave permission for divorce on the grounds of adultery. He confessed to multiple affairs which means he divorced his wife long ago when he slept with multiple women. She needs to move on. He is the one who ended this marriage.

  15. Little Bitty Pretty One Reply

    I can pray for your marriage, but I will NOT fast! I need to gain weight. Not lose it. 😉

  16. Carla Young Reply

    TINA AND HER HUSBAND BOTH FIRST NEED TO GO TO THE LORD FIRST AND REPENT
    THEMSELVES AND TURN BACK TO THE LORD JESUS CHRIST AND PRAY THEMSELVES
    AS A COUPLE BEFORE ASKING THE PUBLIC TO FAST AND PRAY FOR THEIR MARRIAGE. NOT ONLY DOES THEIR MARRIAGE NEED RESTORING, BUT THEY THEMSELVES AS INDIVIDUALS NEED TO BE RESTORED TO THE LORD. JUST ONE
    CHRISTIAN WOMAN’S OPINION!!!

  17. O. Taite Reply

    I long for the good old days when folks had enough common sense and class to keep private business private. It seem to me that everyone even So called Christian are sharing too much, I personally don’t want or need to know whats going on explicitly in a Marriage, Bedroom or in a private household. Somethings are best left unshared.

    I for one wish this byproduct of the age of Facebook,Twitter and Yelp would go the way of the dinosaur.

  18. Jenna Reply

    You all are missing something important: Tina is the way she is because of some hurt or pain she experienced long ago. She is “angry” or “hateful” because of that pain. She has never dealt with it or worked through it. Teddy’s infidelity is just ONE MORE THING to hurt or upset Tina, among all the other things she is already carrying in her heart. That cannot be healed overnight. So, pray for Tina’s emotional healing, for her peace. Show compassion and love. Pray for Teddy as well, for his healing, not just for the infidelity, but for whatever is happening in his heart to cause him to behave that way.

    • Light Reply

      He may be responding the way he is because of dealing with her past pain and hurt and how it may have impacted the relationship. We shouldn’t give Tina a pass for her behavior. She is the one that put out there he cheated. She didn’t talk about her own demons and what she has done to cause harm in the relationship. A lot of times “we” black women, can be mean, nasty and negative because of our pain and wrong from the past (and present). And yes, we are justified for feeling that way in many instances. But when we take it out on our kids and spouse (or anyone else), it is just wrong (and it is a sin, too). We need to seek professional help along with prayer. And I don’t mean go discuss with our girlfriends. They often are just as bitter and mean This doesn’t mean her husband would not have cheated, but at least he wouldn’t have been able to throw this back in her face in the manner in which he did. Of course, things got worse for them when she revealed this. And yes, this is probably helping with the ratings of the show. But at what expense to their familiy. I wish them both well and hope that they can both heal and get beyond this.

  19. versatile Reply

    Tina is doing whatever she needs to do to make sure people watch her scripted reality show. Thus the need to make what would normally be private now public.

  20. Skylar Reply

    Look when you are away from the home as a married spouse with children.. away more-so than being at home in a marriage? this is what happens.. if Tina is not bound by contract with regard to the reality show? Then she should get out NOW.. what’s more important.. the moneymade from the reality show or her marriage with 4 little kids?

    What profits a man/woman to gain this world and lose your soul..

    ..right now the money is being made ..but at what cost? this the question the Campbell marriage should answer.. prayer/fasting should be for clarity i would think.. BUT common sense is something GOD has given all the saints..

    • Guest Reply

      Give us a break! U need Oxygen to breathe and food to live and will not die for lack of sex for a few days!
      Teddy lacked morals, self control and love for Jesus and his wife. Love should have kept him home at night when she was away, not planting his sperm all over town like he admitted to countless as in multiple affairs. Period, end of story!

  21. Ann Brock Reply

    This is all about rating! There’s no way in the world a mature Christian in Christ would do this. It’s a doggone shame the things Christians will do in these last days for that filthy lucre, profit, gain , money and benefits. They need to come out of the spotlight and fast and pray for their own marriage.

