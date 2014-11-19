*(Compton, CA) – The multimedia television entity, Punch TV Studios (stock symbol URBT:OTC), has opened its doors to become a publicly traded company. Situated in Compton, CA, Punch TV Studios has become the bellwether for the future of media, aspiring to reach initial public offering feats that haven’t been seen since the likes of Alibaba.

Notable parallels have been drawn between Punch TV Studios and Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce company that earlier this year had the largest stock offering in history. Punch TV Studios has positioned itself to be the dominant player in the television market by bringing equally diverse content to its viewers.

Small Business Association (SBA) Entrepreneur of the Year Award Winner, and C.E.O. of Punch TV Studios, Joseph Collins, stated that “New networks are needed to satisfy the tastes and viewing interests of these highly segmented niche of consumers. My vision is to build a multibillion dollar media company that is primarily owned by members of the urban communities around the globe.”

Punch TV Studios takes pride in its Compton, CA location considering that the city has found itself to be a figurative pulse of Black America. It also serves as a metaphorical home for urban struggles nationally. The election of their youngest Mayor, Aja Brown, was merely another signifier of the City’s forward-thinking drive that feeds the energy of ambitious pursuits such as Punch TV Studios’ recent stock offering announcement.

In a similar spirit of intent, Punch TV Studios molds its content, as Alibaba did with products, to become a platform that represents a cacophony of ideals, bringing original stories by the people of America for the people of the world, while simultaneously reaping the potential for a record-breaking global stock offering on a grassroots level.

By utilizing state of the art technology in television, film, and music, Punch TV Studios brings digital technology into new areas not yet seen with other television networks, including 4D technology and a signal with the ability to broadcast on multiple platforms from television to Internet; from ipads & tablets to iphone & android phones.

In an interview with Producer, Director Sid Burston, who plans to develop new content with Punch TV Studios, he states, “Punch TV Studios is rapidly becoming the home for new Producers, Directors and Writers. It allows untold stories to be brought to film, television, cellphones, tablets and other media.”

A trans-media entity that breaches new areas of technology and diversity, Punch TV Studios is positioned to revive the character and importance of niche television broadcasting with the same open-sesame approach as Alibaba. Developing an abundance of new programs and amenities, its stock offering is expected to change the market in ways perhaps never before seen.

People are encouraged to visit PunchTVStudios.com for more information or contact Punch TV Studios Corporate Office at: 424-338-6260.

