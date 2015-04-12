nelly (mugshot)
*Well this is NOT a good look for Nelly.

According to reports, the St. Louis rapper’s tour bus was pulled over by state troopers in Putnam County, Tennessee for several alleged offenses. On top of that, Nelly himself got hit with visit to jail for felony marijuana possession.

The report says  the bus was stopped  Saturday morning for not having a required Dept. of Transportation sticker and when the officer smelled pot,he decided to conduct a search.

According to police, they found a baggie with crystal rocks that tested positive for meth, and a small amount of marijuana in the sleeper area of the bus. They say they also found a stash of guns: a .50 caliber pistol, a .45 caliber pistol, and a .500 magnum Smith and Wesson.

Nelly, 40, was booked for the marijuana and for drug paraphernalia — cops say there were about 100 small Ziplock bags commonly used for the sale of drugs. Another passenger, Brian Jones, 44, and a convicted felon, was also in possession of a handgun and was charged.

Developing …





Previous ArticleFeidin Santana Awarded for Courageousness by LA Civil Rights Organization
Next ArticleMarshawn Lynch is Looking for a 'Fair-Skinned' Woman

29 Responses

  1. kbact Reply

    Is their any black man that doesn’t do drugs or smoke weed. And black women PLEASE don’t say, and white people do it to

    • Sarah Reply

      Shut the f**k up…white people have a pass to smoke weed. Look at the weed festivals in Seattle..and other places too .nothing but white boys. The problem is the news makes black people smoking weed a news story…white people smoke more weed than anybody.
      Stop acting like white people are so f**king innocent. ..you are the biggest crooks, liars,drug addicts and biggest non taking responsibility people in the world…and the biggext thieves. ..

      • kbact Reply

        Not surprising with your stfu response, I understand the adolescence angry black girl syndrome is common, also, I see why you black girls don’t have respect for your black men because how stupid they are. They/rappers know that they are targeted by the police specifically their tour buses and they continue to do dumb shit by putting drugs on the bus. You people are ignorant

  3. nylaconnect Reply

    Lets refresh our memories,THE STORY BELOW is from eurweb back in 2012,what will the excuse be this time?Looks like the felon in today’s story Brian Jones was in that story,too ,WTF? What a coincidence,huh,lol!
    =====================================================================

    *Uh oh, Nelly could be in BIG trouble.

    As we reported, the St. Louis rapper’s tour bus was busted Thursday morning when authorities found heroin and marijuana. But he denies any knowledge of the substances on board.

    “It is my understanding a member of my staff made an unfortunate decision to bring unlawful materials onto our tour bus that resulted in his arrest this morning,” he told TMZ.

    According to the online tabloid, Texas police found 36 baggies of heroin and more than 10 pounds of weed on board, along with a loaded .45 pistol.

    And he claims he didn’t know.

    It looks like one of the road dogs, Brian Keith Jones, has taken the rap for this one, and was arrested for drug and weapon charges.

    “Neither I nor anyone else on the tour bus was aware of his decision to bring these on board. Law enforcement officials did not press charges against anyone other than that individual.

  4. Taurusingr Reply

    WhadDUP FAM!? Yo, Lil Wayne done messed up again….”yuh knoooooow?, yuh knooooooooow”!!?? (Said like Cuba in “J.McGuire”) Like…..WTH “WON’T” these shoe shinin butlers do?? GD!!, have they no shaaaaaaame suh!!??? Answer?….HAYiiiiiiiiiil naaaaaaw!!! For “cultural termites” are allergic to ALL human/intelligent/sensible actions! SMH! I tell yuh …..that “Scooby Doo” dey watchin must be DAMN grreeeaatt, to dey “FOX bubble” asses. “That”?, AND that…..”check”! “BOOM”! But with that being said? STILL!!!!, , there should be an damn “limit to the cooooonin”, right!!?? GDmiiiiiiiiiiiit!!! SSMDHATN! Lil Wayne got to do BETTER!!!

