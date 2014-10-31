TaQoya Branscomb & Koi Knowles

Mom, TaQoya Branscomb and daughter, Koi Knowles

*Mathew Knowles made another pretty baby!

A paternity test proved he is the father of a four-year-old little girl named Koi Knowles.

Koi made an appearance on “Inside Edition” with her mother TaQoya Branscomb. The mother said she was shocked to find out she was pregnant by Knowles.

He told her he couldn’t have anymore kids. “He’d had a vasectomy. Or at least that was what I was told,” Branscomb said.

Knowles didn’t believe Koi was his daughter, but a paternity test proved otherwise — that he fathered his daughter back in 2010.

Nevertheless, Branscomb and her daughter’s fate shouldn’t be the same as brother’s Nixon Alexander Knowles and his mother Alexsandra Wright.

Matthew Knowles' Other Baby Mama Wants Beyonce to Meet Half-Sister

Branscomb works as a real estate agent and books her daughter for acting and modeling gigs with photos taken of her like the one above.

Like Wright, Branscomb wants Beyonce to come around on her terms and is here to let her know she has a half-sibling.

“They are half sisters and maybe one day down the line that can be made possible.”

Watch little Koi Knowles”perform” her sister’s “Single Ladies” below:

(Mathew Knowles’ Other Baby Mama Wants Beyonce to Meet Half-Sister)




  1. babycakes Reply

    this wallet sniffing chick wants her daughter to meet Beyonce and not her other half sister Solange????? hmmmm!!!! interesting!!! I am glad Beyonce or Solange are not participating in this messy situation their wayward father created. How many other women with Matt’s children will come forth??? lol!!!

  2. Dennis Leonard Reply

    Why do these women ALWAYS mention Beyonce but not Solange? Oh that’s right, Beyonce’s the one with the money!

  3. Honey1 Reply

    Good Grief! This is his 3rd little one, isn’t it? He’d better use condoms because he may get something else one day!!!!

  4. Heels Reply

    This b looks stupid up here smiling like she won the lottery. This woman needs to take her ass and go sit down some where out of the public eye. She is a low down asshole and now she wants to go public with it, dragging this poor little girl along for the ride. How dare you videotape her singing this song. This is some sad mess. Mr. Knowles is a trifling old dog with a whole lot of flees. He is a grown man who needs his ass kicked. What an embarrassment to your other children and grandchildren you are. Unfreaking believable. Your sloppy ass slept with him because of who he was. How disgusting of you. For some attention and money. My advice to you and the other woman with his child, if you whores have any decent bones left in your body, STFU!

    • Amber Reply

      Heels, you summed it up for me. This is a pretty little girl and I hope she has a relationship with her siblings one day HOWEVER, it can not be forced on Beyonce or Solange. I put the blame on her trifling parents, not her. Also, don’t this mother look like Kelly Rowland?

  5. I said it. Reply

    She is a pretty little girl, but 4 year olds shouldn’t be referenced to as fierce. Also, why do these children’s mothers always wish their children can meet Beyoncé? Matthew is also father of Solange, but I am guessing that meeting her won’t bring the money and attention that they desire.

  6. ladyellle Reply

    I would not want to meet her if I were Solange or Beyonce’.

    Her mother was the “side piece”…. and was friendly with Solange!

    The idea that she was friendly with Solange and then laid with Solange’s dad? Yuck!!!

    This reduced her to GTFOH status!

    Perhaps one day we would meet… but the likelihood is that it would happen when the kid reached majority.

  7. Kim Reply

    I feel for this little girl. She’ll spend her whole life being ignored by her father and his older daughters. I think this is so sad. What point was the mother trying to make having this little girl “perform” that song. It’s clear she doesn’t know it or what she’s doing.

    The mom is trying to shame the Knowles family into dealing with her trifling ass. But what she’s done is bring negative attention and comments to her daughter. Unfortunately, you, and your beautiful little girl are nothing more than speed bumps in the road. Yeah, you have to slow down for them, but you adjust and keep right on going.

  9. nightshift Reply

    Little girl looks like his other outside daughter Kelly. I’m sure tina feels better everyday, that she got rid of this trifling piece of scum.

  10. LAS Reply

    The reason why she does not mention Solange is they were friends. I have seen pictures of her and Solange hanging out. That is dirty to someone you considered as an acquaintance. She knows if Solange see her face, she is going to kick her mutha f ing arse.

    • I said it. Reply

      She is the same complexion as Kelly, but that’s it. Id have to see a baby picture to see more than that. You’re. Spot on about Solange putting foot to ass.

  11. rj Reply

    I don’t blame them one bit for wanting nothing to do with their father’s illegitimate children, and that jump needs to be slapped for exploiting her little girl like that – sad how the children have to suffer; not expecting either of his tramps to come to their senses, golddiggers that they are …

  12. s James Reply

    Why do some parents think its ok to pimp their children for monetary gains. If you need money that bad.get a degree, special training or whatever floats your boat. Get a decent job,save your money. Take care of you dam self. We all are responsible for ourselves. I don’t know where you’ve been, he ran one of the oldest lines on you, talking about he can’t have kids, he had a vasectomy. Yeah Right. and you suppose to be a smart lady.

  13. marh Reply

    these are not Beyonce children so why do you want her to meet them, this is her father’s miss so these women need to talk to him.

  14. kay Reply

    Knowles is a total disgrace. And the baby mammas used him as a gateway to insert themselves into the life of his famous daughter. What better way than by producing a blood relative? Shame on them, shame on him, and I hope Bouncy stays as far away from these opportunists as she can get. As an entertainer, she’s not my cup of tea, but as a human being, I think it’s disgusting that some think she should give in to being exploited for fame and fortune, by random sperm catchers just because children are involved. Run Bouncy. Run like the wind.

  15. Amber Reply

    Beyounce does NOT have to meet your kid on your terms; in fact, this is NOT Beyonce problem. I find it amazing people like this woman KNOWS a man is married, get knocked up, and now want to talk about the man’s children who mother is TINA and who they love even more than him wants her child to meet Beyoncé. if it happens, find but do NOT expect it or act like Beyonce or SLounge should and as if this is their fault and issue. It is NOT. Blame yourselves MATTHEW and this woman for how your daughter gets treated. If you wanted her to get respect, you should have brought her in the world in a respectful way, not with a MARRIED MAN.

