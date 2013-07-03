*As soon as we saw Meagan Good in that dress, cut to her navel, we knew some folks … Christian folks in particular … were going to have a serious problem with it.

Well duh, you’re saying. Yeah, Stevie Wonder could have told us that. But if you know Meagan’s thoughts on dressing provocatively, you know she basically doesn’t give a you-know-what.

Of course it’s only an issue because Ms. Good is married to Sony Pictures Executive and Seventh Day Adventist pastor Devon Franklin. The reality is that some, no, most folks expect a pastor’s wife to dress a tad more conservative.

Well, Meagan Good obviously doesn’t agree and showed up at the BET Awards showing plenty of skin while presenting of all things the Best Gospel Artist award at the show on Sunday.

In an unedited reply to a Twitter follower, Megan explained her position:

… That’s the thing Girl- is that I don’t feel convicted about this at all .,my spirit is saddened that our people only know one way to think and process things.. I’m not any less holy because the dress I wore -I may not be who people think I should be -but I’m morphing into exactly who God wants me to be.. My excuse is never “I’m going to do me” and I don’t feel that I need to make an excuse or defend or what I wore .. I know I have a responsibility -and I’m working daily to fulfill the full potential of all God has created me to be.. A dialogue was started about my character, integrity, my walk with God and my Husband -simply based on a dress that I wore.., Of course I’m going to have a reaction to people saying negative things… It’s just sad.. Makes me sad not regretful.. My heart and spirit is always open to whatever my Father would want to share with me… And my spirit tells me to be exactly who I authentically am -because that’s what’s going to reach who I was authentically designed to touch.. people like me who are often misunderstood and told their cut of God’s promise -because they don’t look the role …when God doesn’t care about us “looking the role”..he is always cared about bringing us in -and us being whatever we need to be to bring Those left out in .. And it just makes me sad that us as Christians can’t see beyond our initial reaction and don’t seek God before the attack other brothers and sisters …and never think for one moment that: God knows what he’s doing and he uses everything for his glory .. and he has a plan for every specific situation.. I had intentions on anything .. Merely picked a dress I saw and loved … God knows my heart and that I didn’t do anything wrong .. And he will use even people’s thoughts to bring him glory.

Meagan Good is also shooting the follow up to “Think Like A Man” in Las Vegas.