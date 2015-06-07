*Fans were shocked to hear about Gina and Pat Neely‘s divorce, but Gina put it into perspective when she talked with Wendy Williams.

The celebrity chefs were high school sweethearts, business partners and co-hosts on “Down Home with the Neelys,” and had been together for 23 years!

Gina opened up to Williams about their shocking split after so many years together. But after so much time and life spent together, they are sure to be in each other’s lives somehow.

“Life happens, honey. What are you going to do? Cry in a bowl of milk? At the end of the day, Pat and I are real people. Life happens,” she said. “I had dinner with Pat on Friday. We’re still good friends, but it just happened. You don’t stop living because bad things happen. You keep going.”

But they didn’t just give up on a relationship of 23 years. They put effort into their relationship and working it out. But in the end, it ended.

“We were trying to work on it and do some things differently, but it ended up that way,” she said. “I did family counseling, wanted everyone to be good. We’re all in a good place and at the end of the day, that’s what’s important to me.”

Watch the interview below:

