*Wow, guess who’s engaged? That would be Mr. Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and his girlfriend of 7 years, Nicole Patenburg.

It’s interesting how the engagement became news. It seems ‘Face broke the news to his friend and duet partner Toni Braxton.

She was interviewing him during a promotion for their new album of duets, “Love, Marriage & Divorce” on BET.com. Toni casually asked Babyface if he would “ever consider getting married again?” The Grammy winning singer/songwriter/producer responded, “I’ve already considered it. I’m engaged, so yes.”

A shocked Toni Braxton could only reply with, “You’re engaged? I think your fans are gonna be a little disappointed, but equally happy for you.”

In 2005, Edmonds, 54, and his first wife, Tracey – the mother of his two sons – divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Nicole Patenburg, his now fiancée, used to work as Babyface’s back-up dancer/. The couple also have a daughter, Peyton Nicole, born in 2008.