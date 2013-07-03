meagan good (bet awards dress)*As soon as we saw Meagan Good in that dress, cut to her navel, we knew some folks … Christian folks in particular … were going to have a serious problem with it.

Well duh, you’re saying. Yeah, Stevie Wonder could have told us that. But if you know Meagan’s thoughts on dressing provocatively, you know she basically doesn’t give a you-know-what.

Of course it’s only an issue because Ms. Good is married to Sony Pictures Executive and Seventh Day Adventist pastor Devon Franklin. The reality is that some, no, most folks expect a pastor’s wife to dress a tad more conservative.

Well, Meagan Good obviously doesn’t agree and showed up at the BET Awards showing plenty of skin while presenting of all things the Best Gospel Artist award at the show on Sunday.

In an unedited reply to a Twitter follower, Megan explained her position:

… That’s the thing Girl- is that I don’t feel convicted about this at all .,my spirit is saddened that our people only know one way to think and process things.. I’m not any less holy because the dress I wore -I may not be who people think I should be -but I’m morphing into exactly who God wants me to be.. My excuse is never “I’m going to do me” and I don’t feel that I need to make an excuse or defend or what I wore .. I know I have a responsibility -and I’m working daily to fulfill the full potential of all God has created me to be.. A dialogue was started about my character, integrity, my walk with God and my Husband -simply based on a dress that I wore.., Of course I’m going to have a reaction to people saying negative things… It’s just sad.. Makes me sad not regretful.. My heart and spirit is always open to whatever my Father would want to share with me… And my spirit tells me to be exactly who I authentically am -because that’s what’s going to reach who I was authentically designed to touch.. people like me who are often misunderstood and told their cut of God’s promise -because they don’t look the role …when God doesn’t care about us “looking the role”..he is always cared about bringing us in -and us being whatever we need to be to bring Those left out in .. And it just makes me sad that us as Christians can’t see beyond our initial reaction and don’t seek God before the attack other brothers and sisters …and never think for one moment that: God knows what he’s doing and he uses everything for his glory .. and he has a plan for every specific situation.. I had intentions on anything .. Merely picked a dress I saw and loved … God knows my heart and that I didn’t do anything wrong .. And he will use even people’s thoughts to bring him glory.

Meagan Good is also shooting the follow up to “Think Like A Man” in Las Vegas.

  1. TesticAl Reply

    So many of my comments have been awaiting moderation. LOL! SMH

  2. butterpecanrican Reply

    Megan can wear what she likes but were I her, the preacher’s wife, I would not trifle with “God don’t mind this dress.” Just wear it and let it be.

  3. cyndee Reply

    That’s some dress and she is wearing it well. It’s the BET awards not the stellar awards where everyone is homely and wearing sequins and glitter:)

  4. Jack_Blackmusic Reply

    I just clicked over here to see what TesticAl would say. With that said my personal opinion would be “Damnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn!!!. OK that just about sums that up.

  5. mrbigA47 Reply

    That dress screamed “pay attention to me.” Megan Good grew up within the entertainment business, so I guess any attention is good attention (pun intended); I also believe that dress was an indirect prayer request. Any mature believer should know that the Christian walk is constantly beset by the enemy, especially in Hollywood. While we know that dress is not appropriate for a pastor’s wife to wear in the public, what is unknown is the true state of affairs within their marriage or her personal walk with God. Send her your prayers, not judgement.

  6. Skylor Reply

    For me its a bad choice to wear as a minister’s wife period, but if her husband is ok? What can you say? .. but for a 7day adventist, and I have a few in my family, this type of attire is not respected as representation for 7day adventist believers. BUt Cali is a different place and one of the less judging and more accepting places to live as an progressive american; I know becuz I was raised there until I was in my late teens and in a couple of years I’m going back after living on the east coast for 15 years.. and the SOUTH region of america I dislike with a passion they’re racist and backward thinking conservatives who hate progressive moving forward thinkers.. Cali is the palace to be nowadays and northern cali and southern Cali are totally different.. as oppose to other states are the same no matter where you live within said state..

  7. jess2248 Reply

    You need to be very careful when you say what God minds and what He doesn’t mind. His word is very clear, when He said women are to adorn themselves in modesty and humility, and if you are inferring anything other than that, you need to tread lightly. God wasn’t nowhere in that decision to wear that dress. That screams seductress, and not pastors wife, or born again believer. However, this is just scripture coming to pass. In the last days some of us deny the faith and will give in to seducing spirits and doctrines of demons. 1 Tim 4:1.

  9. Lou Anne Reply

    When we are in Christ the goal is to have others look at us and say what is it about them … Our behavior ,our speech , our deeds ,are to draw others to him …. There is nothing about her attire that speaks to that ..what she is wearing is designed to be all about her ….

    • trueletterson Reply

      What’s happening here is the agents and managers are running the house most likely the husband is not bring in enough money so now he got to compromise his wife!

  10. ladyellle Reply

    During her engagement it was all purity, before that it was a great deal of skanky looks!

    After her marriage she spoke about how she waited to have sex until after their wedding… blah, blah, blah.

    This outfit reminds me of the Meagan of old. lol

    The dress is just ok. This has already been done… Jlo and countless others.

    Just curious as to how God told her it was okay. shm

  11. kay Reply

    That dress is not flattering. It makes her breast look flat and wide. Big, hard knobby knees and the fauxhawk blows. Fail.

  13. waveynow Reply

    Alright, now we need some males to define for us “sexy” for women. Just so young women will know what “sexy” really is.

  14. nilbud Reply

    You forgot to put [sic] after convicted. Religion is a mind cancer as can be seen from the amount of idiotic comments by fools on their impression of what a god would think. Obviously none of them have ever read the bible.

  15. Grace Haney Reply

    Everything that God made valuable in the world is covered and hard to get to. Where do you find diamonds? Deep down in the ground, covered and protected.
    Where do you find pearls? Deep down at the bottom of the ocean, covered up and protected in a beautiful shell.
    Where do you find gold? Way down in the mine, covered over with layers and layers of rock. You’ve got to work hard to get to them.”

    “Your body is sacred. You’re far more precious than diamonds and pearls, and you should be covered too.”

  16. Jamel Salter Reply

    She can wear whatever she wants..but she needs to say I wanted to wear this and that’s all. She needs to say: “This was just a decision that I made”. Leave God out of it. We need to stop forcing God’s approval on everything we do.

    NO ONE enjoying a deep relationship with God would come out and say that He is ok with this. Because when you KNOW him when you are in relationship with him.

    Soon we will be having nudist walking around saying that they are called by God to show off God’s creativity. Let’s get real. Wake up church. Wake up Christians (if you really are one). Let’s get real.

