Bishop Clarence McClendon*After Oxygen’s new reality series “Preachers of LA” made its controversial debut last week, Bishop Clarence McClendon is apparently having second thoughts about his participation already.

McClendon posted an online video message explaining that what the show has become is not what he originally signed up for.

“First of all, when I was approached with it, they said it wasn’t a reality show, they said it was a docu-series. Again, I was not involved in the genesis of the project. I’ve had a number of things come to me like this, a number of people come to me with certain opportunities and I’ve turned them down,” he explained.

The veteran preacher says that he knew the producers of the show, L. Plummer Media in association with Relevé Entertainment, beforehand and had faith that their own relationship with God would dictate how they handled the show’s development.

“I believed the people, the producers involved were Christian people, people that I know, people full of the holy spirit who really wanted to do something significant as it relates to Hollywood. That’s the production level. The network level they make decisions and sometimes things get lost in the translation. Initially I believed and trusted that we would be able to accomplish something with this relative to some things that the Lord had said to me,” he continued.

Preaching is something McClendon has done since he was 15-years-old and he claims that he was never looking to gain stardom from it.

“I’m primarily a private person. I certainly am not after fame. I’m more known than I actually want to be,” he offered. McClendon added that he’s a “bridge builder and a peacemaker,” and that “sometimes when you build bridges, you get walked on.”

McClendon was involved in a heated exchange with recording artist and former pastor Deitrick Haddon about whether preachers should have entourages and request honorariums. The argument led to McClendon getting up and walking out of the house where the gathering of the various pastors was taking place.

“When the situation got heated, I recognized that I was getting into what the Bible calls ‘an ignorant and foolish dispute.’ What I recognize now is that I was set up to be put in crossfire. I am not going to allow people to abuse that or malign that for the sake of television,” said McClendon.

“It tells the man of God to avoid…ignorant and foolish disputes because they lead to strife,” McClendon explained of the Bible verse 2 Timothy 2:23. “I have spent 15, 16 years traveling the globe and I’ve cultivated a ministry of integrity around the world.”

The preacher maintains that he was setup in that debate scene with Haddon because he “wasn’t supposed to be there” in the first place.

After landing at the airport, McClendon says the producers sent a car out to him to bring him to a “man cave” where all of the ministers were shooting. He got to the house with his son, assistant, and the driver that he says the producers assigned to him; which he feels painted the picture that he only rolls with an entourage. This was part of Haddon’s argument about how pastors conduct themselves and business these days.

Haddon insisted that “the word” or Gospel should be delivered without cost. McClendon countered that he doesn’t have a “set honorarium” that he charges but of the 200 to 300 requests he gets per year, his team makes the final decision.

“We’ve never denied anyone access to this ministry because they couldn’t afford my team,” he affirmed.

AlwaysAList.com reports that despite Haddon’s push for the Gospel bearing no fee, his booking agent, Faith Management, shared that his current rate is $15,000 to $25,000.

Nonetheless, McClendon requests viewers watch “Preachers of LA” and “make up your own mind.”

He closed: “Pray for me and pray for all of us involved that God would be glorified.”





45 Responses

  1. Taurusingr Reply

    Naaaavaw, this arrogant fake bootleg just realizes “he can’t keep up the front”, & is being “outed” by…..HIMSELF!! Niggah sound like them OTHER “backstabbin/pedalin” in denial B’s….Kelly & Nicci!, blaming the show for what THEY GIVE the show, to see! Beddah “buckle up” bwah!!, b/4 they sue you AND yo chuuuch!! Recognize ….you can’t magnify what “ain’t there”, homie. Yo shouldda looked even “longer than you already do” in tha mirror?, and admitted…you cain’t control that thang/fake it “that” long OR well, ‘on camera. Don’t like wah you see?, then change…..”the origin of your reflection”! (And I DON’T mean thr “mirror”!!) “Chuuuuuuuuch”!

  2. Platinum Reply

    Come on Clarence you didn’t know what you were getting into when you agreed to do your over the top show, really? Or is it you’re not use to sharing the spotlight and you want all eyes on you, you’re a very attractive man so what happen is there not enough room for all of those egos?

    The message those men are sending to anyone aspiring to be in the ministry is just wrong, I think what they are doing is sacrilegious and they certainly aren’t practicing what they preach……..JMO

  3. Samantha Reply

    Honestly I could care less. This story has gotten old. If you have an issue with the show then leave. I you have an issue with what the show represents then don’t watch it. I don’t. If most people spent half their time dealing with their kids then they don worry about how someone else live the bad jokers wouldn’t be running a muck.