      • Taurusingr Reply

        Yo Ernie……never mind that STUpid ass IMPOSTER, tryin…WANTING to be “me” & get some fkn attention in the process. They’re merely a twisted groupy FAN, with no fkn life to speak of. “I”….(the REAL “me”!) just sit back PLMAO & watch all the admiration flow from the …retarded bytch. So again….”never mind” the “patient” & their …..”envious” illness. But, the shyt IS mad kra & entertaining….no?? Aaaaaanyway…..One! Ps….(& now a quote from Jigga)…..”Too lazy to make up shyt (write or have “original” swag) they crazy, they don’t “paint pictures”, they just….”TRACE me”! So….FK …”Tracy”! “BOOM”!

      • Taurusingr Reply

        Long story short, that IMPOSTER use to be my life partner, we broke up, Tracy stole my passwords, now he is jealous. Tracy!!! I am glad I left yo AZZ!!..

        • Taurusingr Reply

          Umm…..”wrong AGAIN Watson”!!! “I” don’t know you, but….you WANNA know & BE….me. “I” have a life AND original thought, while you?, are a lonely busted retard, held up in yo mama’s basement, going through withdrawls for the lack of attention yo ugly….fat…. “Twinkie salad w/ Bosco dressing” eat’en ass DESperately needs, but….juuuuuust cain’t seem to achieve, no matter HOW much makeup or HOW many layers of “caterpillars” you glue to go fkd up face/eye lids, or HOW many fake, BS posts you prove your envy, loyalty & “membership to “MY” (“MY” BYTch!!) ….faaaaaaaancluuuuuuuuub. So now….I left a key under the mat, & taped a “welcome sign” ‘on the door of that room I have aaaaaaall set up for yo delusional ass. And so, again I post…..”Be my guest”, to continue your ….”luuuuuuv fest”. Aaaaaaand? “scene”. Fk you very much. WASPLMBAOATWSMF! Ps….just how OLD is yo stupid/immature/”mongoloid idiot” ass!?? GD…”kindergarteners” are better stewards of their time. But AGAIN!!?, you juuuuuust can’t help who…..youuuuuuu…..”luuuuuuuuv”. Wah wah wah waaaaah! Fkn groupy. (Lights out!)

          • I said it.

            AND THAT IS WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM THE IMPOSTORS. You have mad skills to set stuff straight in a way that should make them tuck their tails and hide, but foolishly, they come back for more. Either way, thanks for the laughs. Is K. Michelle your baby sister? I swear I love how both of you slice and dice those that dare to mount up and come for you. Straight brilliant and unable to be duplicated.

        • Taurusingr Reply

          “Long story short”?….youuuu’s a desperate, wanna be “me”, GD…..grouuuuuuupeeeeeee, TRACeeeeeeeeey. Now….be quiet as you walk down the hall, I’m ….taking a nap. OH!!, I almost forgot!!, your curfew is “6pm”. Your Dr. & I feel?, it would be grossly irresponsible, to allow an “unstable entity” (like yourself!) to walk around “free”….after dark. Wink! Now EAD & …..”have a nice day”. And GDmiiiit!!!,….turn that TV down, you ungrateful bytch! (OH!!, “some people”, yall!) Ehh well….”fans” tadeh! SSMHATSB!

        • Taurusingr Reply

          U can post all YOU want TRAAACy. IT Will not stop me from Posting TRACY!!!! ITS OVER. I dont LUV u. WHY CAN’T YOU move on…ENVY. So Stupid. Wah wah, waaah…

        • Taurusingr Reply

          Sorry FAM for having to air a ‘lover’s quarrel’ in open air. Some people will take you there…..

    • Taurusingr Reply

      Hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii Traaaaaacy. STILL luvin me, huh Tracy? Thaaaaaank youuuuuu, Tracy. SPLMBAO! Yall?…..this bytch is so stupid?, they ovva thurr “master bating” but can’t get that nutt b/c?…they’re rubbin …..the WRONG fkn spot!! Now….do you know how fkn “dumb” you gotta beeeeeee, to do “that” shyt!!??? WOW! But hey Tracy, as they say….”you can’t help who you “luuuuuuuuuv”. Wah wah wah waaaaah. Hashtag?….”FANMAIL” bytch! FOH!

