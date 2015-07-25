The views, opinions and positions expressed by the author and those providing comments are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, positions of EURweb or any employee thereof.

Beautiful mixed couple in loving embrace

Interesting…

*Hey, fellas. Here’s some advice about dating white women: Don’t for a single moment forget that you are a black male breaking a cardinal rule by putting your black n*gger hands on superior white flesh. White men don’t want to see their daughters fraternizing with the enemy. They’ll tolerate having a black son-in-law if he’s making well over six figures and can slam dunk a basketball. But in the back of a white man’s mind, he will always be superior to n*ggers. He doesn’t want his children, especially his daughter, to hop in bed with a jungle bunny. He doesn’t mind his son getting some of that brown sugar—that’s a fantasy white men have shared since the Jim Crow Era. Some white men even like to watch while their wives are ravished by tall, black, musty Mandingo n*ggers. But when it comes to his precious little girl, a white man has one rule for the average Negro: Hands off!

Fellas, I get it: Having a white on your arm is like riding a unicorn—it’s not supposed to happen outside of the occasional wet dream. Some of you n*ggas covet white women because they are status symbols in the eyes of society. Some of you believe that having the interest of a white woman makes you superior to other black men. Gaining their approval sets you apart from the other n*ggas who don’t have that special something that will catch a white woman’s eye. It makes you feel better about your place in the world. Instead of being the average n*gga, you become the type of Negro that’s acceptable to the blond haired, blue eyed goddess. Besides, White women don’t typically get involved with average n*ggas. They pursue super n*ggas who can provide three luxuries: a big penis, gobs of cash, and gorilla strength in case danger approaches.

Oh and by the way, fellas, I’ve seen too many of you booed up with sloppy, fat, homely-looking white chicks. It’s already bad enough that many of you are intentionally dating outside of your race because you’re not man enough to handle a strong black woman (I said strong, not crazy). Fellas, if you’re going to date a white woman, at least find one that’s easy on the eyes. Don’t settle for less based on the color of her skin. That’s tacky.

big white girl

Really?

white-women-carried photo

As you can see, this white women isn’t wearing a wedding gown. That’s because she will never be married to a black man. She’ll fool around with as many Mandingo warriors as her horny heart desires. But, generally, it won’t go any further than sex.

I often see black men proudly walking hand in hand with white women. I can see the pride and jubilation in their eyes. However, to these n*ggas I say: Don’t be fooled into thinking she wants you for the long haul. In her eyes, you ain’t nothing but a cheap thrill. When she’s had enough of sucking your big, black, d***—and pissing off her parents—she’ll go running into the arms of her White knight in shining armor. They aren’t really interested in you; they’re intrigued by the taboo of being with a black man. Even if a white woman gives birth to your children, it’ll be because she hopes they will inherit the ability to sink a jump shot like their old dad. You might be thinking love, but she’ll always be thinking about ways to come up (even if it means using your black ass to the bone). I’m just keeping it real.

In honor of former WWE wrestling icon Hulk Hogan’s racially insensitive tirade regarding his daughter’s open involvement with a black music producer, I have compiled a list of reasons why black men should stay as far away from white women as humanly possible.

1. White women cannot identify with the struggle of being a black male in America.

2. White women typically do not come from families that readily accept people of color.

3. In a divorce, white women will take everything you have (including your children).

4. White women treat their dogs better than they treat other human beings.

5. No matter how gentle you may seem, white women will always be afraid of black men.

6. When it comes to parenting, white women aren’t disciplinarians, they’re pushovers.

7. White women will dime you out to the police if they think you’re guilty of a crime.

8. White women don’t age well.

9. White women aren’t tough enough to endure the ups and downs of being with a black man.

10. Why date a white girl when you can be with a sister who looks like Nicki Minaj?

cory haywood

Cory A. Haywood

The Black Hat is written by  Southern California based  Cory A. Haywood, a freelance writer and expert on Negro foolishness. Contact him via: [email protected] and/or visit his blogs: www.coryhaywood.webs.com and corythewriter.blogspot.com





  1. My Opinion Reply

    It’s a bit much with all the offensive nigger, jungle bunny, nigga’s and musty mandingo’s, why can’t he just be mandingo? it matters not, if the writer is black these offensive words will never be accepted by me.

    • Angela Wade Reply

      This the same cocky, arrogant, controversial fool that has also written articles about why Black men don’t date Black women are was REALLY offensive to ALL Black women, his past articles make him seem like an “Uncle Tom”. I’m thinking he just likes controversy and uses it to bring attention to his articles. He’s a jerk to say the least.

      • nancyrileygross Reply

        I think that this is a perfect example of black men blaming everyone but themselves for their disgraceful record as husbands, fathers, community members and law abiding citizens. If this writer represents black men….none of us women of any race would want to date them.

      • frank Reply

        I assume that the author is a lonely angry single black woman with more than illegitimate or a closet black gay boy that is obsessed with black cock. The author really suffers from intellectual inferiority. (S)he made point about white women hating and no marring black men yet (s)he fails to provide evidence that proves that every white woman don’t really love black men.

        • Nikki Reply

          So even though the author, Corey Alexander Hamilton, put HIS picture at the bottom of the article, you assumed a black woman wrote the piece? Hate is a nasty disease.

    • deznut3000 Reply

      I’m surprised you are able to compile a sentence been a flithy inbred white pig with the intelligence of a donkey fool!

  2. Jen Reply

    I don’t know why I don’t just unsubscribe to this writer’s rantings but I find them very interesting even though they are highly offensive and ignorant. The author is obviously struggling with mommy issues, women issues, self hate etc.
    As a white woman married to a black man I don’t deny that racism exists. And I don’t think you are helping the problem.
    My husband and I are both equally attractive, although he is 8 years older. We have been married for 8 years, together for 11. We have had 4 children who are gorgeous, although they drive us a little batty sometimes. My husband and I are best friends, we treat each other with respect and are equal partners in our marriage. His parents love/d me, and mine adore/d him (past tense because both our dads have sadly passed away since we’ve been together). Our life isn’t perfect though, we have suffered tremendous loss (our little boy died tragically 8 months ago), but we are making it through with grace and dignity, hand in hand. We’re real people, we aren’t caricatures. And, sorry to disappoint you but the caricatures you describe are the very small minority. The vast majority of interracial couples are no different than any same race couple.
    I feel sorry for you…I say this not to put you down but I really believe you are suffering from a mental illness and I think you need help. at the very least you are suffering from issues of self hate and misogyny. It must be very exhausting to live so full of hate and anger. Again I am NOT denying that racism exists…it does, and really bad things happen in life…that’s life. It’s up to us and our children to change that. I really do think the world is changing and my oldest son who is 9 is in entire class rooms full of mixed race children…not just black and white but Asian and white, asian and blac, latino and white ect (my little brother’s wife is from South America so there you go). I think it’s beautiful and I think our children will not have the mindset that you do once they grow into adulthood or even now. Thank God.

    • Susana Reply

      Wow… This mentality is so outdated and just wrong. Ignorance at it’s worst. I think this jerk just likes the attention…. Such anger uncalled for. People are people… Get over it.

    • Nelandra phillips Reply

      Thank u for diluting the black male race. I’m good boo. But nice blog.

    • Truthseeker1 Reply

      Jen, as an African American woman I thank you for your intelligent, articulate response to the article. I send sincere condolences on the passing of both fathers–yours and your husband’s. Not all black people feel the same way as the articles’ writer. It is rather unfortunate that he feels writing these types of articles are the only way that he can garner any kind of attention. For some reason, I thought of the song by Big Sean after reading his article. Specifically, the line “You little dumb ass bitch, I ain’t f*cking with you.” His article convinced me that the line is not gender-specific. Sean also says, later in the song, that “Drama makes for good content.” Look at how many shares his article gets. How many comments. While this is always the response writers want to their work, the respected one’s don’t go to such extremes to get it. The proof, Jen, is in the pudding as they say. This man has issues, obviously. And this is the only way that he can embrace them. Pity him, as you obviously do. He is a sad little man, probably with a very small … well, I certainly don’t have to stoop to that level but, I’m sure you get my drift. Live happy. Be well. And always seek the truth.

      • Jen Reply

        Thank you, Truthseeker! Wish there was a way to Fav your comment! :)) I agree with everything you said, and wish you well too.

    • Gerald Reply

      Racism exists because of white people, history can speak of it well.Here in the US in my experience its the white people who are the most racist. As a dark Indian (I am sometimes been mistook as from an African decent) I mostly had unpleasant experiences with white folks especially women. Blacks comparatively are pleasant and “humane” while dealing with us.

      • Long Reply

        I again with your thoughts on wanting to just embrace your culture and wanting your children to marry inside the black/brown race. And yes, do I not have the right to embrace my culture like…. Asians and so on.

      • Rick Reply

        Racism exists because of extremely dumb arrogant people REGARDLESS OF COLOR, Racism exists in EVERY culture and race, because EVERY culture and race have their fair share of idiots. Look past the color of anyone’s skin, whites didn’t invent this. IDIOTS invented racism and it goes back soooooo many centuries in history.

      • Mariam Reply

        Well, if you’re indian (asian i assume) then you know very well that racism has not been created by white people only as Indians are happen to be racist too: my first mother in-law used to call any black people “darkies” although she was gujrati, so…

        • Kevin Riley Reply

          That is stupid. Indians are asians. The color of our skin is based upon which region we live. The closer to the equator, the darker the skin is in order to block the sun’s rays. You can see the same with South America.

    • G.W. Spence Reply

      For most caucasians, for obvious reasons, there are two entirely different standards of beauty for white people and blacks. Short of a scientific study, I can only assume that the brain of a white female that finds an African male attractive is somehow damaged.

  3. Funk Solo Reply

    I was fine until he got to number 10. Not my ideal woman, let alone BLACK woman.

  4. Nelandta Phillips Reply

    Hmmm. I see it this way. Keep it up and black men will be extinct. I’m good. I already have the real black men in my life I truly need. Self hate will prevail for you. Think about it

  5. Anna Soull Reply

    This has to be the most misinformed unintelligent disrespectful prejudiced article I have ever read.
    You sir, are grossly mistaken, on all counts. I don’t know what kind of ratchet ass idiotic white women you have encountered, but using them as the meter stick for all white women is not only grossly inaccurate, it’s flagrantly biased.

    What independant free thinking educated adult forms such broad sweeping opinion in 2015?

    I won’t defend everyone, because I don’t know everyone, but I know for every white woman who is as mucky as you describe there are 2 black males unworthy of marrying too for their own stereotypical problematic existences.
    But to tell all white women they shouldn’t marry black men because they are dominating, uneducated, adulterous, and criminal would be not only INACCURATE … but also racist.

    I see no difference in that and what you have done in this piece of trash you call an article.
    You are entitled to your low opinion of an entire race, but please, keep it to yourself we have enough negative racial stereotype and bias floating around in the world.

    You Sir, can have several seats.

  6. Tim Reply

    After dating several white women, I agree 1000% with this post. Generally speaking, white women are more racist than white men.

