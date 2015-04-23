Disclaimer: The views, opinions and positions expressed by the author and those providing comments are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, positions of EURweb or any employee thereof.

Do you notice any similarities?
*I have a confession to make: when I heard the news of Michael Brown’s death last years, the corners of my mouth formed a mischievous grin.

I was hopeful that other black young men would learn from this incident and treat police with more respect. Unfortunately, Brown’s demise led to a different outcome.

The shred of hope I reserved for black males went up in flames after I witnessed Ferguson, Missouri, ripped apart by looters and riotous protesters.

The carnage produced in that region sparked a national flurry of violent protests in every corner of America. Storefronts crumbled into fiery ash; streets were paved in broken glass and charred debris; and police sirens wailed to high heaven. It was then I realized: “these niggas are crazy.”

As if the events in Ferguson weren’t enough of a red flag, I recently stumbled upon a report about the brutal assault of a Caucasian middle-school teacher. She was beaten unconscious by a mother-daughter duo and rushed to the emergency room of a nearby hospital.

When I learned the assailants were black, my heart dropped. “Why do we keep giving white folk ammunition to call us animals,” I asked aloud. My grandmother answered, “Because niggas aint got no damn sense.”

I reached a boiling point when my stepfather showed me a video of an angry mob of young black students—dressed in uniform—brutally assaulting a helpless black man as his son watched in horror.

Apparently, the poor guy’s decision to walk an elderly white woman from the convenience store of a gas station to her car prompted the ire of his intractable assailants. He was nearly pummeled to death.

Critics sound off about police misconduct as though black violence doesn’t exist. We shrug or shoulders and turn the other way when drive-by shootings claim the lives of innocent people. We don’t lament black homicide or even flinch at the statistics—it’s simply par for the course. As a result, our neighborhoods have become wild, perilous jungles teeming with black animals. Until these creatures of chaos are removed from the streets, I say: kill em’ all.

In America, racism eats at the core of social equality and police misconduct spits in the face of constitutional law. At the center of it all, African Americans continue to war over scraps left behind by their inherently privileged, white counterparts. This comes as no surprise considering the country’s extensive history of unabashed bigotry:

Yes, during the Jim Crow era, plantation owners segregated light slaves from dark ones, creating an ongoing color divide within the black community.

Yes, during the 1980s, the so-called “powers that be” infested urban neighborhoods with illegal drugs and firearms.

Yes, the government intentionally rigs  political elections in favor of white candidates.

Yes, the “school-to-prison pipeline” forces our nation’s schoolchildren, especially our most at-risk children, out of classrooms and into the juvenile and criminal justice systems.

Yes, institutional racism often prevents African Americans from climbing the corporate ladder.

Yes, structural racism limits employment opportunities for minorities.

And yes, police brutality isn’t a myth—it’s “very real and very scary.”

Now that I’ve highlighted these issues, allow me to be frank…

(ahem) From my perspective, it appears minorities are treated in the same fashion that zookeepers manage caged animals. As far as I’m concerned, that’s not such a bad thing.

According to Dictionary.com, an “animal” is a brutish or beastlike person. Obviously this description doesn’t apply to the entire black race. In fact, America’s workforce and military wouldn’t function without the participation of minorities. Still, there’s substantial evidence to prove that African Americans present more negatives than positives.

The “hood” doesn’t have a reputation for producing good Samaritans and law-abiding citizens.

For every young man willing to help an elderly woman cross the street, there’s another waiting to snatch her purse. For every wallet returned to its owner, three more have already been stolen and emptied.

According to FBI statistics, crime and violence are entrenched in the DNA of young black males.

Over the years, this phenomenon has claimed millions of lives in virtually every age range. The carnage reached an unprecedented height in 2013 when young black men would select human targets to knock unconscious with one punch to the head or face. “The knockout game,” as it was called, spread in pandemic fashion throughout the country and it precipitated a level of shameless cruelty associated with savages and cavemen.

