J-Anthony-Brown*J. Anthony Brown’s time alongside Tom Joyner on the radio looks to have come to an end.

According to Urban Insite, the comedian has quit the “Tom Joyner Morning Show” over a situation involving money. The site goes on to state that Brown’s departure occurred Wednesday (Jan. 13) and that it reached out Reach Media Inc., which syndicates the “TJMS,” to confirm or deny the report’s of Brown’s absence after the media company questioned the validity of its story.

Although it didn’t get a direct answer from Reach Media, sources revealed to Urban Insite that the situation stemmed from Brown receiving a 50% pay cut. The site reasoned that the issue was “directly related” to Brown’s attitude and disappearance from the long-running radio show.

Reach Media  and its director of communications, Kelly Harrington, later replied back to the online publication with a transcript of an off-air conversation that took place between Brown, “TJMS” creator and co-host Tom Joyner and their fellow co-host  Sybil Wilkes.

From the conversation, Brown mentioned that he was not alright after Joyner checked on him and added that he was “quitting.” Thinking that Brown was joking, Joyner and Wilkes responded with laughter.

Brown then replied that he was serious and ultimately walked out of the studio with no further response. Joyner’s attempt to reconnect with Brown several times as well as efforts to reach out to the comedian personally and professional proved unsuccessful as he and Wilkes were surprised Brown actually left the studio.

Urban Insite reports that Brown is currently under contract with Reach Media Inc. and the “TJMS,” adding that there is a plan underway to discuss what happened off-air with Brown.

The following is what Urban Insite received from Reach Media and Harrington, regarding its inquiry about Brown:

TOM JOYNER AND J. ANTHONY BROWN OFF AIR DISCUSSION DURING THE TOM JOYNER MORNING SHOW – JANUARY 13, 2016

Today J. Anthony Brown surprised Tom Joyner, Sybil Wilkes and the production staff of the Tom Joyner Morning Show with the following:

After the end of the first break, at 6:10am CT, the hour the following exchanged occurred –

ON AIR – 6:10 am

(Tom Joyner taking the show to break)

Tom Joyner: Ten, ten past the hour

OFF AIR

Tom Joyner: Player, you feel alright?

Anthony Brown: Huh?

Tom Joyner: You feel alright today?

Anthony Brown: No, I don’t feel good. Uh, in fact I’m quitting. I’m quitting today. (laughter from Tom and Sybil) You guys can have it, man. I’ve had enough of this, seriously. Bye

(more laughter from Tom and Sybil)

Sybil Wilkes: (chucking) Bye? What’s the matter?

Tom Joyner: I don’t know. Did he just cut the mic? Player?…Player?

So what say you? Based on this, do you think Brown has really quit the “TJMS”?

Weigh in below.





12 Responses

  1. Heels Reply

    I hope that J did not quit and I also hope that they are not short changing J. J. Anthony Brown is the reason I listen to the TJMS.

  2. Yolanda Reply

    Please don’t break up this morning show I enjoy you so much. This help me connected to the black business/ social community. Please Mr. Joyner, a work day without the Tom Joyner morning show is like a day with sunshine. Im in Alaska and I know first hand what it’s like to be disconnect from my people. I have no family here in Alaska and they don’t have any black newspapper. I can connect the Tom Joyner Morning Show online. Please bring him (Mr. Brown) back. You two are like two peas in the pot, let’s keep it that way. There have been days I wanted to cry missing my family and all. When I listen to the Tom Joyner Morning Show I know Mr. Brown going to make me laugh, please stay give him what he wants Mr. Joyner he is worth it. Yolanda Staples Anchorage AK

  3. Sykes Reply

    J. A. B. is the Tom Joyner Morning Show. Sybil is good at what she does and so is Tom, but J keeps the listeners tuning in. Ratings will drop drastically and suddenly.

  4. Lacey Dadrey Reply

    J Anthony Brown is a buffoon. Whenever guests come on the show to discuss serious topics, J always interrupts with idiotic comments. He jokes are lame and Tom howls out loud at his stupidity as a friendly gesture.The stereotypical jokes about black people are dated and coonish. The only good points of the show are Jackie Reade’s segment, AL Sharpton and yes, Huggy Low Down is hilarious. I hope that J Anthony Brown never returns. I would like to see him replaced with someone who can intelligently communicate/connect with the listening audience.

  5. Steffanie Rivers Reply

    If the article is accurate and J Anthony was expected to take a 50% paycut while still performing the same job, I too would have quit. But I would have at least done it in a more professional manner. Walking off in the middle of a show is not the way to handle it.

  6. truth teller Reply

    To much “Buffonery” on this program. Everthing is a joke, no matter how serious the topic. I understand the need to keep it lively and upbeat to maintain high ratings, but unfortunately, a lot of their listeners do not keep up with the news and what is going and why it is important to people of color.Their only source of information is this type of show, therefore, serious topics should be treated as such.

  7. truth teller Reply

    Tavis Smiley did a good job explaining issues in a very understandable way. I really have not listened that much since he left. Brown trivialize these issues by always looking for the joke, especially the Black history segments.

  9. Kay Reply

    The only way J should be allowed to return to the show is after a 2 week suspension and an on air apology. If he was joking…it’s just another example of him going too far. There are too many talented comedians out there that would love to sit in J’s seat.

  11. LaVaughn Ware Reply

    I hope that’s not the case that J Anthony Brown left. He made the show. I don’t care who they try to replace him with. They can’t. Bring J back. I understand that

  12. Yvonne Watkins Reply

    I’ve been listening to the show without J and it’s bland. I don’t like the different co-host for each day. I especially dislike Lavell Crawford who sounds too phlemy. Yuck.