  7. Jack Reply

    Racist shit. I always knew that the black against white racism in the last few decades is a lot worse than the other way around. I experienced a lot of that as a white basketball player playing in the hood where the best competition was. Fuck racism. By the way our current Irish-American president is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in decades.

  9. Pete K Reply

    Unfortunately in the society we live in, for black men its just way better to date a white woman over a black one.
    The main flaw of the white women (and males) is that they are racist. The American society doesn’t make them see their own racism or excuses it and encourages it. All white people are racist even the most liberal ones.
    The main flaw of black women is that most of them are damaged by living in a white supremacist society/environment. That has damaged them culturally and mentally. Black males have also been damaged. The black family has been broken up by the white supremacists that run the prison industrial complex and the drug and weapon trade and the entertainment industry.
    In a real equal society black males would prefer black women but most black males have been brainwashed into dating outside their race. Cant blame some of them because real black women are rare. And the American society will reward them and make their lives easier if they were with a white woman. The black males should just try avoid the woman’s family. Because it just takes only one to bring out racism and they will stick together.

    • A Real Black Woman Reply

      @Pete K,

      Now you’re being just as racist as the author. There are plenty of real black women available. To say that there are not is inaccurate, wrong and offensive.

    • Long Reply

      Its easier?…. I am a educated brown skin women and I have never thought to take the easy way out. Men… So this is how far they have fallen; Got it.

    • Terri Reply

      ALL white people are racist? Are you for real? Do you know every white person on earth? It’s ridiculous comments like this that keep people apart and afraid of each other. So sad.

  10. Black & Proud Reply

    Sometimes the truth hurts. I’ll stay with my Black Queens, there’s nothing a white woman can do for me.

    • queenbeetv Reply

      That is a racist comment. You date human beings, not skin colors. Turn your comment around and it is a very negative white supremacist comment. Why do people get so caught up in our earthly “packages”? We are all souls having a physical experience. And to clarify, there are no “white” or “black” people. There are light cream colored people and light brown people and medium brown people and dark brown people. All boring neutrals. Now if we were neon colored that’d be something to brag about.

    • Habsfan1984 Reply

      There’s only 1 black queen and she’s located in Africa. Get your facts straight racist ghetto boy on welfare and food stamps. Sickening how the blacks can abuse NOT use, but abuse the racist card and and say racial white slurs and thinks it’s “OK” and have the audacity to deny being a racist, but if a white person does the exact same thing it’s NOT OK to a black person. Why is that? Is it cause you blacks thinks that ya’s got the green light to say/do what the fuck ever ya’s like cause white ancestors enslaved your black ancestors? I think so. Lemme ask you this. If black lives matter, why the fuck are you blacks killing each other off? If that your guys’ sick fucked up way of defining true love for your race another well then I’m very happy that I don’t ever experience that so called true live. If I did they’d be nothing left of me but skeletal remains.

  11. Black & Proud Reply

    You would think with EVERYTHING that whites have done to blacks over the CENTURIES, all of the lynching, all of the beatings, all of the raping, all of the murders, all of the discrimination, all of the denials, all of the disrespect, all of the stealing, all of the “Pure D. Hate” that they CONTINUE to do toward us today, you would think they would be THE LAST culture of people we would want to get involved with. Not to mention the “Jesus Died For You” message they shoved down our throats. The ONLY people that died for me were my ancestors. Even with VIDEOTAPE we are being hunted and killed by whites, cops AND civilians. Black Men, Women, AND Children. I don’t care what the writer’s agenda was, the shit is true, he just left off what I’m saying. Sometimes “Slaves Don’t Want To Be Saved.”

    • kates1221 Reply

      In all the years I’ve been on this earth, I have never been treated as badly by ANY race of people as I have been treated by the black race. And my skin is black.

    • penny Reply

      You are absolutely right. Negros have Stockholm Syndrome..Tell me what so-called jew-ish holocaust victim would hook-up with and procreate with a Nazi German..smh

    • Habsfan1984 Reply

      You’ve failed to mention they blacks enjoy beating, raping and killing each other off as well.

  12. guss58 Reply

    I guess we have to remember that this ridiculous article and others like them come with Freedom of Speech. This makes no sense at all. I’m offended in the same manner I’m offended when someone would say that all Blacks are mean, ignorant lazy stupid etc. To make absolute statements mean you know everything about everybody and that’s not the case. If you choose to date or not date a certain race/ethnicity that’s your choice, but the reasons listed in the article are dumb as dirt. Hurt, deceit, pain anguish, love and joy are not confined to a color of a person’s skin and the color of a person’s skin doesn’t protect you from experiencing those things. Nor does the color of a person’s skin mean you will experience these things. We spend to much time hating and tearing down each other. Dr. King said it best, “Hatred paralyzes life; love releases it. Hatred confuses life; love harmonizes it. Hatred darkens life; love illumines it.

  13. funkywhiteboy Reply

    What if… *gasp* a white man, marries a black woman?!? OH MAN! THE SKY IS FALLIN NOW!

  14. karenxyz Reply

    Please tell me this garbage is satire? No? This author needs his head examined. What a load of hateful trash. Self hate to black men and unjustified hate to white women. Stinky garbage through and through. If White person used all that ugly racist language and wrote this they would e tarred and feathered. This man is either evil or stupid or both.

  15. My Opinion Reply

    He does it because it gives him just what these responses are doing, giving him creditability to continue writing articles to provoke people to respond.

  16. Richards Antoine Reply

    In the world we have to different colours black and wite I thinking that macth together black and white I don’t care if you like yes or no but we also creat by nature, we eating we are life we work we study we also intelligence please stop violence, and didn’t what colours you are, but it’s true black man like white women, me I like borth of view I love white people and my nigga which black people in the world that is nature we not stop black and white God created by nature we are brother and sister, sister and brother I’m hear that before racist is a bad world, we are the world we are the children look stop violence everywhere how beautiful the world canna look black never do racist with the white people love black we are recreated by nature please we not anything Jesus also coming I was have dreamed for end the world going be like please my brain never stop to imagine what canna happens ……..if don’t love together …”..

  18. John Reply

    The author obviously may have self image issues. But what is more obvious to me (as someone with experience in advertising sales and publishing), is that he was directed to write a controversial article. Listen: a “nice” article would not get much attention. If you are led to any article online, it is because there is commerce attached (advertising/site traffic). In the publishing world, “if it bleeds, it leads” is the law of the land. Thus I don’t take the author’s words seriously. Why be mad at a brother just trying to make a living when the system creates a need for off color salaciousness? Topic #2: Love. Hello folks…this isn’t high school. Anyone who is over the age of 30 should know that love is hard, love is complicated, and no one has experiences that translate to advice for the general population. When it comes to matters of the heart, skin color alone does not decide what will happen. It’s about what is in someone’s heart, and if they care bout the real you. I’ve dated women of almost every ethnic group and have found that the ones that I could stand, never questioned who I knew myself to be. Many women wanted me to be what THEY wanted me to be. I don’t care what color your skin is, to try to change someone into your ideal mate..that’s just wrong (male or female). When it comes to love, EVERYONE IS MESSED UP! That is, until you find that one freak who is “just your kind of crazy.” And even once you know that, love will still be hard. “The ship is always sinking, and love can only lead to pain.” yet, we still do it, we still join the ranks of the coupled. BTW – Nicki Minaj is in no way, my idea type of woman. Yeah, she’s got curves, but if you are simply looking at the exterior and not considering what is in that head, you’re looking at a life time of trouble! My advice: Go find out what love has in store for you, by participating in the adventure…that is the only way to find your own truth (read a book about zen to really understand this idea).

  19. zed Paul Reply

    He’s joking …right? What’s his next subject – that the earth is flat and is riding on the back of a turtle.
    As outdated as advising a young person to prepare for a career as an elevator operator.
    It’s 2015. The 21th century. Time for the human race, the only real race/ one species, get real. Next year we Americans elect a new President. When that person issworn in the outgoing President will be there. Try and keep up.

  20. JustMe Reply

    Sadly, as much as most of what has been written by the author stings…. some of this is true to an extent. In many white families it is taught to not treat others differently because of the Color of their skin, religion, sexuality, etc. However… when it comes to a white man having is white daughter date a black man… I do agree that there are a great deal of those fathers who cannot stand the idea. It’s one of those things that is discussed in families in a way such as “that is ok for them if it makes them happy but NOT in this family”. That is just the truth. I realize that it may not be that way in many families (or politically correct) but it was how I was raised (except the message to me was “It’s not ok for anyone”). This has also been the message I passed on to my children (not in our family). It is what was ingrained in me all of my life. We have never told our children you cannot be friends with black people, green people, purple people etc. My children have best friends who of completely different races. I have had kids of every race attend sleepovers in my home. My children have been to all sorts of events, gatherings, parties & sleepovers with friends of every race I can think of. We have never condoned any kind of hate. We have taught to treat everyone with respect & kindness. The one rule was not to cross that imaginary line with the opposite sex of another race into a relationship/dating situation. My father raised me with this specific statement being pounded into my head “If God intended for blacks & whites to mix, then we’d all be the same color.” At 40 years old I am currently faced with a situation I had not planned for. I have a 20 year old daughter who is having a relationship with a black man. This relationship was hidden from us for a year. As her Mother I felt very strongly that something was going on but each time I asked she made something up or shrugged it off. Eventually I did find out. I ask her. She told the truth. In that conversation my concern was society… that is the honest to GOD truth. I was worried about the secret whispers behind her back, the feeling if people staring, the possibility of people saying or doing hateful things to her/him bc of this relationship & so many other concerns. My daughter is Junior in a University with a very high GPA. She is stunningly beautiful. I know I am biased but she is. She works a full time job also to help us pay her college tuition. She lives at home as the University is close by. I disagree with so much of this article mainly because of the following: My daughter is not a gold digger. The man she is involved with is 5 years older than her & is a busser (buss boy) at a local restaurant. He is not a college student & has never attended college. He also lives with his Mother. I don’t believe in any way that my daughter got involved with him because it was taboo. She made it plain & clear that he treats her better than any white man she has ever been involved with (which to be honest has only been 2 young men). She said she can talk to him about anything & he makes her a better person. This child is my first true love, my heart… as upset & shocked as I was by this I could see & feel the sincerity as she spoke of him. This has been a very difficult time for our family. There is much judging happening. I have made a stand that I am her Mother. I will love her no matter what. I will be here whenever she needs me. I will have a relationship with her. I will not abandon my child & leave her with no family to turn to. I am worried about her. I have seen the neighborhood this man lives in & his home. It is very different from what she is coming from. She has moved out to be with him. Even if he was a white man… under those living conditions considering where she is coming from… I would have the same concerns about whether or not she was safe, whether or not he could protect her, etc. I am her Mother & cannot help but worry about things like this. I have come accidentally to this article seeking to understand… seeking to find some way to accept what is… find ways to help our family cope & heal… but also to see within myself what is wrong & how to undo 40 years of a way of believing. That is what I am searching for & what I had hoped to find here. I didn’t expect so much hate… at all. I know I am NOT a perfect person & certainly have room to grow & learn. If anyone (like Jen) or anyone else could offer me any advice I would certainly appreciate it & welcome it. How did your family handle this situation? How did your family get through the initial shock, hurt feelings & find a way to each heal & come together? I welcome any suggestions, reading materials, etc. Please no hate. I am hurting for myself & for my child because of the family reactions. I am trying to HELP not hurt anyone. Thank you for your time.