Black women haven’t proven to be immune to violence either. The hair pulling and clawing of yesteryear has turned into full-fledged gladiatorial brawling between enraged female participants. This repugnant behavior has permeated reality television (ie. Real Housewives of Atlanta) and it receives top-billing on social media sites like YouTube, Facebook, and World Star Hip Hop.com. Although these incidents shouldn’t define the character of an entire race, they unfortunately illustrate an overarching theme of animal-like crudeness within the black community.

These issues are often magnified by the media. Viewers tend to absorb and internalize what they see during news telecasts, which often portray blacks in the harshest of light. A cynic might accuse these networks of succumbing to America’s notorious proclivity to cast blacks as villains. Nevertheless, there appears to be no shortage of material for “whitey” to extract and exploit.

In 2014, a writer with the American Free Press provided the following statistics:

Nearly 50 percent of all black males and 38 percent of white men will be arrested by the age of 23. These statistics, compiled by four college professors between the years 1997-2008, were published in the January 6 edition of the journal Crime [and] Delinquency. The biggest question one takes away from this study is what types of crimes are these young adults committing? Not surprisingly, there exists a great deal of variance depending on the perpetrator’s race. A 2012 study by the Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention revealed that in 2010 black youths committed six times more murders, three times more rapes, 10 times more robberies and three times more assaults than did their white counterparts.

“Similar statistics were released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the “Uniform Crime Reports.” They determined, “In the year 2008, black youths, who make up 16 percent of the youth population, accounted for 52 percent of juvenile violent crime arrests, including 58 percent for homicide and 67 percent for robbery.” By contrast, the only categories where white youths surpassed blacks were in liquor law violations and driving under the influence.”

In my opinion, African Americans aren’t worthy of first class citizenship (primarily because  we routinely make excuses for our wrongdoing.)

Some niggas aren’t even worthy of being treated like human beings. This wayward group deserves permanent placement in the “animal” category.

Here are a few examples:

1. The Ape

Blacks fight one another like monkeys in the wild (a common comparison, but still accurate.)

black women fighting

Can anyone say, “Jungle Book?”

2. The Sloth

Don't you have anything better to do with your time?

America’s job shortage has affected millions of people, minorities in particular.  Black men have become casualties of the recession. Many have been on an extended search for employment, and those who work often don’t earn enough income to support their families. Others, unfortunately,  spend their days loafing around, smoking weed, drinking malt liquor, playing video games, and impregnating women with no means to provide for children. In many cases, these activities supersede finding a job. The unemployment rate for blacks (11.4 percent) is more than twice that for whites (5.3 percent).

Being “slothful” is one of the seven deadly sins in Christian moral tradition, particularly within Catholicism, referring to laziness.

According to the U.S. Religious Landscape Survey, a whopping 83 percent of African Americans are Christian, and only 1 percent identifies as Muslim. 

I smell irony.

3. The Crab

crabs in barrel 3

crabs in barrel

When will we stop pulling each other down?

Do I really need to explain the “crabs in a barrel” analogy? We’ve all heard it before. I’d rather not play a broken record.

4. The Bitch (Female Dog)

perfecr twerking photo

She probably gave birth soon after this photo was taken.

Despite the potential consequences, young black women more than occasionally engage in unprotected sex with multiple partners. This behavior likens unto a female dog’s appetite for intercourse during periods of extreme arousal or “heat.”

Needless to say, sexual irresponsibility often leads to unplanned pregnancy and the contraction of STD’s.  According to the Census Bureau,  black girls are still two to three times more likely than white females to conceive during their adolescent years.

Say cheese bitches!

teenage black girls pregnant

As it stands, the black race still resides at the bottom of America’s social hierarchy. Will that ever change? I wouldn’t bet on it. You know what they say, “a leopard can’t change its spots.” Yup, that was another animal reference.