      • Taurusingr Reply

        wow…this was 2 years ago FAM. Me and my life partner are back together and everything is good. For my FAM who was following us, only one Taurusingr exist now. The original baby!!!! Follow me
        Taurusingr (@Taurusingr) | Twitter

    • Taurusingr Reply

      Btw…..I’m about to “pass a plate” fuh yo dumb miiiiiiiiiindless ass,…..PSYCH!!! But actually?, I’m starting to like having you around, so….let me go straighten up my spare bedroom, so you can “BE MY GUEST”, to continue your “luuuuuv fest”. (I like that one!) Youuuuuu STUpiiiiiiiiid beeeeeeeaaaaatch! SPLMBAOATRMF!

  5. Taurusingr Reply

    And btw people?….the last 3 ARE from…”me”! (But…yall knew that shyt, already!) Sooooooo……let’s give it up forrrrrrrrr TRACeeeeeeeeee!!!! So sad this lonely fkn dweeeeeeb, is. But STILL!!!!….”clap it up”! WASPLMBAO!

  7. Janet Reply

    I wish you would take your lover’s quarrel offline. Tom Joyner said it best. Same sex, same problems.

    • Taurusingr Reply

      Janet…apparently you’re new here, so I’ll pump my breaks ‘on you & simply retort….your post is simply ….unapplicable to “me”. Yo….I have nothing against “alternative lifestyles”?, but “I” am as straight as a fkn ruler, ahiiiiight!? (let that marinate!) Now…..what you would want to do is?…give THAT “twist sistah” a one way ticket to “San Fran” where the REST of their kind, reside. Again….don’t get “me” twisted, “I” ain’t the one who iiiiiiiiiz, Liz. And no one BUT a lonely twisted fag hag/BYTchass (male OR FEmale!) would be so wounded & allow my post to infiltrate their thin, busted, weakass, “cracked” ….shell. And so, again…”I” don’t have SHYT to take to TJ OR…San Fran, but….”Traaaaaaacy duuuuuuuuuz”. So….hollah atcha “gurrrrrrrl”. (male or FEmale, they’re STILL a lil, jelly, envious, wanna be “me” fake ass bytch.) And so… “now yuh know”. Deuces.

      • Janet Reply

        Taurusingr, I am somewhat new. I will steer clear of your comments.No offense intended. I cannot tell whats going on with this board.

        • Taurusingr Reply

          Janet…..I just toooooold you what’s going on. But since you are “still” unable to comprehend?, BY ALL MEANS !!! STFA from my post. For as with Tracy’s mindless ass…..”I’m”…..”allergic to BS & stupidity”. And so now you know….”that” TOO. Umm…..”bub byyyyyyye” & take care….Janet.

  8. Taurusingr Reply

    Now….FK drankin the Kool-aid/giving Tracy his/her “15min.”. Can we get back to…”Nelly”!?? D’on made that bytch’s “LIFE”!!, with this BS mole/troll attention. But at least my fanclub is still crackin. (Winkin @ Tracy) Hashtag?….”WINNING” bytch! SPLMBAOATSMF!

    • I said it. Reply

      Forget the article. You dealing with impostor posters was the highlight.

      • Taurusingr Reply

        Haaaaaaaay lady! How YOU be!!??:-)! Thanks for the co-sign! Well….what an episode, huh!!?? Craaaaazy as cat shyt!! SLMAO! Ehh well….back to my …..”faaaaaaaaaans”! Wah wah wah waaaaaah! (Pssssst stay tuned!) Wink!

      • Taurusingr Reply

        Hey…..I JUST saw your “1st post”! Thank you MUCH for that, lady!!,….far too kind, faaaaar too kind. (said as I “pick up all the roses”!) Wink! SLMAO! Ps….& naaaaaaw no relation! Hee hee!

      • Ernie Reply

        THIS IS DISGUSTINGLY LUDICROUS! GHETTO!! CAN SOMEONE CONTACT THE FACILITATORS OF THIS BLOG; AND GET THESE CLOWNS OFF OF HERE!! REALLY, SERIOUSLY!!

        ENOUGH ALREADY! 🙁

        • Taurusingr Reply

          Erine,..I toooooold you too what’s going on. NOT you too…FAM, I know you know whats going on. Ignore HIM. If you and Janet CAN”T deal with the real..BY ALL MEANS !!! STFA from my post.

Speak your Mind