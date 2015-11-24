

*(Via Global Social Media News) – Using the Internet is not a color issue. People use the Internet for every possible reason but it really boils down to what do you need or want?

Are you looking for news, recipes, new shoes or lost friends? Its the Internet and all it does is provide information. That’s what African-American websites do. Its what all websites do.

But if you think you are getting your news and information from bother African-Americans or black owned media you would be sadly mistaken. You are about to see who really owns some black websites.

For example did you know that many of the so called “black” or “African-American” website are not at all black owned or operated? theGrio.com, HuffingtonPost’s BlackVoices.com, Blackfamilies.org, theRoot, BET.com and many others are either corporate owned or share ownership with non-African-Americans, a simple fact of life. But that is not to say they are doing anything wrong. We have to deal with the reality of money. Who has the money to create a powerful web presence? Who has the money to attract web advertising with relevant content? Who has the money to pay the top talent on the Internet? You don’t need me to answer those questions.

But lets take this one step further. These websites serve the black community, providing Afro-centric news and information and delivering targeted advertising to the African-American demographic but it’s non African-Americans that profit. Its all about black people except the money!