    • therealdeal11 Reply

      oldblackchurch.com owner Ann Brock, you always spreading malice wonder how your gossip articles help others?hmmmmmm… typical judgmental religious fork that blames others…..this is very brave of Tina Campbell and obviously you cannot do what she has done because you are not strong enough!!! have several seats….TINA KEEP RUNNING WE YOUR FANS ARE 100% BEHIND YOU AND im happy people on facebook and twitter are praying 4 you and supportive!!!!

      • Ann Brock Reply

        And what’s your point? No mature Christian would do this. I’am having a very hard time believing folks are gullible enough to believe this. How in the world you going to request that folks go on a nearly month-long fast for your marriage? WHY? Is this not crazy? and You are crazy for believing it.

        • therealdeal11 Reply

          As i said before you think its crazy because you probably are weak because only the strong can be this transparent and for your info, a lot of people including fellow gospel artists have come out to join them in prayer.This article was not to people like you but people that believe in the power of communal prayer like the early church in the book of Acts “Where two or three are gathered”. I have been in my prayer closet and the prayers of the saints are working for sure….now if you cannot join…stop criticizing because its not understandable to you!!! What is embarrassing about a couple asking for prayer…they are famous and in the public eye so even if she did not say it,somebody else would have leaked it….

          Plus do you think you’ll go unpunished for all the mess you report on oldblackchurch spreading rumors and tearing people down? Be careful

          • Ann Brock

            Like I said what’s your point? You too stupid and gullible to probably even have a spouse to begin with… So it makes sense to pray for someone else’s marriage. DUMB!

          • Ann Brock

            And just who’s going to punished me for reporting on the crazy foolish mess, these so call Christians are doing? If these so call Christians didn’t engage in this kind of mess it wouldn’t be anything to reported. Who told this chick to put her business in the streets no one.
            Just, in their right mind would write an open letter about THEIR troubling marriage and releases it to the public? Please you are stupid.

  22. Ann Brock Reply

    Like I said what’s your point? You’re too stupid and gullible to probably even have a spouse to begin with… So it makes perfect sense to praying for someone else’s marriage. DUMB!

    And just who’s going to punished me for reporting on the crazy foolish mess, these so call Christians are doing? If these so call Christians did not engage in this kind of mess it wouldn’t be anything to report on. Who told this young lady to put her business in the streets no one.
    Who, in their right mind would write an open letter about THEIR troubling marriage and releases it to the public? PLEASE!

    • therealdeal11 Reply

      Mum excuse me , im very happily married and probably you one of those bitter unmarried church women with marital and man issues.If you were a married woman that truly loves and respects the marriage unit and the power of prayer, your heart would go out to her. Souls like yours are not meant to understand unfortunately bcoz probably you may have come from a broken home or a family where marriages do not thrive/succeed and hence your attitude. Im happy that like minded married women have come out to pray and even fast with her.

      If praying for someone elses marriage is dumb as you said…you probably do not understand the power of prayer and marriage covenant and that is why you think matters like this are dumb and you believe in the “suffering alone and being hypocritical hiding your sins mentality” but are quick to expose people on your blog.

      God bless and byebye!

      • Ann Brock Reply

        Boo wrong! being married for 25 years to the same man and like you said “HAPPILY MARRIED” whatever that mean. I don’t have the time for foolishness like this. Marriage is a sacred and bless union that’s already have enough problems without the public interference…. If you got problems in your marriage you don’t bring it to the public to be discuss….you seek out you a Christian Counselor and do your work in privacy not in the public. This is crazy.

  24. For real Reply

    This man done gone and lost his mind. How he name only one problem for him and a whole laundry list for her. Clearly he does not see himself. You can blame who you want to for your problems but ultimately you have get to deal with yourself. Hopefully it will work out for them. It’s just that some things should be dealt w outside a public realm. That doesn’t mean hide it. It just is not everybody’s business. This seems like some saltiness on his part. Cray!!

  25. versatile Reply

    Sounds like they will accomplish their mission– to get some of you crazies to tune into the show to see what happens.

  26. Mooky Reply

    Not only asking for prayers, but asking folks to FAST, TOO? for a month for them? Their teaching is off . . . who is their pastor? ignorant!