    • S. Reply

      To JustMe, I am a black woman and as a black woman you may not like most of what this author says in this article but he has a point with a lot of the stuff he says. Like not a lot of white fathers would be cool withe their daughters dating black guys, and may hate their black guts. Also in certain areas they do not like black people and in some cases and if you are black in the wrong area it is a problem. Also the whole mandingo thing my mother told me about and it has some truth to it. This idea that black men are well hung is not always so true, I mean cause somebody decided that is what it is about that black men have the big dicks but this is not always true. Secondly we need to be more aware of the world around us not everybody in the world is nice, and white people who act like racism does not exist need to cut that out. It does like it or not, and don’t act like you are so shocked when you see it that is what annoyed me about a post by Sam Smith talk about racism. To me he is in the majority of white people who do not get it, because if you got it it should not shock you, and what annoys me about it is it shows how oblivious you are to the world around you. Not everyone in the world is nice, like in some parts of the world I read like in Afghanistan they have so little respect for their women that they cut off females noses and ears if you will. But that is the point educating yourself about the ways of the world, and ignoring the ugly. Then the comment about white women being more racist then there men also true. Like when I was accused of theft twice in my life it was by white women one incident was a woman who worked for my Mom’s old boyfriend who had a friend who said to me once and I quote ” don’t steal.” and I was sitting on a bench minding my own business when this bitch walked up to me. The second incident was a white woman who asked me to watch her laptop while i was minding my own business working on my math, and said to me i know you won’t steal my laptop. I had no idea she was being racist until later after talking with my friend, and mother about it. But no white guy had ever accused me of stealing anything. Now that thing your father said years ago I get it it was a different time blacks and whites were not cool like that. And living down racism is a painful and powerful legacy to live down. But anyway some people are nice and some are not. Racists come in all colors, and those people that have a problem with your daughter’s black boyfriend it better be because they don’t like him as a person and not his color. As for as where he lives if it is as bad a neighborhood as you say this is a messed up thing to say but maybe hope she dumps him because she seems to be coming up in the world and not why would she want a busboy? Secondly your daughter seems like a nice girl and when you are a black man a nice white girl is hard to find. I apologize ahead of time if I am racist with what I am saying to you but when you are Black, Hispanic or whatever group you are a part of that deals with racism you have to look at the world differently because as you are probably learning by now the color of your skin affects the way you are treated and you have to adapt to survive. And like the author said the idea that most white women scheme want a man with money, and as for as black men go like them because they have big dicks usually is true of most of them. But anyway these are some ugly facts/truths that you may not want to hear. But the point is yeah their are racists in the world. But my hope for your daughter is that she does whatever makes her happy, and if being with this guy makes her happy then good, but hopefully she picks a guy regardless of color who is better educated, and who lives some place safe that is what I want for her. Anyway peace out I hope you found what you are looking for and while racism is one of the ugly things in the world if they love each other and the love is strong they will be able to get through this. Just like Tamera Mowry Houseley has said of her husband ” being strong to be with her.” And she is absolutely right because Adam is white, and she is half black and half white which is why she is lighter then me. But anyway when you see the pictures of them on the internet, and just from what I read about them you can tell both in writing, and in the pictures that he loves her, and his family. And I must say it brings great joy to my heart, and spirit to see that. The way he treats her so loving, warm, and nice you can tell he loves her as I have said. So hopefully you were left with some understanding, hope, and you got the closure or healing you were looking for.

  21. Marpar Reply

    Unfortunately, even though some of what this author is saying seems hurtful, hateful, and painful…it can be viewed as a direct lived experience for many blacks. I am a black woman, I am of sufficient and sound mind, educated, and have dated men from various races and backgrounds. The sad truth is that, even though there are many whites who are “fragile” when it comes to black and white race relations, blacks have endured a great deal of hate, systematic oppression, structural degradation, mistreatment, and social inequalities…you name it and in some way or another any black person can relate! There has and always will be negative stereotypes about black men and women. I have personally and indirectly been privy to black men and women who perpetuate the old age and timeless attitude that white is right, more sought after, more delicate and tender, more attractive, more polite, and countless other ideas about white superiority. It is like a poison of the subconscious that black men and black women posses about the “other” race. Ultimately there is no one solution to this lack of love, appreciation, and dedication to ones own race. It is multifaceted! Sadly, there exists a mental addiction in some blacks to want and need what they historically should not have…white flesh, white love, white approval, and a white life (and all the so called and apparent benefits to it)! This twisted society has managed to promote an atmosphere of internalized racism and self hate amongst multitudes of blacks and many other races. Without any reluctance, I will say that the status quo is white and therefore white only appears right…as that is the popular paradigm of thought. Blacks, get it right…understanding that white is not right does not render racism. We can love ourselves, our men, our women without feeling like we’ve settled for something less or second best!

    • donell blair Reply

      im a black man,and i hate nicki minaj,voice gets on my nerves,but 2 each his own,i date both raes,would like 2 find a good sister,but they dont have their shit together,thats just me,when i find a good one,she into white guys,cuz hood brother f-ed them over,so im good,but whoever i decide 2 spend my life with,white or black,would know that my surroundings include both races,thank u

      • A Real Black Woman Reply

        @Donnell Blair,

        Now you’re being just as racist as the author. There are plenty of black women who have their s**t together! To say that there are not is inaccurate, wrong and offensive.

  23. Michael Reply

    I stumbled across this article by accident and honestly thought that it was some sort of joke, due to the level of ignorance and racism involved. In fact, I’m still a bit beside myself.

    I even thought to myself, ‘Perhaps this is just some made up person who writes in such a way to anger people to get them to comment, so that the website ‘said article’ is on, ‘ranks’ extremely well (which is exactly what’s going on here, due to all the comments and social shares).

    Long Story Short: I did some research and I found this YouTube video for those of you would would like to actually hear from Cory in person >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXnz369JZmc (you may have to copy and paste it, to view).

    He’s a very handsome & articulate fellow… and EXTREMELY Serious!! For full shock: Be sure to stay to the end, where he says, “I want you to keep coming with comments, with negativity, the hate mail. I feed on it, I feast on it, I thrive on it… it fuels me. Please continue”.

    In regards to the image with Gisele Bündchen being lifted by super dark black men “she’s not in a wedding dress”… she’s not white, Cory… she’s Latina.

    Now for some commentary on your 10 points:
    1. White women cannot identify with the struggle of being a black male in America.
    – – True – – But can YOU identify with being a black male prior to the 1960’s?

    2. White women typically do not come from families that readily accept people of color.
    – – Perhaps – – But a woman in love, won’t care what her family thinks.

    3. In a divorce, white women will take everything you have (including your children).
    – – And you think a black women wouldn’t? Hahahaha… what world do you live in?

    4. White women treat their dogs better than they treat other human beings.
    – – Most dog owners ‘in general’ are like this… and i think they should all be slapped.

    5. No matter how gentle you may seem, white women will always be afraid of black men.
    – – I’m afraid of you not because you’re black… but because your effin’ crazy-town!!

    6. When it comes to parenting, white women aren’t disciplinarians, they’re pushovers.
    – – I don’t know what white mother YOU’RE talking about… my mother was a total bitch when I was growing up!! My dad was the push over. (Don’t get me wrong… I love my mother. just making a point here)

    7. White women will dime you out to the police if they think you’re guilty of a crime.
    – – Any intelligent person would do the right thing in this situation… race is not the issue here.

    8. White women don’t age well.
    – – FACT! I’ll give you this one… Not many women age as beautifully as black women!!

    9. White women aren’t tough enough to endure the ups and downs of being with a black man.
    – – What types of ups and downs are we talking here? Please clarify… because I don’t know any women (of any race) who wants to deal with the ‘ups and downs’ of an over dramatic man. In fact, now that I think about it… my black women friends will kick out a man (who’s pulling shenanigans) far quicker than my white women friends… #JustSayin’

    10. Why date a white girl when you can be with a sister who looks like Nicki Minaj?
    – – You’re funny!!! Do you know how high maintenance a woman who looks like Nicki Minaj is? And do you think for one second she’s going to put up with the ‘ups and downs’ that you’re talking about?

    All I know is… you’ve got a knack for magnetizing attention to your posts and though I don’t really agree with anything other than point 8… I do respect your firm stance on your opinion.

    Good for you and good luck finding (and keeping) a women.

    • Randy Bender Reply

      I hope you are Joking about Gisele not being white. She is a pure German from southern Brazil, and yes most people in the far south of Brazil look like her. How can you look at a picture of her and not think she is white?

      Yes, I am a pure White-Latino (Colombian born in Miami), and my grandparents were Nazis who fled to South America. According to you I am not White, when in fact you cannot be whiter than I am.

  24. Catalina Reply

    I am a 33 year old black woman with a 5 year old son. I do not consider myself racist; but why is it wrong to hope that one day my son will bring home a black woman? I would be disappointed if that didn’t happen. I don’t think it’s racist or narrow-minded of white parents to feel the same way; or Indian, Asian, Muslim, Hispanic parents either to embrace their culture and want to strengthen it and keep it pure.

    I do intend to share my views and expectations with my son when he becomes of age. I plan to point out the beauty and worthiness of black women and strongly encourage my son to search for a black woman who is equally yoked

    • Long Reply

      I agree your with thoughts on wanting to just embrace your culture and wanting your children to marry inside the black/brown race. And yes, do I not have the right to embrace my culture like…. Asians and so on. And unfortunately, racism will not be going away quickly in America unlike other countries because America was founded on it, and educated people know that.. and as long as their here..

  25. randyblackladdiebrad1953 Reply

    OF COURSE,I prefer buxom blondes between 22 and 40!!!!!!!I’m a pinup boy handsome,62-year-old black Canadian lad with ABSOLUTELY ZERO INTEREST in fat broads,whether black,brown,yellow,red or white!!!!!!

  27. woot Reply

    I agree and disagree

    In my opinion…the author has intentionally stated several ugly truths in a provocative manner.. because he’s a writer and that’s what they do :). However the author has courage and wisdom far beyond his years. There are absolutely exceptions, but he’s spot on about most things stated in this article. One thing to note is that dark skinned black men and light skinned black men will have drastically difference experiences. A dark skinned man is 2-3x more likely to encounter these problems. Dark skin offends the average white person’s senses… and typically the white women that are chasing dark skin.. their “attraction” doesn’t come from genuine acceptance or any place healthy.

    The lighter the man’s skin… the healthier and more balanced their relationship will probably be. The lighter the skin… the more respect they will have for the man. It’s probably not even intentional… just a lizard brain thing. With that said, people can and should date whomever they want. Just be honest with yourself about your motivations for doing so. If becky will understand the challenges of being a black man and will support you when the inevitable anger and depression sets in later on in your life… then cool i wish you both luck. Or If you’re dating becky in an attempt to elevate yourself or prove that there’s something exceptional about you… then whatever. Do what you have to do. But don’t try to sell delusional BS to anyone.

