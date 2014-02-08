babyface & nicole patenburg

Babyface and Nicole Patenburg

*Wow, guess who’s engaged? That would be Mr. Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and his girlfriend of 7 years, Nicole Patenburg.

It’s interesting how the engagement became news. It seems ‘Face broke the news to his friend and duet partner Toni Braxton.

She was interviewing him during a promotion for their new album of duets, “Love, Marriage & Divorce” on BET.com. Toni casually asked Babyface if he would “ever consider getting married again?” The Grammy winning singer/songwriter/producer responded, “I’ve already considered it. I’m engaged, so yes.”

A shocked Toni Braxton could only reply with, “You’re engaged? I think your fans are gonna be a little disappointed, but equally happy for you.”

In 2005, Edmonds, 54, and his first wife, Tracey – the mother of his two sons – divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Nicole Patenburg, his now fiancée, used to work as Babyface’s back-up dancer/. The couple also have a daughter, Peyton Nicole, born in 2008.





6 Responses

  2. Mimi Reply

    Who cares, he shoulda kept it a secret till the album was done. Now the illusion is over.

  5. imcafeaulait Reply

    It’s obvious that Toni and ‘Face are each other’s ‘one who got away’. They should go ahead and be together because life is short.

  6. ToniFace fan Reply

    That’s not how it happened, the interviewer (not Toni) asked and he answered. Nevertheless I always loved Toni and Babyface’s chemistry. Maybe thy’ll find their way to each other later on in life if the opportunity (i.e. they both become single) presents itself.