  27. O. Taite Reply

    Ok, time to put this one out of its misery!

    Almost everything that could and should be said has been…..Almost. Christians should be in the world not of the world, unfortunately, you cant get much more OF the world than stabbing,cheating or putting ALL of your personal business in the street. Moreover having a reality TV show is being ALL UP IN THE WORLD, And YOU want ME to forgo food and ask THE MASTER to bless that mess, They both could do without several months of food if you asked me, They should be doing for themselves what they are now (wrongly) asking others to do for them-TYPICAL of the lazy ignorant selfish entitled youth culture of today.

    My advise: Grow up! Realize what is important and move forward or continue to wallow in your self created worldly foolishness, Totally up to you: God & I have more important things to attend to.

    Nuff said!

  28. Monica Reply

    The Word of God states that we overcome by the the blood of the Lamb and the words of our testimony(revelation 12:11) Listen, we all experience this life by looking to others as examples. Reality TV shows (MARY/MARY or the SHEARDS,etc.) gives us these examples(good or bad) to show us how they have overcome certain situations or how they didn’t overcome situations-causing us to self-reflect on the decisions we would/should make in our own lives. Who in your present church is so transparent that you can learn from their success or failure?! Everyone trying to be so hush-hush and souls are perishing because no one will show them the way out-so HATS OFF TO WHOEVER WANTS TO GO ON TV AND SHOW US THE GOOD,BAD AND UGLY OF THIS LIFE! God will use whatever he wants to bring about truth so souls can be made free-the Campbells struggles and successes have influenced so many of the churched and unchurched than any Sunday pulpit could ever reach. I see it as God’s hand inspiring the recent inside look at celebrity saints because our present local church is too big or church leaders are untouchable for one on one guidance-so sad to say….

  29. Monica Reply

    And another thing!…..Christians are supposed to restore each other through fasting and prayer as the the word of God instructs(Gal 6:1). Only the spirit of anti-christ or being ignorant of the Word of God would make a person think or speak that praying or fasting for someone else is stupid,dumb,or ineffective.

  30. Monica Reply

    AND…If i ask you for $300.00 you have the option of saying,” sorry I only can give you $20.00″ or you might say, “sorry can’t give anything right now.” The Campbells(in the public’s eye) came publicly to those in body of Christ and asked-you have not because you ask not(James 4:2)-you have the option of fasting/praying for 5 minutes,1 hour or the whole 30 days-be it to YOUR ability to give! If you have nothing to offer don’t be negative and complaining and grumbling just keep it moving like you do when you see the beggar on the sidewalks or corners! Come on people! REALLY!

    • Clarissa Reply

      Well said!! The Best Thing On This Entire List Of Comments!! This is what true Christianity is all about!! He who is without sin, cast the first stone. The Bible says, They will know us by the Love We Have For One Another!! Reading some of these comments makes me sad!! Christians we must do better!!

  31. Sharon Reply

    I saw some typos in my post once I sent it – typing too fast and trying to get things out – HOWEVER – I am sure you get my drift.

  32. Loris Reply

    If you truly love your husband and is willing to forgive him, fight for your marriage. I know that you are hurting right now but God will heal your pain. This is not in the bible ” A FAMILY THAT PRAYS TOGETHER STAYS TOGETHER.” As I watcched the show I can see that the two of you really love each other. I will be praying for you.

  33. KING Reply

    The best thing to do is if you don’t have anything good and positive to say don’t comment at all. It’s easy to say he shouldn’t have cheated but when you are in the lime light that comes with a whole different territory of temptations. How do I know I’ve been there done that. But the word of GOD say’s he without sin cast the first stone. It’s so simple to point fingers but what about the fingers that should have been pointed at you when you were cheating on GOD with satan many of stone could have been thrown for our past there is only one person who could have thrown them…. We are the bride. When you stay in the lime light like that you must at all times continue to seek GOD bc the task becomes much stronger and harder. People have to stop looking at people as if they are idols. They are all still flesh and they have the same test and trials as everyone else. I’m not condoning sin but understand even if you go back to the BIBLE day’s even GOD’S BEST had fallen and that was DAVID when he had Bathsheba husband killed just bc of his desires for here. But DAVID was a man after GOD’S HEART…. He was forgiven so if the body of CHRIST is calling for prayer and fasting we as true believer’s are supposed to help up lift one another together unity of CHRIST. We are laborers together…. #PREACH

  34. Sharmal Cannon Reply

    With God, ALL things are possible! Teddy and Tina, my prayers are with you. Allow HIS work to be complete in you!