    I don’t know if dating black women exclusively would yield a better result though. In fact, the rejection might be more damaging to a black man. Colorism exists in the black community too. 9/10 black women would probably choose a “drake” over a “wesley snipes” and an “ashton kutcher” over a “drake” and most probably couldn’t explain it. When dating interracially you expect that her family “might” not like you.. so you’re prepared. But to be rejected by someone who you feel should have shared similar experiences with you and have a similar outlook on life… because of your skin color is arguably more damaging.

    • toni Reply

      over the years in speaking with black women (afr amer, jamaican, east african and west african) i have found that the overwhelming majority of them simply are not attracted to white men. they all mostly say they don’t like light skinned men either. i find that most black women like men like morris chestnut and tyrese….not too many sho nuff black girls checkin for drake like that.

  28. nope Reply

    Nikki minaj is a illuminati whore…. why would anyone be with someone like that. I bet her suga walls are beyond loose… she got drake and meek mill beef between her corrupted walls

  29. Lauren Reply

    This man is wrong on every one of these points. I am a white woman who is attracted to black men based mostly on the 1 relationship I’ve been in with one, where I was treated far better than the 3 white men–1 was my husband–I’ve been in relationships. This black man was not threatened in the least by this white woman’s strong & assertive personality, which came w/the territory in white males. I got all manner of verbal abuse & misogyny from these white men, & none of that from my black boyfriend.
    Not in a relationship now, but am interested in another w/a good black man.

  30. liam Reply

    fuck this stereotyping shit… i’m dating white girl and she is nothing like this.. 🙂 person who is in love with you wouldn’t care what her racists family thinks and she is gonna be supportive and she is gonna stand with you

  31. Miah Reply

    GO AND DATE WHITE WOMANS.. GO DATE BLACK WOMANS – DO WANT YOU WANT! DO NOT LET THE STUPID MEDIA STOP YOU FROM REAL LIFE. THIS IS SHIT 🙂 PERSON WHO IS INLOVE WITH YOU WOULDN’T DO THIS THINGS.. NO MATTER WHITE,MIXED,BLACK…

  33. WHITE woman Reply

    Wow…what an ignorant point of view. All of your “reasons not do date a white woman” are trying to belittle white women. We’re not strong, we’re users, we’re snitches…what a joke. We’re just as down for our men as a black woman. Truth is, who cares if a white woman a black man is with is fat either? Brothers date fat black women too, not just fat white women, maybe they just like fat women. Btw, nicki minaj was also a horrible example, she’s walking silicone with no talent…I have only dated black men, my entire life and it wasn’t to piss off my parents or use them for sex, it’s because I’m genuinely attracted to black men and their demeanor and because I am strong enough to weather the storm of being in an interracial relationship. By the way, we aren’t all fat! I have the natural curves and beautiful face to put nicki to shame, so to the brothers, if I’m a status symbol, “let me upgrade ya” lol jk. Seriously though the writer is ignorant and over generalizing an entire population. Shame on you dude and sorry you’re so bitter.

  34. HonestlySpeaking Reply

    Gee it is very common these days and it is no surprise to me at all.

  35. Kelly Reply

    NO ONE will ever want to admit to the truths you just laid out. As ugly and as hurtful as some of the statements were they were also very on the mark. Unfortunately black men will continue to ACT like black women are undateable thus they are forced to date outside their race and white women will continue to ACT colorblind all while secretly LOVING the pedestal they’re placed on by society solely due to their color.
    Speak truth always brother!

  36. SoSad Reply

    There is so much more white trash women now then we ever had, what a shame. Whatever happened to the real good old fashioned women we once had?

  37. candice Reply

    White woman_* please do not mention plastic surgery when white women live on it.A black woman’s butt will put you to shame. Girl please you are tripping to think your a upgrade.

  38. Giuliana Reply

    Absolutely none of this is true for me! I’m a white woman and I only dated black men. My husband is black. I’m only attracted to black men. I’m not a pushover, I’m not white trash, I don’t treat dogs better than humans, I’m DEFINITELY not afraid of my husband, my past boyfriends, or my black friends. My parents accepted him with open arms too! Some black men might only find white women attractive, it really comes down to a preference. Honestly, there are some white girls that match up with these points, but don’t generalize.

  39. JCThriller Reply

    This article is garbage- I’ve been with my white wife for 14 years and she always held it down. People can mind their own business. Some people are just salty especially black women sometimes. My experience with black women has not been positive. Disloyalty and ever thing else. No one compares to my wifey.

    • I am Your friend or not Reply

      Hi , there is no reason why Black and White marriages are any different than any other !

  41. Anon Reply

    I find these comparisons funny. Not all black women look anything like Nicki Minaj (not even nicki minajs younger self) you really should look up obesity rates among black women before you cast shade on a white woman. This article just makes you sound bitter and that in itself is very unattractive. Why are black women a group of people that clamour for equality yet secretly want to separate “their” men from the world? You anger a stereotypes towards black women but hae done nothing but sling around steotypes towards white in this trash article.

  42. Bridget Reply

    Way to keep hate alive, jerk. It disgusts me that you can think these things, let alone talk about them or write them down. You should be ashamed of these ideas.

  43. Stela Reply

    What a hypocritical and racist article. If the article stated anything negative about black women, there would be racism and angry comments made. It just highlights that white hate is a cultural problem among blacks. You were taught to hate and you pass it on to your children. Sad and disgusting. This is a perfect example of why racism still exists and black cultural is the first to point the finger. Don’t forget when you point your finger you have three pointing right back at you!

  45. RealBlackMan Reply

    I understand why whites would be offended, but what I don’t get is why blacks feel the need to join in…..wait. yes I do.

  46. Kyra Reply

    Don’t even try and compare your self to the black man your picture you look like a little mommas Boy. Of course you don’t be word your saying and crave to be accepted by a white girl but rejecting has made you a pathetic loser

  48. CosaCribb Reply

    I’m a Black man, married to a white woman for six years. I never felt superior to other black men and woman …..But some of them simply feel inferior or just act jealous of us for some reason. Other black men stare and ask questions like “Where did you get her ? and, do she have any friends or a sister”? Some black woman just make slick comments or roll their eyes at us , while some try to befriend her, only to bombard her with personal questions about our relationship. I often forget my wife is white because i love her for who she is as an individual…besides, after six long years we’re all pass this black and white thing..yet others continue to make it an issue.

  49. Mexican and white Reply

    As a me being Mexican and white and my kids being mixed I’m really offended bye this growing up my whole family is biracial .. u name it we have it in our family and my boyfriend is mixed black and white and he can tell u first hand that all the stuff that was said is not true maybe for some people but I live her in sandiego and every where u look there’s biracial family’s kinds and couples .. u can’t help who u fall in love with one of my good friends is black and her husband is white and she help raise his daughter witch I think is great .. I just feel like u fall in love with the person not there skin color

  50. JustSayin Reply

    You forgot the part that stipulates clearly that whenever a white woman is done dating a black man the white women no longer has value to her white community as she is tainted and therefore unusable.

  51. Fuck You Reply

    Our generation will never go anywhere with people like you , the fact that you have the nerve to type out this bullshit disgusts me , if our generation does not over come the shit people like you are feeding us there will be no hope for a brighter tomorrow

  52. Sara Reply

    Where did you get the idea that white women aren’t though enough to deal with the ups and downs of being with a black man from? Have you met every single white woman?

  53. You're a sad person Reply

    You sound like a very angry and hateful person my dude. You need to do some soul searching cause you couldn’t be more wrong. Ain’t no difference between white and black I’ve been with both got a kid with other too. They’re the same good strict whoop ya ass mommas to both of my kids so u WRONG there. They ain’t pushovers and the pops LOVES ME always has. They might not know the struggles but they sure are there to stand stromg with you and both crazy white and black will eat to ass out if they milo ours lol. You need help my dude for real lol….

  54. C Reply

    Hell his is no different when black post all that negative BS about why they don’t date black women. You’ll sign-up for that BS all day (both black men and Whit women) and you’ll swear that negative shit is true about all black women. There is both positive and negativity in all races. Just be thankful you’re not attracting the negative in your life, but he’s entitled to his opinion.

  55. NR Reply

    If you ask me black men in general got major issues.. they’re always trying to find an excuse to blame someone for their problems.. they never seem to respect their so called women.. They always have multiple girlfriends aka side hoe’s.. if I ever had a son I will be sure that he doesn’t end up weak minded like most black men.

  56. Kellye Reply

    I just burried my BF Keith who happen to be Black! He was a true Gentleman! We loved each other in spite of being black

  57. PS1 Reply

    This “article” makes it clear that Corey’s very bitter about being rejected by a women, if not more than one. He reeks of “sour grapes”.

    As for me, an openly bisexual black man who dates only other bi people, I can say that his assertions do not apply to me, or anyone in my multi-ethnic circle. As I date only those people with whom I am intellectually, culturally, emotionally and, yes, sexually compatible, the nonsense described in the article rarely, if ever, comes up.
    Then again, one would have to have the maturity and self-respect required to seek the kinds of relationships in which something as trivial as skin color simply is not an issue, but, it is appreciated(not fetishized)for its unique beauty. Corey makes it clear that he lacks both attributes. I wish him and those of similar mindsets all the best on their journey.

    I will say that whenever I’ve been out with one of my friends, and we enter a room wherein I’m one of the few black men present and I am the object of “the stares”, I simply state the truth-to their faces:”Yes, I am much bigger and better than you in every way. Get over it. Good night.”.
    I always say it with a massive grin upon my face. I, then, strut away like a boss. That’s the true reason for their hatred of black men:resentment/envy/jealousy/spite. We have and are everything that they wish they had and were.:)

  59. Red Reply

    This is a very bigoted article that seems obsessed with portraying yourself as a victim no matter the circumstances. This kind of over generalization about white people is just as racist as anything you might personally experience.

  60. Don Reply

    Impressive. Everything you said about white women…spot on accurate and just blatantly True. I seen some post from people expressing how offensive your comments were, but I can’t understand how any of them would argue with something that’s true…. Probably because of another thing white women did to American society…… They made ” Truth” a ” Theory”

    Great Acticle !

  61. Tidehunter Reply

    As an American born Asian man, I agree completely. White people are constantly being portrayed in the wrong light with the rest of us. That said, their image is uplifted in contrast to everyone else’s. The reality of it is white women are disgusting. They look like men and without makeup, they look like hideous creatures. They age rapidly after 25 and are void of any morals. It’s also funny how you bring up them valuing animals more than fellow humans. It is certainly true from what I’ve seen. The biggest of them all, they can not relate to me as a non-white person. They seem to enjoy basking in their blissful ignorance.

  63. Chris Reply

    Pretty weak “article” or op-ed. Actually there was no -ed. I’m a successful black man dating an even more successful white woman and we’ll have children soon. They will never think so ill about women or white people in general. Get with the times.