  4. Samantha Reply

    Honestly I could care less. This story has gotten old. If you have an issue with the show then leave. If you have an issue with what the show represents then don’t watch it. I don’t. If most people spent half their time dealing with their kids that they do worrying about how someone else live their life. The bad jokers wouldn’t be running a muck.

  5. Macdawgg Reply

    Personally I find it entertaining-and that’s what these guys are entertainers. I don’t think it’ll be back for a second season and people will tire of it rather quickly. But the exchange he speaks of could have been handled better by BOTH parties. But thier human and that’s what this show displays. Preachers in thier humanity.

  6. GK1 Reply

    Dawg, you’se a b*tch ass nigga.

    You were DEAD WRONG for calling Deitrick out his name and you got CAUGHT on camera doing it and then YOU get mad?

    Man the f*ck up you charlatan!! Him and his kind give the GOOD minsters a bad name and keep people out of the church.

    see “Marvin Winans” in the news now for denying a baby a blessing.

  8. Taurusingr Reply

    And yep!!, DH pulled the cover off dat ass, & now?, you over thurr in the corner shaking lika lil…..”crackhead in the snow”! Again….YOU did dat shyt, bwah!! DH merely have you the mic but…..he didn’t “tell you wha to sing”!!! It ain’t the “show”, it’s YO ass. SSMGdHATFAN!

  9. wenmichimar Reply

    McClendon states this was not what he signed up for? ..but apparently he didn’t have a problem with accepting the money…did he?

  10. Catwoman Reply

    Nope, I’m not falling for that. I SAW the show and Mr. McClendon showed his butt. He is arrogant and I was taken back by his reaction and the way he responded to Mr. Haddon. It was ridiculous. He is probably receiving ALOT of negative press and now he wants to scream he was set up. They can’t play ANYTHING that you didn’t say or do. You are older and that’s young man you should have respected and mentored rather than talk down to him. This is why so many people don’t like church now, because of this mess. I do like the OG preacher, I forget his name but he was ministering to the gangs and seemed real. I love his wife and they seem good together. For the most part I liked all of the preachers on the show EXCEPT this McClendon guy. VERY arrogant, and from his own words he travels with an entourage so what if the show detoured you and you ended up with them at the house? He needs to read his bible as he told the young man and knowledge doesn’t always come with age… he proved that himself. I’m just saying…. can I get an amen?

      • Sue Reply

        Double amen. He got called out with the truth about himself and couldn’t handle it. (But another question– how do all these folk get to be called “Bishop?” Who decides?)

          • sharon johnson

            I agree that’s the new hustle. Go on line for pastors degree then hustle poor pplwho really believe in god. No more street hustle.

          • SanMarie Kirk

            Then I got to thinking about it and seen that he really does charge a booking fee, and depending on where is going he does need that money. It cost to travel and being who is he does need someone to have his back. That is plain and simple. Now can I judge him? No, does he seem arrogant. Yes, but we all have flaws that we are trying to shake off. He as a image he wants to keep up and you have too, different preachers for different people. All have their own style of doing things. I’m sure his followers adore him.

  11. Taurusingr Reply

    Correction…::DH merely “Gave” you the mic, etc…! And….I remember back in the day?, a lot of females were “NOT feelin” dude, & when asked why?, they would say…..”there’s just something not right about him” etc…! And now?, we ALL can see what they were referring to. Simply put….”Leopards”, don’t change dey spos. TJBT!

  12. Truthseeker Reply

    I refuse to watch the show because the previews were enough for me. The tithes and attendance at his church must must be dwindling which explains the back pedaling. Or perhaps he’s not being noticed at the mall the way he thought he would be.

  14. J Reply

    Last time I checked they didn’t ask me how much Bible I knew in the Job Interview.-

  16. Jacqueline Hickman Reply

    Coming from INSIDE THE CHURCH MY VIEW ABOUT BISHOP C. M & D. HADDON BISHOP IS RIGHT WHEN U INVITE HIM TO PREACH U KNOW WHAT HE BRINGS. OK NOW HADDON IS TRYING TO JUSTIFY HE’S AFFAIR BY TRYING TO CALL BISHOP M. OUT ON MONEY, HADDON DOES NOT SING FOR FREE, NOW HADDON HAS ALL THESE OUTBURST, ABOUT WHAT HE DOESN’T LIKE ABOUT HOW CHURCH PEOPLE JUDGE HIM IS HE SERIOUS, IF YOU FEEL THAT WAY GO LEAVE, IF HE THINKS LEAVING THE CHURCH AND GOING INTO SECULAR MUSIC HE WILL NEVER MAKE IT. I AM SPEAKING FROM INSIDE THE CHURCH, I AM A CHOIR DIRECTOR I AM NOT PERFECT NO ONE IS BUT HE REALLY NEED PRAYER, THE HOME WRECKER SECOND WIFE MISS STOP BLAMING HUS FIRST WIFE FOR HIM BEING SO ANGRY AND YOU ACTUALLY THINK HE IS GOING TO BE FAITHFUL TO YOU. YOU R STUPID, IS EX WIFE HAS CLASS AND I HOPE THAT GOD BLESSES HER AND SHE SHOULD BE HAPPY THAT HE IS SOMEONE ELSE’S PROBLEM NOW. AND AS FAR AS THE NEW HOMEWRECKER DUMMY!!!!! THE WAY U GET A MAN IS THE WAY U LOSE ONE, ALSO WHO CARES HOW U MET U R A H.O.M.E.W.R.E.C.K.E.R.

