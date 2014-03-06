*Halle Berry and her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas have launched a new company that is part of her deal to star in the CBS series “Extant.”

The duo has launched 606 Films, a shingle that will be housed at CBS Television Studios and is named for the anti-paparazzi bill that Berry championed to keep over-aggressive photographers from swarming the children of celebrities. California Gov. Jerry Brown signed it into law last fall after testimony by Berry, Jennifer Garner and others.

Berry and Goldsmith-Thomas have hired Kathryn Tyus-Adair to be senior vice president of 606 Films. She moves from Don Cheadle’s Crescendo Productions where she spent five years working on TV and film projects including the upcoming St. Vincent. She has also worked as development exec for Robert Redford, Curtis Hanson and George Tillman Jr. in projects that include “The Horse Whisperer,” “A Civil Action,” “Barbershop” and the Showtime series “Soul Food.”

Berry called Tyus-Adair “a smart, proactive and creative partner who brings with her not only strong ideas but excellent relationships. We’re excited to develop and create material alongside her.”

The production deal came as part of the deal for Berry to serve as co-executive producer and star of “Extant,” a new series that will premiere July 2 on CBS, a co-production between CBS Television Studios and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television.

Goldsmith-Thomas, the former powerhouse agent-turned-producer, said the company will reflect the socially conscious spirit of its name. “606 Films is named for the anti-paparazzi bill, Senate Bill 606, which Halle fought so hard for and won, when no one believed it could be achieved,” she said. “It truly informs the spirit of our company — making dreams possible, one bill at a time.”