  64. Shae Reply

    Man this shit tells the truth. I honestly agree with this article,, because it’s true

  65. Amy Reply

    This is blatant prejudice and is not true. One injustice does not justify another. My guy is black…I’m white…I think he is brilliant, gorgeous and he makes me feel safe…I’ve never been afraid of him. I love him deeply and I’m offended at your cruel, generalized comments. You have become the very thing you hate…you are poisoned by the wounds in your soul. I pray you heal. The world is full of hate and so are you.

  66. am2000 Reply

    Black men just want to prove to white people that they are “good” enough to be valued and seen as men. Their way of achieving this success is by marrying a white woman or by simply being seen with one. The only issue i have with it is that black men will fight their hardest to degrade the image of black women but will literally sacrifice everything they have just to be with a white chick. Black men are insecure men

  69. Mark Spencer Reply

    What a perfect ass. People do not hook up with a race of people, but rather one person at a time after thorough or not-so-thorough vetting of said person. This guy operates with exactly the same mentality of the lowest bottom-feeding white supremacist – namely talking about what he knows nothing about. On a purely individual level, some black people will take your life. Likewise, on a purely individual level some white people will put their lives on the line to protect you from the above-mentioned black killer. He iterates exactly the same style of myths as the white supremacists … “they are like this or that … they do this and don’t do that blah blah blah.” In fact the very thesis of his ignorant rant is a contradiction. Obviously, he places himself outside of the “they.” A true hypocrite, he wants his audience to see him as an individual and not a “they.” Yet, he casts complete lies about individual people he neither knows nor have ever met, based purely on what he perceives as a general characteristic. What about him – can he dance because everybody knows that THOSE black people can cut a rug? Is he extremely fast on the track because – once again – everybody knows that THEY are super athletes. Does he have a monster shlong (here we go again) because everybody knows THOSE darkies are hugely endowed … except for the many who are not, but that’s another story. Categories – categories. Categories is exactly what many of us with a modicum of consciousness have been trying in vein to shake off in the mentality of white supremacy. This guy speaks more in their favor than not. He writes like one desperate to convince the world he is blacker-than-thou. This, he is not even within smelling distance of such status.

    • J J Reply

      This article is wrong, poorly written, racist, prejudice and just plain dumb. There will always be someone who has something prejudice about someone else’s relationship choices…..Wake up, and grow up world…there is ONE RACE…the human race and the only people that care about the ridiculous things in this article are rich people that wants to screw with the masses because they’re bored and stupid. Relationships, real ones are about connection and the partnerships of two souls, and souls have no color.

      • keith Reply

        Wow… This mentality is so outdated and just wrong. Ignorance at it’s worst. I think this jerk just likes the attention…. Such anger uncalled for. People are people… Get over it.

        this mentality isnt outdated its normal and people aren’t all the same.

  71. mohammad Reply

    I understand your racism, I am 100% white I also encounter racism just because I am muslim and my name is mohammad I have blue eyes , what is worse than black men?
    blacks are gangsters and muslims are terrorists

    gangsters are better appreciated than terrorists.

  74. SUcka-X Reply

    Media doesn’t make it any easier on blacks, they just make more racists with all the race baiting crap. Most decent white women are not attracted to a black man because I think it is what I call “sub-conscious genetic drive” – it is well known that blacks as a race score the lowest on all SATs, have the higher per population of incarceration rate, their neighborhoods look like trash (unless it’s prof athletes), have less than 1% of the ENTIRE worlds meaningful and groundbreaking inventions. The argument that they have not been well to do in USA doesn’t hold any weight when you look at their land of origin (Africa). It hasn’t advanced much besides South Africa (and that is because the Brits took over that area and influenced the Zulus). The Arabian north has no connection to Blacks. So if you want to say all humans came from same spot, this in not proven, but I’ll say there was an obvious change of genetic lines ages ago. So where does all this hate come from and media bias? It is jealousy and envy that they cannot compete in a civilized society despite given every affirmative action assistance known and STILL are at the bottom of the barrel. People need to take the blinders off their eyes and just realize no matter how sad it sounds. It makes more sense for a Black to have genetic advantages in athletics because their land dictated that via evolution and generations of genetic programming, the land was harsh with predators. Hey I heard they will be given a 200 point boost on SAT tests coming up, they’re actually talking about that, can you imagine? “Oh let’s look beyond all that is logical just to make sure nobody feels left out.” – What kind of limp weak wimps are running this land? Change is coming trust me. Out of all this discussion and all they can talk about is penile size that all they got to be proud of? Wow. I been in many showers and military and compared myself to anyone (any man that denies this is lying) and it’s all a myth people. Any decent white women with good genetics wants nothing to do with a black sub-human.

    • Senor Gabacho Reply

      I thouroughly enjoyed the comments section. Thanks to eveyone who commented, especially you stupidfkn coalburners out there. Guess my ethnicity!!!

  77. Edwin Reply

    Wao! I am glad that I haven’t been exposed to whatever ills this authour has been exposed to. Apparently,he, his both sight and insight are very damaged. Whilst there is no pretending that there aren’t traces of truth (and that is all there are, traces) we can only pray that the author is better exposed to better sights to repair his insight.

  78. incredule Reply

    I was seriously hoping to see some sarcasm in the article when I read the title, like for real you’ve got to trolling…

  79. a. Reply

    the fuck is this?? how did this even get published. I’ve never been on this site before but man y’all should work on the racist assholes that you call ‘experts in negro foolishness’ and let them put shit like this out on everybody’s vision. just ugh

  80. Rock Chick Gig Reply

    Proof that blacks can be more racist than whites. My dad (black, native american breed) married my white mother and swore how he couldn’t’ stand dating black women, said they were worse than this guy explained white women are. And now I can scrape the black men off me (because they love us mixed girls). I could date any “race” and would prefer ot have a child with a totally different race, but I want to see all the races mix up so I have an agenda.

    Racism is such a waste of time. It will only be overcome once we breed out whites and blacks, along with the rest of the races, and return to the solitary race we were before we left Mesopotamia.

    Remind me not to revisit this racist website. Wow first article i read definitely set the tone for what to expect. Bye!

  81. Nana Reply

    You know something is fucked up when you’re a black woman and was hoping this was sarcastic.

  82. SUcka-X Reply

    I lied in my last post, sorry. P.S. I am a nigger pretending to be a cracker.

  83. Mathew Reply

    Your Black women prefer white men. Excuse me. They are not even there for you. Deal with it. If the enemy are white woman, black women are too. Why are models, actresses, singers, all successful black women marry white men? Answer me if you can.

  84. Angie Reply

    This is bullshit. I love my man, who happens to be black. I’m also attractive, independent, and sweet as can be. The unknown author of this post is obviously a hater who is butthurt by his failed attempt at fulfilling his ‘white chick’ quota for his sexual biography.

  86. G.W. Spence Reply

    For most people, both white and black, there are two entirely different standards of beauty. White people, generally speaking, don’t have huge lips and nose, and certainly not very dark skin. When it comes right down to it, bone structure is a prime indicator of species and the African bone structure is obviously very different from that of the caucasian unless similarities are caused by interbreeding. Short of a scientific study, I can only assume that the brain of a white person that finds an African attractive is somehow damaged, and vice versa. It is just not natural.

  87. G.W. Spence Reply

    As similar species, a lion and a tiger can bred to produce what the breeders call a liger, but that would not occur in nature. A female bird will have NOTHING to do with a male bird that is not the colors of the male of her species. There are lessons to be learned here!!

  88. 2nd class citizen Reply

    Society isn’t ready to make this a viable option.. I have had sex with many white women, but we’re different. Yes they were horny, I was horny! Nothing in common. She doesn’t understand what my struggles are, and I don’t understand her.

  89. ACE Reply

    1.If a black man is struggling ,he is not living right and does not have a job. Not all of us struggle. 2 So what for the most part its about what she thinks anyway. 3 So do black women. 4. Some black women treat u bad even if they don’t own a dog, why do u think black call them self dogs….from ignorant black women. 5. u can be gentle wit a black woman and she will still treat u like sh*t. 6. There have been black women who kill there kids, abuse them, there are bad people n all races. 7.If u look guilty I would to,pull ur pants up show some respect for her and ur self. 8. don’t tell Jane Fonda,77….Kris Jenner 60…Raquel Welch 75…Susan Lucci 68 etc. that!! 9. U mean like using her as a punching bag …..no I guess not, I would’nt. 10. Yeah!! fake ass, fake boobs, I will take Meagan Fox over her anyday. morale of this is ..there are no guarantees in any relationship no matter what the color……Oh! by the way ur a dumb ass n***gger. yo mama should have taught u better than that.

  90. SwifDjangoBoi Reply

    keep it up brother that’s real truth your tellin to real kings and stoopid niggas. The KJV BIBLE tells the Israelites not to deal with any other nations. A Brazilian Queen is the most I need.

  93. Upset! Reply

    I’m a white woman and I hate this lying article! I won’t even call it an article, it is garbage! White women don’t turn black men over to police for any reason! It’s black women who do that for child support! No white woman has ever called the cops on black men so you can just stop with this smear campaign!

  94. Jenifer Reply

    Personally I think it’s not natural for races to mix. God made men and women for each race. It’s sad that there is a mix race that God didn’t create. Nature doesn’t mix so humans shouldn’t.

    • Only God Reigns Supreme Reply

      @ Jenifer,

      You said, “Personally I think it’s not natural for races to mix. God made men and women for each race. It’s sad that there is a mix race that God didn’t create. Nature doesn’t mix so humans shouldn’t.”

      Well, I need to school you because you too are mixed! You might not want to admit that, but it is true. Trace your genealogy and you will see that ol’ horny, nasty, rapist massa raped every slave girl and slave woman on the plantation diluting everyone’s blood line for generations to come. So, unless you came to America as a first generation from whatever other country, you are the same as everyone else here.

      If you don’t want to date outside of your race, that is fine. However, doing so is not unnatural as you put it. Put some respek on other races and ethnicities and worry about more important things in life. We’ve got Trump running for President, Americans joining ISIS, cops killing black males on a regular basis, LGBTQI people being attacked and discriminated against, etc. The list of just goes on and on. It is 2016 and people need to get their stuff together.

      Have a great day everyone!

  95. Annette Reply

    This was just terrible to read,
    And do really this this is okay to write? Do you not see this is clearly putting a whole other race and gender down?
    Those are Stereotypes and it hurts me to think that anyone would actually belive this. It doesn’t matter what race or what gender someone is, just as long as you love them and cherish everymoment with them. So if anyone sees this comment, just think before you actually belive this very terrible article.

  96. Justin Reply

    Jenifer I’m white and a quarter black, and only southen racist white trash people say things like that. People mix now get over it.

  97. What the hell did I just read Reply

    You do know that not all white women are evil bitches who only fuck black men for their ‘fantasy’ or whatever the hell you want to call it. It isn’t impossible for a white woman and a black man to have a happy, lasting relationship. I will agree that a lot of the times this can be true, but you forgot to mention that there are plenty of white women whose preference is black men, not just for sex, and vice versa.