Watch these videos for a deeper look into black hooliganism :

The Black Hat is written by  Southern California based  Cory A. Haywood, a freelance writer and expert on Negro foolishness. Contact him via: [email protected] and/or visit his blogs: www.coryhaywood.webs.com and corythewriter.blogspot.com

  1. Mama Grizzly Reply

    “MY GRANDMOTHER ANSWERED, “BECAUSE ‘NIGGAS’ AIN’T GOT NO DAMN SENSE”.
    These words were taken right out of his(Corey Alexander Haywood) post. These are his words and he is quoting his GRANDMOTHER, with her use of the ‘N’ word and her PROFANITY!!! He and his family are just like the people that he is criticizing!!!!!

    Mama’s Black Hat

    • Jay Reply

      First, black people need to stop blaming white people. White people aren’t making you sell drugs to each other. White people aren’t making you take drugs or sell them to your own people. White people aren’t making you kill each other. YOU ARE DOING THAT. You are the one’s driving away good teachers. You are the one’s that teach your kids how to behave or not. You are the one’s that don’t take responsibility for your own actions. You don’t see white people rioting and destroying THEIR communities (please tell how that makes sense). You are the cause of all of your problems. Not white people.

  2. Mama Grizzly Reply

    P S. Mr. Lee Bailey of Eurweb.com your disclaimers are little tired!! You do not have to post these unbalanced criticisms. They are not helping urban America which despite their behavior is TRULY BEING OPPRESSED by the mainstream society!!

    • Brainuser1 Reply

      @Mama Grizzley, Do you truly want to live in a world where only a “favorable” viewpoint is espoused? People don’t grow from posting and/or reading only the things they agree with. Tell a person they CAN’T do something, and they can take that one of two ways: either they give in and don’t do it; or they work like hell to prove you wrong. I humbly submit to you and any EUR readers who get angry and/or frustrated with what this site posts: These types of articles are the main ones we hear from you about. We will get hundreds of “clicks” on articles like Corey’s and a minimal amount of articles about “good news.” Articles that talk about racism, what the white man or police officers have done to black people; or who kicked whose ass today is what you all seem – no, not seem – have proven to like by commenting on it. When this changes, so will our posts.

      Jus’ sayin’

      • Mama Grizzly Reply

        I post varied comments on this blog every day. Sometimes I am the only one to comment on a particular article. You are the one who is upset and are attempting to censor my comments which provide a NECESSARY brevity to this very destructive and dangerous commentary by this particular commentator. Look at my comments and see the praise and admiration that I give to conscientious, thoughtful and uplifting commentary and the PEOPLE who provide it.

  3. justsayin Reply

    In this instance SHOOT the messenger!! Eurweb is intentionally allowing this antagonizer to spew this one sided kind of commentary for the “shock value” which they hope translate into increased readership. Stop patronizing the site!!! At minimum, DON’T COMMENT ON THE ARTICLE. Leave the comment section blank……’cricket’ silence. My grandmother used to say “ignore the ignorant” and watch them go away. don’t give them a platform, don’t give them an audience, don’t give them the attention, they are either going to wither or implode.

  4. Justsayin Reply

    btw, for every example that was shown, can be raised by 20 of other races too! Ignorance and bad behavior isn’t exclusive to blacks. Education IS KEY! When you know better you’ll do better. Each one, each one!

  5. Michael Reply

    I don’t agree with everything the Brother said,but he does make some valid points.For me I am one who is tired of our people acting as if they have lost their minds and I’m not speaking of everyone but it’s enough.When you read stats like the ones in this article,then we have a problem.I’m sixty one years old and and never seen us in such disarray.Our culture was envied around the world and look at us now.We are Niggas and gangsters.This is what our children are exposed to and we need to do something about it!”A People That Doesn’t Know It’s Own Culture Will Never Know Self Esteem” We need to educate each other and stand with each other and be the great people that we are.Man Up! And Woman Up!

    • Mama Grizzly Reply

      These people are Americans, so America is a jungle after all, LOL!!

  8. infamous Reply

    Education cant help the moonkeys.
    Did you miss the part of black mob of students hence they are educated

Speak your Mind