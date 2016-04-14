*Punch TV Studios, a television production studios focused on American’s urban market, proudly announces the qualification of the Studios’ offering statement from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under Regulation A+ on April 5, 2016.

Punch TV is now authorized to sell stock in the company, offering a unique investment opportunity for the general public to invest in an exciting multi-media organization with significant growth potential.

With an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of $50 million in stock at only $1 per share, early investors can get in on the ground floor and purchase stock directly from the company today by visiting the website and clicking on the Invest tab at the top of the page.

“We are excited to be able to create a tremendous, dynamic opportunity for our community,” explained Joseph Collins, CEO of Punch TV Studios. “We can go directly to the community for funding. Now the profits that an investment banker would make from our initial stock offering are passed on to our initial shareholders. I want to personally invite the community to become stockholders in Punch TV Studios.”

Even with a minimal investment, early investors can become part owners and join in the excitement and growth of the groundbreaking multimedia company. On June 19, 2016, the stock will become publicly traded and investors from across the nation will begin purchasing stock in Punch TV Studios.

Punch TV Studios CEO Joseph Collins explains the IPO

Until then the IPO stock is only available through the company’s website, providing anyone the opportunity to join with Punch TV Studios and be a part of its expansion and growth.

The studios are allocating up to $10 million from the stock offering to produce 100 feature films across a wide range of genres and subject matter. These projects will empower up-and-coming filmmakers to bring their ideas to completion and create jobs and economic growth in the communities where the films are made.

For more information about Punch TV Studios and investing in its initial public stock offering, please visit www.punchtvstudios.com or call +1-310-419-5915.

About Punch TV Studios

Punch TV Studios is the first and only television studios to target the American urban market comprised of African Americans, English speaking Hispanic Americans and many other urban consumers.

The company owns and operates several independent divisions each of which allows the company to provide it’s viewers with original on-demand digital programming not available on other major networks, including 4D technology and a broadcast signal available on multiple platforms ranging from traditional television to the internet, iPads, tablets and smart phones.

#PunchTV #PunchTVStudios #BlackWallStree #IWantMyPunchTV

source:

Punch TV

[email protected]