  99. Ignorance is Contagious Reply

    Hilarious, especially the comments! It’s good to see that there’s an equal amount of retards on both sides of the race line. Shine bright like lasagna!

  101. Jade Reply

    This is a terribly upsetting article. Doesnt the author realize that his point is exactly the same as the so called Father’s who wouldn’t let his white daughter date a black man. It is the same argument only in reverse. The author tears down not only white women but also black women by implying that having a white woman is better than a black woman on the eyes of a black man. It is a “status symbol”. No race is better than the other. We are all human and here together so we should support one another regardless of what color our skin is. Which by the way is because of evolution not because God wanted us to only marry people of our same color. Races mix. It is completely naturally and the best chance we have for survival. It is time to EVOLVE ppl.

  102. handsomerandyblackladdiebrad Reply

    You know,as Boris Johnson,Lord Mayor of London,Eng.,said a few years back,”Two precent of mankind possesses a 132 (Mensa level) IQ,while 16% own an 84 or lower IQ…..AND THIS THREAD PROVES IT!!!!!!!(Most posters here fall into the FIRST category!!!!!!)
    Yours Truly,a cover boy handsome,62-year-old black Canadian lad,has ALWAYS desired buxom blondes,these days between 22 and 40.In fact,because I’m attempting to become a Country songwriter,and resemble a black cowboy stud in my Western duds,if I find a big boob black babe who resembles a buxom “Beckaroo” (cowgirl),my 5’9″,193-lb. body would fall for her LIKE A BOULDER!!!!!!!

  103. handsomerandyblackladdiebrad Reply

    And I wouldn’t come within TEN NAUTICAL MILES OF NICKI MINAJ!!!!!!!!(I also possess a 150-160 IQ,DOUBLE THAT OF MOST RAPPERS!!!!!!!)

  104. handsomerandyblackladdiebrad Reply

    I meant,”Most posters to this thread have sub-84 IQs,not 132+ ones!!!!!!”

  105. A Waston Reply

    You mad? Tell us how you really feel.
    I feel like you had a bad experience and now you’re looking at someone to blame, bc this article is full of BS.

    I’m not sure what kind of white women you’ve been interacting with, but I can tell you this article isn’t really accurate at all. As a black man, I’m aware there are both good and bad – but what you’re describing sounds like trailer-trashy women who nobody should date (or associate with) regardless of race.

    Also, every one of the white women that I’ve dated came from families who didn’t care at all (and hence raised a woman who was a good enough person for me to be interested in in the first place), and every one of their dads find some way to let me know they’re not racist. Kinda funny (I call it the “white dad talk” by now) but that’s seriously the only time it has ever come up.

    The one think I will give you is that black women do tend to age better. Then again, Asian women age even better – are they off limits too though?

  106. Israel Reply

    The 7 reasons he gave were true as hell I gotta give it to him on those but the article is bullshit!

  107. Id still rather be with a white Reply

    Why not be with a black woman

    1.Unfaithful
    2. Has 45% of black men in jail
    3. Causes men to die
    4.Doesn’t age well
    5.Lead stds
    6. Cause unnecessary drama
    7. They say their strong but mean loud

    • [email protected] Reply

      ahaha
      nailed it

  108. Gigi T. Reply

    I can’t believe it’s been posted! Get over your anger, dude! It’s just spitting out of your mouth like a black poison. I wasn’t born here, I am white, and my ancestors were slaves, too, go read history of former Russian Empire and Soviet Union.
    As long ad you going to divide people by race, you’re a racist, big time! Anger is not an answer to all problems we, as human beings, are experiencing in 21 century. How many more times you need to put that broken record on and on? It is much easier to find somebody to blame for your own misery then get out of it.
    This article is showing a real author’s level of intelligence or
    lack of it thereof. Hatred, over hatred, over hatred…

  109. Youraveragenobody Reply

    This article, though bold to actually write and publish, only seeks to perpetuate racism. These are all “stereotypical” reasons why we as a country cannot get past, well, the past! Nothing good will ever come from someone reading this article. In fact, it saddens me greatly to think someone would read these statements as truth and hold them close to justify racist behavior towards young black men. Cory A. Haywood, I’m not sure what you wanted to accomplish by writing this article, but I can only bow my head and hope you find peace despite cultivating hatred.

  110. diana Reply

    Wow dude you are ignorant! Most black men want light complexioned black women, and statistics show only 1/10 black men date white women!

    I am biracial and men of all races try to talk to me, yet only black men actually pursue me for a relationship and its cause I’m half black!!

    You made a lot of racist and dumb comments

  112. TKO Reply

    What a load of garbage this guy wrote.I am a black male and never had to deal with any of the points you wrote with white woman in my relationships. No problems with their families either. It all depends on how your raised. There are racist parents in every racial group. Luckily I met the ones that were not. You sound like someone who is bitter about a past incident.

  113. ReVeLaTeD Reply

    The only thing I would say…

    When I think “strong black woman”, I think Jada Pinkett Smith, not Nicki Minaj. Let’s be real here. You will NOT find a personality as beautiful as Jada’s in someone that looks like Nicki Minaj. It’s not happening.

    The real “strong black woman”, if you didn’t find them during high school, it’s too late. That’s fact.

    I date any race where we click. I don’t seek a given race, but I do largely avoid black women because for the most part, they are the same: when they don’t get their way, the attitude comes out and they don’t know how to control their emotions and talk it out. Same with Ricans. Other than those, the female is perfectly content to let a guy be the “Man of the House” which avoids arguments and such. That’s just the way it is.

  115. Mystie Reply

    This is the biggest crock of racist based in the 80s way of thinking bullshit jealous brainwash hate crapp ever sounds like a white supremcey group interigated a black panther member under torture and then posted the shit yes later online.. This is such shit its like the worst joke ever told .. Like is knock knock ? Come in! …. Pfft plz get the fuck over yourself you pathetic Nazi! Another race baiter tryn to keep john q public’s eyes off the real shit going on in the world.. How much does this white bitch get paid to waste time and write crapp? < rhetorical I really don't care!

  117. Mike Reply

    I appreciate this article a lot. But among the available black women out there brother, you should know better than to codone dating full- time sloppy negropeans like Nikki Minaj.

  118. MalamGaske Reply

    Some of what you say is indeed true, but I can see that the way you say it will come off as offensive to some especially the brainwashed.

  120. Madelina Reply

    Very pathetic. Aside from your first point, everything that you’ve stated here is is laughably untrue. There are always going to be “bad apples” in every race (and of both genders), but those are the exceptions, not the majority. You sound like you are someone who has been mistreated by one of the exceptions, and for that I am sorry, but to claim that ALL white women are like this is utterly false. You can’t make blanket judgements and generalize based on one bad personal experience.

  121. Ed gonzalez Reply

    Cory you are a racist moron.
    How about this for a racist sterrotype: white women treat their dogs better than other people. Here is a more accurate stereotype: black fathers treat their kids like crap or even worse they don’t even know who they are. Great role models,black men…getting incarcerated instead of getting a job. Black men….sheesh.

  122. Jay Reply

    THANK YOU SOOOO MUCH FOR THIS TRUTHFUL ARITCLE! Don’t mind these white ppl comments… they think everything belongs to them anyway. A Black man cannot be powerful without a black women and that’s a fact. A white women will make a black man weaker and powerless and that’s a fact! Look at what the fuck Kanye’s going through… HELLO!!!

  123. ralston b Reply

    I am from Jamaica and most us don’t know what the fuck all this racism crap in this day and age is all about! Or care! We date any race we want Asian,Latin,Caucasian,we don’t give a damn! that’s because people are people anyway you look at it! We bleed hurt feel and shit the same! I probably feel this way because I’m a proud black man! I’m quite capable of taking on the world and hold my own! God made us to be anything we want to be free to be who we are! Be respectful and humane to your brother regardless of his race! You’ll feel a better person!

  125. Kelleigh Reply

    I started dating my man because he was intelligent, funny, hard-working, we shared common interests and I found him attractive. I married him because he’s the best man I’ve ever known. I couldn’t care less about what anyone thinks about us. We’re thrilled, our kids are ecstatic, and our families love and accept us. It’s all about hearts. When they match, nothing else matters.

  126. Jason Reply

    Wow. Just wow. Not an original thought in the entire piece, but thanks for trotting out a bunch of tired, old, hackneyed stereotypes. I understand that unless they are repeated every so often, they may fade into obscurity and we may even progress past them. Lord forbid we let that happen. I look forward to reading future articles where you cover other topics of burning interest, such as absentee black fathers or welfare queens. As a self-proclaimed expert on ‘negro foolishness’ is it possible that you don’t realize this article is the epitome of said foolishness? Finally, there is a thin line between provocative and ignorant, being crass does not land you on the ‘provocative’ side of that line. It’s 2016, take off your brain chains and open your eyes. Systemic racism and white folks (a lot, but not all of them) have worked to limit us for years, why on earth would I do the job for them by imposing THEIR limited mindset on myself?

  127. Tony Reply

    Sounds like the type of thing Adolf Hitler would say, to stir up hatred towards a (type) of people.
    Is that what black people have learned since living with other race’s. Too hate.

  128. Emmanuel O.I Reply

    I am terribly disappointed in his writer’s opinion. I believe in the equality of man. No skin colour is more superior to mine.
    Is a shame that some of us black folks still have this inferior mindset.
    I understand the role white Europeans played in the enslavement and in the underdevelopment of black race, and that is because we are not tuthful enough to take the bull by the horn.
    Let’s call a spade a spade, there are terrible black women out there as well as bad white women.
    To single out a race hand over such an idiotic message as as bad.
    Come to think of it, what is the difference between a slut white woman and a hore black woman? I see none.
    Please brother, though words are cheap and you have right to your opinion, I strongly suggest you have a change of heart. Thank you.

  130. Jon Rearden Reply

    Ghetto shallow black men can’t stand it when white men date HOT black women. It’s absolute and utter unadulterated hatred. The only white people they know are ghetto ass white girls. They don’t know anything else than what they see in their hood and becuase all they know of white people are the 5% of white girls that try to be like Black girls, to them it looks like all white women are dating black men. They don’t realize that black men only make up 6% of the US population.

  131. Amber Reply

    As a white female married to a black male, I worship my husband. He is my King. I am his Queen. We are a great unit in every aspect. Race does not determine who you Love. You should strive to love everyone!!! Except maybe guys like Hitler and Donald trump, etc.

  132. FatherJack Reply

    Judging by the photos, this article has more of a comedic slant than most people realise, but I can see that if the writer was super serious and wasn’t just thinking up reasons out loud after the Hogan going off his nips at his daughter dating a black guy, how some might see it.
    It would then be derogatory towards women in general, never mind skin tone. Showing a photograph of a large woman to put those points across would be clutching at straws too. I coud say ‘unless in the US’.. but then, that would be as arguable as this article 😉

    Free speech et al (especially online) until you or someone else forwards your seemingly harsh digital opinion on prime time tv that is, setting off a chain reaction of anger in society. Unless.. you are a minority and the target is the majority? A possibility, lol. An overly politically correct society, yet one that may still allow the few to voice derogatory opinion. Ironic and bizarre. It’s as if the minority are the child and the majority the parent, when it comes to what is regarded as ‘correct’.

