

*Well this is NOT a good look for Nelly.

According to reports, the St. Louis rapper’s tour bus was pulled over by state troopers in Putnam County, Tennessee for several alleged offenses. On top of that, Nelly himself got hit with visit to jail for felony marijuana possession.

The report says the bus was stopped Saturday morning for not having a required Dept. of Transportation sticker and when the officer smelled pot,he decided to conduct a search.

According to police, they found a baggie with crystal rocks that tested positive for meth, and a small amount of marijuana in the sleeper area of the bus. They say they also found a stash of guns: a .50 caliber pistol, a .45 caliber pistol, and a .500 magnum Smith and Wesson.

Nelly, 40, was booked for the marijuana and for drug paraphernalia — cops say there were about 100 small Ziplock bags commonly used for the sale of drugs. Another passenger, Brian Jones, 44, and a convicted felon, was also in possession of a handgun and was charged.

Developing …