    • Guest Reply

      The time for that was before multiple affairs which he confessed to on that show.

  35. Akeima Hall Reply

    Praying hard for them..Many people are quick to judge when Christians do things that society feels as though they should not do. The flesh is a powerful thing and sometimes we may not necessarily think WWJD first. We don’t know and cannot say what she endured or he for that matter to bring the situation to pass. It’s a wonderful thing when we as Christians continue to pray for each other and pray each other’s strength in God. When you’ve given your ALL sometimes you react in the only way you know how….impulsivity can be unavoidable. Society delves too deeply into the lives of celebrities which in itself can lead to turmoil in the home. Sometimes the fame and fortune is not worth the pain endured. God bless the children involved. Either you will pray for them or you will not. We as Christians have to stand on the Word of God and stop bickering about the situation. We can agree to disagree. However, God says whatever we loose on Earth SHALL be loosed in Heaven……we stand in agreement and pray for this family and that is all. Some may have had valid points but God has set it so that His people could come together as they once were. Let God’s power speak for itself. Be blessed and know that I Am has control……

  36. corene boyd Reply

    Praise the Lord, I stand behind you all one hundred percent the bible says “what God has joined together let no man put assunder” so rest in the Lord trust and believe this that you want him to do dont doubt cause if forgiveness is present then go with and leave the rest in the past I pray it I decree it and I believe it to be done be blessed God honors your marriage and so should you all love you much C.Boyd

  37. Still Making That Kat Reply

    TO Light,
    That is the most honest and true response i’ve read; especially as a black woman. I thank you as a black man for admitting to some of the unfortunate negative attitudes and dimensions of our sisters it is sad. Doesn’t give Ted or any other guy an exuse or “get out of jail free card” but it does help knowing that sisters like you have our backs and are genuine and honest. If you’re married..GOD truly blessed that dude and if not..you’ll be a blessing to another man for sure!!!!!!!

  38. Stephanie Reply

    Don’t they have like a basketball team of kids or is that the other sister? Her and the sister come across as total bitches and it doesn’t surprise me one bit the husband cheated on her fat ass…

  39. Kboo Reply

    I’ve watched the ‘Mary Mary’ series for both seasons and I wish them well. While I do think some of the Goo-Goo and Mitch conflicts and the constant cliffhangers of who won’t/can’t tour and if the sisters will go officially solo can be draining, I don’t think any of Tina’s devotion to her family and kids is scripted since both sisters have had to tour after having newborns and putting their husbands’ first. I can’t judge them but I don’t think Tina was wrong to tell her truth to the Black community in ‘Ebony’ when everyone has seen her sacrifice to help strengthen her marriage. To be consistent in that and deny your creativity to appease a spouse who then cheats on you – I think that would anger anyone being played like that. I think infidelity is a much deeper wound than sexual betrayal – it’s emotional and deep, that the one person you’ve allowed to see all sides of you (forget the TV audience)then dips with someone who has nothing to do with that pact. Good for her. I won’t be fasting on their behalf and if they divorce, I’m sure it’s for the best. They have a big family of kids to consider and a shaky marriage does no one any favors in the long run.

    • Guest Reply

      I just bet there is more to this story. He confessed to multiple affairs because there may be multiple baby mama’s or women who threatened to tell his wife. Any man having WHAT HE CALLED COUNTLESS AFFAIRS HAS MORALS TOO LOW TO BE TRUSTED EVER AGAIN. NOT TO MENTION THE RISK TO HIS WIFE’S HEALTH, MENTAL AND PHYSICAL!

  40. anita Reply