    • lsimon Reply

      they were both wrong, they both had previous wives that they divorced. The only thing that I would ever defend is the gospel. Romans 3:4 Let God be true, and every human being a liar.

    • sharon johnson Reply

      D haddon didn’t sy nothin about them naked pictures .he had toknow they were in cyberspace he sent to his mistress. He’s showin it all funky deniva put them out to show d haddon. Ain’t no saint

    • SanMarie Kirk Reply

      Haddon wife cheated on him,also Haddon tried to commit suicide, he had reached rock bottom. We always think it was the man that cheated.

  17. Taurusingr Reply

    The transparent bias, of it all. Sigh! Look, they were discussing “preaching” not singing! And though some may refer to singing as a “ministry”?, it’s a totally different thang, than….”preaching”! And though both may happen in a church, a pastor is “suppose to be” speaking/teaching the word unconditionally, bless ALL & NOT be dependent on “the amount” they are paid! “That’s” WTH is wrong with the church NOW!!, it’s the “primary income” for these bootleg mofos, & therefore has become/looked at as a frkn “business” & not about….saving souls! And Btw?, god nor the awaiting church/people in need didn’t “call” for your entourage, he/they called for…YOU, & you alone!! So between the two, Mc Clendon is CLEARY the …fake, dishonest, “Creflo “Dollar” materialistic” busted ass liar, who is NOT being what that collar OR God….calls for. And with his OWN words, he has confessed to being nothing more than a “Reverend Ike” crooked ass….opportunist. Peeeeeriod, The End.

  18. God's Daughter Reply

    I will never watch it again. I don’t want to see this. It’s a disgrace to our father. These men are first human with mistakes, and should not be judged. Second the show should have never happened because real men of God will get JUDGED. I did agree with Haddon though go back to the basics of God! I’m not saying we can’t grow, and growth leads to change. I know that we now have to reach our new generation, but you should keep the basics, make the generation read the word.

    God Bless…..But I’m not watching! It’s heartbreaking!

  19. Jef Menguin Reply

    He thinks of himself as a celebrity. He says that he does not charge people for preaching but he says also that his Faith Management decides which one should hear the gospel for 15,000 to 25,000 dollars.

    He is now exposed.

  21. [email protected] Reply

    Clarence McClendon was correct in getting up and walking away. Why continue to stay in a situation designed to cause a “made for tv response”. For everyone who has a problem with him charging…regardless if it is for fees or profit. What do you do for free for God? And what if that was your 24×7 job? It is very easy to judge someone else. Me, personally did not like the show because it seems like they are trying to expose the flaws and spark debate… Hence, the producers picking him up and giving him a driver, etc to make his “crew” seem bigger. As far as what he said…. Did Jesus let just anyone around him when he did his greatest miracles?????? Until I have an healing anointing like Clarence has, I can not tell him what or who he should have or bring. I am excited to see him and the other preachers successful… If you are not envious, why would you be upset?

    • Truth speaks Reply

      Who is upset? This man does not have the anointing. He’s arrogant and puffed up with pride. His love for himself supercede his alleged love for God. Please remove your blinders before it is too late.

  22. Toni Haslam Reply

    Hi All,

    I think all you pastors should keep on going with this show. I know that you all are children of God and are trying to pastor, minister and love the people as best you know how. The world is full of difficult choices right now for Christians to have to sort out according to their faith. The moment of strife we witnessed with Bishop McClendon and D. Haddon is going on all the time in the body between ministers. What we want to see is how you can change this stuff in an authentic and genuine way using the wisdom of God. That is what the world wants to see.

    We all know that your greatest critics will be other Christians. Don’t let yourself be wounded in the house of friends. Do I think everything is great and glorifying to God? No! But this is the reality of where we are at as a church society in America. No not every church,but this type of church mentality is an influence in many christian cultures. Do I think we should be ashamed of this show? No! In fact I enjoy watching It, it will help us all better see where we really are at. If a preacher and his wife have to hide because of fear of judgments and criticisms then what about the rest of the people in the body of Christ?

    I think what T.D. Jake has to say should be a welcome part of this. Let’s get to the root of all this for the glory of God. What is his point? Is there any validity to what he is saying? This series has just started, and so far I think it looks, acts and thinks like most of the body of Christ. These guys are praying to bring glory to God in this series, let’s agree with them. They are not perfect, but let them pray seek God and do the best they can. We should be supporting them in prayer. True Christians know that the true treasure is in the power of the blood, and the working power of the holy spirit through the blood to enable us to receive eternal life. And cause us to have a changed life. The rest of this stuff is about church culture.

  23. The Truth Reply

    This article is too bias. What McClendon stands for is GREED. Just bc Hadden has a booking fee for business purposes it DOES NOT emply he doesn’t spread his word for free. Let’s be about the TRUTH. It will set you free writer

  24. Heels Reply

    Both Hadden and McClendon are full of it. All these preachers on the show and in the real world should be ashamed of themselves. They are milking people out of their hard earned money so that they can glorify themselves. I don’t know how in the world they are able to live with themselves. They are committing great sins right in front of everyone. Of course, none of us are without sin, however, these men are blatanly using the Lord to obtain worldly possessions and status for themselves. And their wives are no better. How can anyone not see it. They don’t give a damn about others. And that includes that fake pastor going around acting like he is helping out the gang members in LA as he rides around in his flashy, expensive cars with his stupid wife acting like she is holier than thou WTF!

  25. Sheila Dunn Reply

    Pastor Gibson ask Pastor McClendon to respond to Minister Haddon’s question concerning the gratuity that a preacher should receive when visiting another church as if only McClendon could give Haddon the proper answer. He threw you under the bus. McClendon quoted Matthew 10: 8e, may I say out of context. What had tbe disciples been given? Answer: they had been authority to drive out evil spirits, heal diseases, heal every sickness and to preach the gospel to the Jews exclusively

  26. David Taylor Reply

    bishop
    your wrong .being stiff necked and hardin hearted is not right . best I know is. we are under grace . gods grace . you are not all that either . along your walk I think you lost sight of who god is .god does not need you . you need him .if you can not walk in love you need to take spiritual inventory of yourself .get on your face before god and ask for forgiveness that’s what I know .your so puffed up and full of yourself and that’s a shame .lust of the eyes lust of the pride of life lust of the flesh sad but that’s you and only you .your blinded from the truth .you do not like the truth .you like to testify about the good things in your life or ministry, but you never testify about the bad things are what you walked through in the past its so easy to talk about good how quick we forget amen god bless you

  27. Deltricia Morgan-Williams Reply

    I admire Bishop McClendon for what he has said. The show does not have anything to do with God. It has to do with people making money. Bishop McClendon does not have that mindset. If you have seen him and listened to him as long as I have, you would know that. All the negativity I have just read, well all I can say is that it does not surprise me, that is what the world has come to. I will continue to listen and see Bishop McClendon and no one here or any place else can change that. I pray for all people, that they know who God is and what He has done for us.

  28. terri janes Reply

    i have no problem with bishop clarence mcclendon ministries i enjoy his teaching and tune in to hear him all the time deitrick haddon is so argont it is so funny and bishop mcclendon handle him self very well very classy .

  29. sammy Reply

    As for me, I would judge no man but leave the most supreme judge to have the final say. One thing i know with a deep conviction is that someday we all are going to stand before the judgement throne of God and give account of our days while on earth. But trust me, it’s going to be most pathetic for men of God who have love their direction and operate in the will of the master of this world for sake of riches and stardom….

  30. indianadave4 Reply

    No matter what Clarence McClendon is or is not trying to put a minister into a corner is typical TV. The producers don’t care what the truth is as long as it makes a stir or creates an image that brings higher ratings. TV producers and news reporters could care less how their “reporting affects a persons life of career. Even if the image being produced is wrong they don’t care. As long as their ratings go up that’s all they care about because that’s their income. I’ve always wanted to see a program with TV producers and reporters lives openly broadcast (peoples right to know) just like the people they report on. My guess is if that happened they’d walk more softly when they try to expose something that may not be here.

    By the way, Who said a Christian minister being brought in to speak shouldn’t ask that their expenses be payed for? Do TV entertainers go on speaking engagements paying the costs out of their own pocket?

    1 Timothy 5:18- “The laborer is worthy of his wages.”

  31. Audrey Debnam Reply

    Because I know Bishop McClendon outside of this show, I would like to say I amglad he is acknowledging he made ia mistake in judgement, when he decided to have anything to do with this fiasco.