    A majority saying the same thing about black women not understanding etc could be classed as outrageous (possibly even racist in the US, where b&w relations are supposedly awkward in some states). If serious,the tone to this article would be deemed the talk of groups such as white boys stormfront (who, coincidentally were one of the first results after googling the writer’s name above,they mention the article!). One member suggests Mr Haywood has written negatively on black women also (not sure if true,have a goggle). Some agree with Haywood’s that white and black should not mix even if they obviously don’t agree on his points,so at least he has something in common with someone! If not serious however, then we have the freelance online journo equivalent of a shock jock.

    Above-‘They do not identify, they cannot accept’.. all the kind of talk such groups come out with daily. Generalising, using words such as ‘they’ regardless of whether it’s people of a skin tone or any other category related to a potential partner is nonsensical, but may convince to agree and think ‘yes,they are all like this’. Using terms such as ‘sister’ to try and get an intended audience to relate also helps no doubt.

    In reality, could this have been the journalists unfortunate experience of dating ‘a white woman’?

    Or does the country or state they are in simply have a higher rate of members of society that cannot accept black women,hence the article? Older generations may be most questionable or uncomfortable when it comes to race relations, but it still has nothing to do with them.
    Racial issues will go for all races, whether you want to put them into a bracket of ‘minority’ or not. This article tries to put all minorities together by stating caucasion people are less likely to accept people of color. Not all people of color may accept all other people of color or mix socially either. I would have to unfortunately agree that if this article was super serious, then the writer would indeed be an ‘expert of foolishness’ as stated. You couldn’t get any more foolish than this.. but I suspect it’s not! If not then it’s the question of just how many people may take this kind of output seriously..

    *wanders off to listen to Ice Cube*

  133. Bmary Reply

    Holy cow, this is the most offensive thing I have ever read! I hope it’s written in jest.

  134. [email protected] Reply

    I Hate Racism And People Judging Each Other,I Am A African American Child I Don’t See Color. The Only Reason Why Is Because Everyone Goes Through The Same Thing No Matter What Color You Are.

  135. Nijka Reply

    What a bigot. White women scheme? White women will take from you? Have you ever been with a white woman? Hell, have you ever been with a black woman? It is all in the type of woman you choose and I do not mean color. Of course someone like you just cannot see past the issue of race so that is the one reason for everything, right? Let me tell you something, black men treat us like shit and this I know from experience. Not by one man but every single one.

  136. Max Reply

    This was sad to read. I hope the writer finds inner peace and happiness.

  137. Calvjn Reply

    I see everyone’s point of view, as I am a black man who has dated out side my race with white women and asian women as well. F…, your ten commandments for staying in ones race. I think people should just mine their business when it comes to others relationships. Don’t tell me who I should go to bed with, cause I will not listen away that’s my choice and my choice alone. So take your ten commandments of race relations and shove them up the you know what.

  138. Kiley Reply

    I am a white women and I’ve dated plenty of black men, and none of the shit you spat out is true. everyone is different based on their personality not their skin color you racist dick. Please think about what you’re doing before you post some stupid shit like this. I don’t care if your kidding or being dead serious, I can promise you nobody’s laughing and most people who read this probably got offended or pissed off. I know I did.

  139. Mariam Reply

    First of all, I think the author should try traveling around the world and realise that the issues he holds for true are very specific to America to some extend, even if more and more US couples tend to prove him wrong. Malcolm X used to think that way as he mentionned it in his autobiography but things seems to be moving on 50 years later.

    My sister (white blonde european) is married for 15 years with a nigerian man and none of these cliches and oversimplistic statements apply in any way whatsoever. It’s never been an issue for any of both families nor in their surroundings here. Not to say there is no racism here, but my brother-in-law experienced more discrimination in North Africa (non white country) than in Europe… She even learnt his language although they live in Europe.

    Around me she is just an example amongst many. Not to say these couples always work fine, just like any other couples they might end up in tears after years, but it would be far too easy to blame it on the color right away. The real gap and challenge, more than the color is related to cultural difference and it would be just as hard to tackle cultural gap in a white-white couple (ex:german/French) or black-black (ex:afro-American/African).

    I am not American so I can assess how relevant it is within the american context, but it doesnt apply to the whole world at all. I believe deep down it’s all about treating the person as a human being for their inner worth and not every one even from the same color can do that anyway.

  140. Fuego Beats Reply

    This is by far the dumbest article ever lol. Do you know how many black and white couples are together for 30 plus years? Cut the dumb shit

  141. Looking for answers Reply

    I came here just looking for some information. Maybe advice? As a woman in her 40’s who’s been an Army widow for 11 years, I was recently out with an old friend who also happens to be an Army widow. While we were waiting for our table, I noticed a very attractive man, I’m normally a very friendly person and when our eyes met, I smiled at him. He smiled back, and I kept moving, looking at things for sale in the store, just talking with my friend. I would look up and he’d be looking back at me. I haven’t really dated since my husband’s death, we had small children when he died, and I’ve just been busy raising them, doing all the things two parents should do, daily duties, sports, homework, discipline etc.

    But let me get back to this amazing sexy man with the beautiful smile who made me wish I didn’t live in another state. I didn’t notice anyone with him, but I just assumed. After my name was called and we were waiting to be seated, I took one last look around for him, but didn’t see him. I guessed he had been with someone and they’d left. To my very happy surprise just a few minutes after we’d been seated he walked past me with the hostess to be seated. He definitely made and held eye contact, and he was alone! I couldn’t really see him well through the lattice divider, but I could feel his eyes on me. As we talked with the waitress, he walked behind my friend and mouthed something, I don’t read lips, not even ones as sexy as his. But I knew he had gotten up to get my attention and I was ecstatic. He went back to his table, and we ordered and ate, and as he was leaving, ahead of us because we were two women talking haha, he caught my eye again and was mouthing something, but I didn’t understand, until he held his hand up to his ear like a phone, I was definitely down. He came to our table, I gave him my number and name, and he called my phone, so I would have his number, introduced himself, and then he left.

    We finished up, paid and left and we weren’t in the car 10 minutes and he called me. I was leaving that afternoon to fly back to the state where I live, and I’d told him so when we exchanged numbers. I packed the rental car, and got on the road back to Atlanta, he called and we talked during the entire two hour drive. I got lost and since I was on the phone he was my navi. He told me he would call every day, and with the exception of two days he was sick he has. I told my surrogate mother about him,(she and I are different colors, and this is only important because what she said to me is what made me come here. She is my mama and I am her daughter and it’s been that way for over 30 years)

    I’m from the Dirty South, and I was raised in a home where mother didn’t have an opinion she shared on skin color, to be honest, racism (I despise that word) didn’t really ever come up in our home. I do have one memory from about 2nd grade where my grandfather, father and I were sitting outside our home and a couple, early 20’s maybe(?) walked up the street holding hands. Well he was black and she was white, and Daddy yelled out something I just didn’t understand, “Why is a white girl holding hands with a *******?” I didn’t even know it was odd, so I asked him about it, and it was the first and last time he ever got upside my head. He apologized later and told me what he’d said was inappropriate and he shouldn’t have said it. Looking back on it when I was old enough to have some perspective, and a father in law of my own, I understood he said it to impress his father in law. After my parents divorced daddy dated black woman who he loved very much. I can’t tell that story though because it means I’m trying to prove I’m not prejudiced.

    My fear now is how do I go back to just being C (his first initial) and L (mine)? I don’t want things to change between us, I love the way they are now, or were before my Mama said what she did about why black men date white women, and before I read all this hatred and vitriol here today.

    I’m not even going to waste my time arguing against any of the points this author made, I know e and he doesn’t. I saw a man who made me smile bigger, and more than I have in a very long time, and he saw me, he gets it about my husband being killed because he was also in the Army and was wounded. He’s out now, and has a good job. But I’m terrified about having to meet his family, he has twins, a boy and girl, they’re in their early 20’s and his mama and sister, they’re all Black. For both of us it’s the first time for dating outside our skin color………….I’m not worried about him meeting mine, they’ll love him. My oldest son is married to a girl from Brazil, she’s Brazilian and Black. My daddy is passed on, my mother lives all the way across the country and we don’t really see each other. My Mama will love him of course, and her sons who are my brothers will too. That just leaves my sisters, one of whom in her life never dated a white man, and is now passed on, the other lives with our mother and again, we’re not close.

    Soooo y’all please tell me why it’s so wrong for two people who just see each other as people, who’ve been through some shit, to just be happy regardless of what we look like? Why do I suddenly feel like I have something to prove? I’ve paid my dues in this life. I’ve given a child back to God, lost my husband in Afghanistan, and burried my big sister when she was hit and killed by a drunk driver. I’ve raised good children to be productive members of society, who know what a mother’s love looks like not only because of me, but because of the amazing woman who has had the most influence on my life. I’m not any of the things this author claims I am based on the color of my skin, but I’m also not about o change who I am to be more……….acceptable(?) or anything else. I just don’t understand hatred, it’s so consuming, and life can be painfully short.

  142. klepp0906 Reply

    Of course we are the superior species.

    Look at the crime rate breakdown between the two species. Negro is in some areas as high as 6x and in some as low as double.

    Look at the racial IQ numbers. That should fill in the rest of the blanks.

    If you still don’t get it, compare DNA, your closer to chimpanzees than you are homo sapien and by the scientific definition of species – a different one based on the DNA numbers.

    That’s not a bad thing on the surface, I don’t doubt if we had numbers comparing our species to say, orangutan – we may be closer to them than you as well.

    Anyways – stick to your own species, get your own women to stop acting like animals and stop murdering, beating, and impregnating ours please.

    Copied from another blog on miscegenation. The TLDR is it’s bad, very bad for the planet and the future of both species ———

    EVERY SINGLE SOLITARY SHOW I have watched or began watching in the past couple years is putting women of our species with men of theirs (the negro).

    Nevermind the fact the white/other pairings is 2x as frequent with Asians and 4x as frequent with latins statistically, yet it’s always black men with white women.

    Why all the mudsharking? Are they paid to do this? Do they not realize I can now watch barely anything with my kid as she grows up now at the risk she thinks it’s normal and okay to date outside her species? (Going by the scientific definition of species related to the DNA percentages, Africans are a different species). Do these novelty seeking producers and writers just think about the short term buck? Absolutely no comprehension how this effects future generations let alone human beings as a whole?

    Or is this the agenda after all? Get the general public to begin diluting and weakening their gene pool? If so, it’s working. The negro species is outbreeding us at such a rate, white folk are already a minority in public schools. We are roughly twenty years from becoming a minority in this country all together. Obviously other factors are at play such as our responsible approach to reproduction as opposed to the get em and forget em policy practiced in the cesspools of the inner cities. Add in the checks that grow depending on children and the predominant predisposition and i will show you my surprised face.

    How did we go from 25% of the crime rate we have now due to keeping them in line, to a species that causes over half the murders but makes up less than 15% of the population gaining the power to force tv shows to include them?

    This world is officially broken as hell. Take me back to the 60s please; just let me bring my tech.

    PS – yea I’m a racist, one with a few very good black friends and only so because they’re honest, compassionate, hard working citizens who know how to act civilized. Not of the mindset they can just take your life for 50 bucks and too stupid to realize they could earn it in half a day without the risk of life imprisonment, nevermind the moral implications. Nah, not a racist – a realist.

    • get over your self Reply

      Seriously? The superior race? It’s the HUMAN race you Cro-magnon. Men are men, if you’ve got a problem with a white woman dating a black man try opening a door, or even just showing up or calling when you say you will. Be a gentleman, it may be 2016, but even an independent woman wants her man to lead sometimes and make her feel special and safe. I’ve been a single mother for 15 years since my husband died. If I’m going to give that independence up to share my life with someone, it’s going to be because he makes me feel special. I won’t tolerate disrespect, and certainly not a man who is intolerant.

      Instead of giving any sort of intellectual discourse you just want to pretend black people aren’t human or are somehow less human and use DNA as your proof? A Poodle and a Golden Retriever are still both dogs. A Lion and a Tiger are still both cats. If we can as a society get beyond people like you and the author of this article, there is hope. I prefer to think that most people, regardless of their skin color are more evolved than to cling to archaic stereotypes.

  143. Kevin Lepp Reply

    Hilarious you have the gall to cite 9/10 of those reasons roflmaosfh

    I’ll give you the one about not aging well. Your species has us there.

    Enjoy not posting my last post btw. Seems you censor like the Chinese eh?

    Anyhow, I can’t speak to you and yours – for all I know your one of the civilized productive members of the negro species that can even speak proper English. Be real though – your the minority by a long shot.

    You want things to change, work on your brethren, not us. 98% of your species murders are perpetrated by members of your species lol. I can give plenty of other statistics which you will no doubt cry are doctored but what’s the point?

    • Dobie G Reply

      You type like someone fucked your lady. It’s ok Bubba. As for your stats, please give them and give links so your racism and insipidness can be debunked.

  144. sebhai Reply

    @kevin leap
    Well it’s certainly used to be normal to seeing a woman from your species cavorting with a black man although lately I do noticed increasing number of them also went for middle eastern men(or muslim).

  146. Dobie G Reply

    Funny that this guy says and I quote…”I’m voting for Donald Trump. The rest of you can vote for Sanders or Clinton. But no matter who the eventual winner is, he or she will do absolutely nothing for black people. At least Trump is interesting.”

    You can find him here.

    https://www.facebook.com/cory.haywood.7?fref=nf

  147. Tim Reply

    That’s a fuckin Idiot, blacks are even ruling the world, as I speak I’ve a charming white girl who loves me more than she would love her fellow white man…….. I love my life and color I’m super black and happy lol

  149. BlackAndWhiteMakesBrownEew Reply

    girls who date blacks are cheep sluts in their teen years who want to suck some cock. The stereotypical girl that date blacks are mostly party sluts, has tattoos and bad relationship with parents. To be honnest i look down on interracial relationships. black man only want a white trophee and white sluts only want a black sausage. It’s just plain simple. and for the less than 20% of interracial relationships that last forever. congrats CONGRATS!

    • get over your self Reply

      Your melon is twisted, stereotypical? WOW. Why do they have to be sluts? Are girls somehow less in your archaic mind than men? If a man bags every chick he can he’s a stud, but is he really a stud if all he’s bagging are “cheap sluts”? You’re wrong, I’m a white woman in my 40’s and my husband was white, but he died, for our country. The man I recently met happens to be black, but that’s not why I like him, and I’m pretty sure he isn’t into me because I’m white. His ex is black. We can be just two people who want to be together. Dividing us up by color is what’s keeping us from uniting at Americans. You’re really pathetic.I almost feel sorry for you, except you’re a jerk.

  150. NowIKnowWhy Reply

    Now i really know why a Good white guy like me is still Single today and Not by choice.

  152. Mandingo Reply

    Hahah, no white women WANT to date black guys. At least, no white women worth having. Irrelevant.

  153. ramon Reply

    Good job actually. Ive dated many white women and the top ten list pretty much hits the nail on the head, its all true for the most part.

  154. Like Banana Reply

    Think white woman is racist one?
    Try dating Asian woman(Chinese, Japanese or Korean) if you are BLACK! Try living in Japan and especially in Korea if you are BLACK! Now try THAT!!! Everyone will look at you as if you were some sort of cancer in here! You will be fine example of everything wrong with how some human being can LOOK! You will always be “ugly duck” among swans that must be burned with FIRE! They use you in all of examples of “HOW NOT TO LOOK LIKE!”! You are more undesirable then SATAN!
    You will come back to America and kiss America’s ass after THAT! Even the most racist thing white guy says about you won’t be so racists anymore after THAT!
    I don’t even know if you are one of the brothers or just some none-black person pretending to be one to troll or even angry black woman in here or who knows perhaps you really are black man, but in that case I can clearly see why aren’t you able to land a woman that won’t run away from you after first date!

  155. Nick Reply

    Too many people are ready and willing to jump on the ‘arrogance ‘bandwagon. Sometimes being ‘arrogant’ is also being real. This article is right on many levels, there are certain things i cannot relate to, but for the most parts i agree. Like seeing something honest over some whitewashed nonsense made to please and appease the disillusioned.
    I think this article was too brief though. For those of you who hate, remember, what you see in life is not always what you get. Your experience is not the same as the experience of others.

  156. NLK3 Reply

    I can tell it’s a joke, even reading his bio at the bottom of the article. That said, I don’t think this was needed. Raw stereotypes and no playing with them to imply the indication that they are jokes. That said, yes, the only thing I fear about dating a White girl is the parents. Even if they come from an era where more Blacks and Whites were fucking each other post-Jim-Crow (aka, the ’70s) anyway.

  158. Reynaldo Smith Reply

    The scribbler lays out exactly the same level of ignorance as any white supremacist, researched absolutely nothing on the subject and wants the reader to think he has to be right because, after all, he is blacker-than-thou. NOT. Each of his generalisations are so far off the mark, they amount to outright lies and exaggerations. Most of all, when some perfect jackass writes stupidity and ignorance like this, it begs of focussing on his distorted personal psychological profile which would inspire him to come up with a pile of garbage as this. Sure, there will be those who agree with him, but then again, there are those who will agree with someone contending the earth is flat. At the end of the day, this cretin is preaching to less than 5% of black men. 95% of black men date/marry black women. Obviously, he’s more concerned with that 5% than the 95%.

  160. sasuke Reply

    ”be with a sister that looks like niki minaj” eeeewww, yeah specially cause she’s ugly as fuck

  161. Parnak2016 Reply

    In case you didn’t notice, albeit a certain reactionary segment, generally White people ( here in US) are not against Black people / people of Colour or against interracial dating, but from what I see and what I have discussed with quite a few of them they do really hate / resent it when Black people act like low lives in public, dress and act like they are from the ghetto and have no shame whatsoever about that and changing their ways. That is a major tun off ! I am of mixed ( White-Black) descent and I am NOT saying that Whites are impeccable or the gold standard, far from it ( I have met enough ignorant White idiots too) I am just generally observant of people’s behaviour in public ( as here in US) . I have met and dated enough classy nice White women and can say that there is mutual affection which goes way beyond ” trying out an exotic mixed / black guy for a quick fix / just for sexual gratifcation and moving on”. In fact I have gotten many racist and dirty looks from many Black women, who ( have inferiority complexes) are so jealous and believe Black / Mixed Men are obliged to date them, FUCK that ! WAKE UP !!! it is 21st Century America and we ought to look at an individual ‘s merit / appeal regardless of race and creed. If he/ she are nice and intelligent and behave in a good way IS ALL THAT COUNTS. Wallowing in (black) racist supremacist platitudes and generalisations just shows what a dumb stupid bigoted racist you ( the article’s author ) are ! . SHUT THE FUCK UP !!!

  162. Devin Sharp Reply

    Here is my view coming from a ”brother”

    1. White women cannot identify with the struggle of being a black male in America:There is none.

    2. White women typically do not come from families that readily accept people of color:Don’t accept ghetto people,no.

    3. In a divorce, white women will take everything you have (including your children):That’s not white women,that is women in general.

    4. White women treat their dogs better than they treat other human beings:They don’t but It makes sence to treat your own dog better than some random person.

    5. No matter how gentle you may seem, white women will always be afraid of black men:In America?They should be,statistically it makes sence.

    6. When it comes to parenting, white women aren’t disciplinarians, they’re pushovers:You mean they don’t abuse their kids?

    7. White women will dime you out to the police if they think you’re guilty of a crime:And they should.

    8. White women don’t age well:Some do,some don’t,same as black people.

    9. White women aren’t tough enough to endure the ups and downs of being with a black man:What is that supposed to mean?That black men are hard to get along with?

    10. Why date a white girl when you can be with a sister who looks like Nicki Minaj?:First off Ewww. Secondly Why date a black girl when you can be with a white girl who looks like Kate Upton?

  163. Dark&handsome Reply

    Some of the white folks that call this article racist and ignorant truly don’t know what they are talking about. The word ” racist” is really used way too often these days to the point it has lost its true meaning. As a black man, I know what prejudice/discrimination/ stereotypes or just plain stupid ignorance means, and clearly this article doesn’t fall in that category. The brother is just sharing his opinion, speaking to us black men to stay away from white women, and although I don’t agree with all that he is saying, I will certainly not call this article racist, controversial yes (but what subject when it comes to race isn’t). but racist ?? NO. And those of you who claim we are all equal, again check the stats..education/employment/income inequalities say otherwise. Let me take you to some ghetto in Chicaco and introduce to some people and see where you are equals? .. I’m a proud black man, and respect all races and culture, but I always stay measured when it comes to throwing the word racist.

  165. - Reply

    Excuse me, I have to disagree with this entire article. I am a young white female and I’ll have you know that the things said in the article are not even close to being true. I am currently in a relationship with a black male. Yes, we have sex. Yes, I enjoy it a lot; however, I also enjoy being with him. Of course there are those ignorant people who stare and say things like, “That isn’t right” and things of that nature but I honestly do not care. I like him for who he is regardless of the color of his skin. Even if we weren’t sexually active with one another, I’d still want to be with him. He does not see me as a trophy to show off to his friends. He sees me as the girl he cares about and I see him in the same way. If it was all about sex and show I wouldn’t be in this relationship. Especially seeing as how it is hard to show off something many people do not approve of. My boyfriend started out in this relationship being uncomfortable because of ignorant people like the author. Honestly, it is ignorant people like the author of this article who cause interracial couples to be seen as a bad thing. We are not born racist and ignorant. We are raised that way. So, before you say all white people are racist try thinking about those who aren’t and those who actually do not care what race a person is.

  166. jadetatsublog Reply

    This article is totally racist. The author is a racist himself. it is so pathetic to know that people like him have not evolved beyond “the color” of a person’s skin. WAKE-UP

Speak your Mind