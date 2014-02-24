Janet also puts her luxurious New York City apartment up for rent (photos)

*As you can imagine, the internet is buzzing over reports that Janet Jackson wants out of her marriage to Arab billionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana.

But Miss Jackson’s plan isn’t to just walk away, so the reports say. Nope, she wants compensation.

“Janet Jackson’s marriage to super-wealthy Arab businessman Wissam Al Mana has collapsed, and a source says bitter divorce battle over his billion dollar fortune could be about to explode … She confided to a few close friends and (her mother) Katherine that she’s preparing to leave him. And she’s begun calling friends at all hours crying and saying how miserable she is … Janet is getting set to challenge the prenup and demand a flat lump sum payout from his fortune,” according to one tabloid.

If the reports are true, it will be the end of her third marriage. Before Wissam Al Mana (39), who Janet (47) wed in 2012, she was previously married to Réne Elizondo from 1991-2000 and James DeBarge from 1984-1985.

For the record, Rumor Fix says it reached out toJackson’s rep for a response.

One thing that’s not a rumor is Janet’s listing of her NYC apartment for $35,000 a month!

Jackson’s three-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom unit is on the 34th floor of Columbus Circle’s Trump International Tower and, as you can see from the pics below, it boasts sweeping views of Central Park. You can see more photos at Curbed New York.