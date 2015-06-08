John-Amos*As noted in that famous scene with a mourning Florida Evans in the kitchen yelling, “Damn, damn, damn,” the death of her husband James was a notable event in the history of TV and the classic show “Good Times.”

And while the departure of James came as a surprise for Florida, the actor who played the Evans patriarch revealed that he was just as shocked after receiving word that he was no longer on “Good Times.”

As noted by TheRoot.com, John Amos was known for expressing his opinions about the issues he had with “Good Times,” a fact that ultimately led to his dismissal.

“I felt that with two other younger children, one of whom aspired to become a Supreme Court justice—that would be Ralph Carter, or Michael—and the other, Bern Nadette Stanis … she aspired to become a surgeon. And the differences I had with the producers of the show … I felt too much emphasis was being put on J.J. and his chicken hat and saying ‘dy-no-mite’ every third page, when just as much emphasis and mileage could have been gotten out of my other two children…” Amos told the American Archive of Television regarding the reason why he was kicked off the show.

In Amos’ eyes, “Good Times” had too much shucking and jiving, which was something he couldn’t take anymore. The entertainer admits that he “wasn’t the most diplomatic guy” back then. Adding to that, Amos said producers got tired of having their “lives threatened over jokes.”

All of the drama came to a head when Amos received a call out of the blue that his character was no longer needed. Amos recalled receiving the news from “Good Times” creator Norman Lear himself during the show’s hiatus.

“Big John, I got some good news and some bad news. What do you want to hear first?” Amos said Lear asked him.

“Hey, it’s your dime, you made the call,” Amos replied.

From there, Lear gave him the good news, which involved “Good Times” being picked up for another season. For Amos, that news wasn’t a surprise.

“You want the bad news?” Lear asked.

“Sure, how bad can it be?” Amos asked.

“You won’t be with us,” Lear responded.

Despite not being surprised by the new since was he was already labeled a “disruptive element,” Amos mentioned that he was shocked.

And for those wondering how Amos responded when Lear asked if he wanted to say something, it was real simple. He said no and hung up the phone.

So there it is. Apparently Amos’ got fired for not wanting to be a part of something he knew wasn’t right.

To see Amos’s interview with American Archive of Television, check out the video below:





  1. Peaches Reply

    WOW I NEVER LIKED THE SHOW CANNOT WATCH GOOD TIMES EVEN NOW WHILE STILL ON CABLE.THE GOOD TIMES SITCOM WAS A VERY DEPRESSIVE SHOW. THE EVANS FAMILY WERE ALWAYS IN A SLUMP OR IN A STANDSTILL CAVITY OF DESPAIR JUST BAD LUCK AT VERY OCCASION OF FORESEEABLE TRIUMPH. THE FIRING OF JOHN AMOS MAY HAVE BEEN A BLESSING IN DISGUISE. JOHN AMOS CAREER CATAPULTED AFTER BEING FIRED.JOHN AMOS AND THE LATE ESTHER ROLE WERE THE ONLY ACTORS FROM GOOD TIMES THAT’S STILL HAD A CAREER IN ACTING ON FILM AFTER GOOD TIMES. FOR THE OTHER ACTORS GOOD TIMES WAS PROVEN TO BE BAD LUCK.

  2. mrunapologetic Reply

    I guess for some this is NEWS, but I many of us already knew this. I also heard that Esther Rolle aka “Florida Evans” felt the same way about how the showing was playing up JJ’s shuck-n-jive antics, but she wasn’t as “disruptive” as Mr. Amos. We live and learn

  3. NYCsoul Reply

    I loved the first 3 seasons of Good Times that featured John Amos. Besides Esther Rolle, he was the ‘heart’ of the show. I always thought this show got a bad rap based solely on Jimmie Walker’s character. A lot of the issues that were discussed on ‘Good Times’ were relevant and timely. As a person who once lived in the projects, I totally related to the program and I thought that despite the poverty and the issues that the family faced, there was a lot of love and values.

    What John stated was old news and Esther Rolle felt the same way. Matter of fact, when they wanted to create the show (which was actually created by Eric Monte and the late Michael Evans of the Jeffersons fame), Esther refused to do it unless there was a father figure on the show. Pure irony that they would get rid of the father figure that Esther fought to have in the first place.

  4. David Fantus Adeola Reply

    I’m not the least surprised that Amos stood firmly on his beliefs. We attended Colorado State U. together and he was VERY outspoken when it came to racism in the athletic department. I played basketball and admired Amos GREATLY!! He challenged the department to be fair to ALL athletes regardless of race and the department resented that with much hate. Amos used to invite us young basketball players for games in the “Old Main” gymnasium. He was a football player trying to play basketball and he’d knock you all over the court!! I still got aches and pains from Amos’s elbows and that was 40 years ago!!! LOL! LOL! Fanteeking, Cape Coast
    PS, Just remembered. J J is now dating Ann Coulter who is a right-winged, racist, tea party-ish author who despises black folk. This fool loves her anyway. Ever seen her photo? So glad they're too old to have kids!!! LOL! LOL!

    • Jason Reply

      Ann Coulter is NOT a racist and is not someone who despises “Black folk”. Keep being a good little dumbfuck stuck on the Democrat slave plantation though, it clearly suits you since you can’t think for yourself.

  5. David Fantus Adeola Reply

    One last thing. Amos graduated from East Orange, NJ high school in ’58 and was a classmate of Dionne Warwick.

  6. MarkAntney Reply

    I was young, “hood”, when it was on primetime and yes JJ was Funny but “Hood” wise I remember folks appreciating the show when it hit serious issues: Alcoholism, education, racism, drugs, teen pregancy, child abuse,…

    Matter-fact those are the most memorable.

    I also appreciate his candor in admitting he should’ve been more diplomatic in presenting his views.

    Where I believe in hindsight he was more right; I just don’t like the show in reruns because of the “Overthetop” antics of JJ.

    I don’t blame anyone, just not funny to me anymore.

  7. Bonnie Nital'Jones Reply

    Well this is how the Jews operate, as we all know (run Hollywood). Do what you're told, and the shit gets sold $. In comparison, who's a multi-millionaire and who gets a role every 2 decades, got to pick your battles………..just saying

    • NYCsoul Reply

      Well, I don’t think that John Amos is exactly hurting. Being fired from Good Times was a good thing because he got a role in ‘Roots’, and ‘Let’s Do It Again’ after all that controversy. Plus, he still gets roles in TV and movies plus the residuals from the Good Times. So I think being fired from Good Times was a blessing in disguise for him.

  8. leelee Reply

    I liked the relationship between the husband and wife on the show. John Amos was right though after awhile the JJ role took over with much silliness. Otherwise a lot of the storylines were very timely, then and now.

  9. ladyellle Reply

    John Amos was very important to the show. They had struggles and he as a man… looked for and found solutions!

    JJ’s character was used to over-shadow the real-life events in the show.

    I disliked JJ’s character… so this made me not want to watch the show.

