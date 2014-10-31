*Mathew Knowles made another pretty baby!

A paternity test proved he is the father of a four-year-old little girl named Koi Knowles.

Koi made an appearance on “Inside Edition” with her mother TaQoya Branscomb. The mother said she was shocked to find out she was pregnant by Knowles.

He told her he couldn’t have anymore kids. “He’d had a vasectomy. Or at least that was what I was told,” Branscomb said.

Knowles didn’t believe Koi was his daughter, but a paternity test proved otherwise — that he fathered his daughter back in 2010.

Nevertheless, Branscomb and her daughter’s fate shouldn’t be the same as brother’s Nixon Alexander Knowles and his mother Alexsandra Wright.

Branscomb works as a real estate agent and books her daughter for acting and modeling gigs with photos taken of her like the one above.

Like Wright, Branscomb wants Beyonce to come around on her terms and is here to let her know she has a half-sibling.

“They are half sisters and maybe one day down the line that can be made possible.”

Watch little Koi Knowles”perform” her sister’s “Single Ladies” below:

(Mathew Knowles’ Other Baby Mama Wants Beyonce to Meet Half-Sister)