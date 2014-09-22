*Tyler Perry brings a diverse cast with dynamic characters with new drama “If Loving You is Wrong”

Earlier this month, the OWN network and Perry screened the hit drama at a private viewing event for the media.

Our associate, LaCora Stephens, was there to check out the hour-long drama at the OWN offices and was immensely pleased.

“This drama sizzles like none other. Tyler Perry takes drama to a sexier level!,” she enthusiastically stated.

Cast member Aiden Turner, (Brad) soap star for almost a decade, explained that the dynamic of the diverse cast and mixture of emotions is frankly a higher quality drama compared to soaps or Desperate Housewives. Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, (Jackie) chimed in stating that “If Loving You is Wrong” will have you talking to the television. She guarantees that your emotions will get so involved, you’ll be talking, tweeting and instagraming about the show.

Lead actress Edwina Findley, who portrays Kelly, prays that as viewers watch, it will be as a mirror allowing healing for both women and men in similar situations.

The first episode started off with a Bang, literally and figuratively, but that was just a scratch to the surface of what the season has to offer. LaCora says if you haven’t seen it, you must watch the beautiful chaos unfold on the OWN network every Tuesday at 9/8 c.

For More info: www.oprah.com

Watch:

(Cast of Tyler Perry’s If Loving You is Wrong Breaks Down the Show)