Justin Beiber *Justin Bieber is being accused of cultural appropriation after debuting his new dreadlocks on April 3 at the IHeartRadio Awards show. He posted a series of pictures of his new look on Instagram, and was immediately met with disapproval by some who called the pop star a “racist.”

Justin has defended his choice to rock the style, and according to numerous reports, while backstage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, he was allegedly heard telling Big Sean that: “It’s just hair,” and adding: “[People say] you wanna be black and all that stuff, I’m like, ‘it’s just my hair’.”

Despite his personal free of expression, the spoiled pop star has faced an onslaught of negativity since posting pictures of his new ‘do online.

READ RELATED STORY: Justin Bieber Defends Kylie Jenner’s Cornrows: ‘Leave Her Alone’

One person wrote: “Justin bieber has appropriated black culture a lot in the past and we can assume his dreads are based from that.”

Another added: “Is no one gonna talk about how justin bieber is appropriating black culture?”

A third simply wrote: “Racist much?”

Justin Beiber Meanwhile,  others have suggested that he’s paying homage to black culture, as one person wrote: “Isn’t it clear that Justin loves black culture from the way that he dresses, his music and his friends.I’m not shocked just let the boy live lol.”

While another agreed: “Why is everyone throwing shade at @justinbieber for wearing dreadlocks maybe he actually respects and likes the black culture!”

As TIME notes, this is not the first time Bieber has been criticized for his “black” hairstyle. In a picture posted on Instagram three months ago, Justin is seen rockin’ cornrows. However, the tween dream did not seem too keen on the style, saying: “Hailey made me get corn rows…these will be off tomorrow.”

Bieber, Baldwin





Previous ArticleChante' Moore to Perform Live at Denver's Kasbah Nightclub
Next ArticleLeon Haywood: Funk-Soul Singer, Songwriter, Producer Dies at 74

2 Responses

  1. kates1221 Reply

    What culture is damned near every black female in the business appropriating when they hop their asses in front of a camera wearing fake, blond and every other color of the freakin’ rainbow hair? If you want to talk about appropriating a culture, ask yourself who started “appropriating” first? And how come we never hear white people whining about black people, even black men, sashaying around giving themselves whiplash slinging around fake Yaki? Although that mess on JB’s head looks more like deadlocks than dreadlocks, all this silly ass talk about appropriating culture is just that. Silly ass whining….err talk.

    • Ric D Reply

      When you find two things that you’ve assumed are equal/interchangeable yet yield different results, take just one minute to try to find out why they might be different.

      I’m not on the “he’s doing something wrong” side of the argument but when it comes to black women wearing straight hair, you are outright ignorant. Set aside that straight hair isn’t ‘European hair’, it’s ‘everyone who isn’t African hair’, set that aside; black people were *shamed* for wearing their afro hair naturally for generations as well as being *forbidden* from doing so!

      There was, and even still is in many cases, widespread pressure on black women to look less African – to assimilate. There is *not* pressure on white people to look less European, to adopt black hair.

      A black woman wearing her hair naturally is still today seen as a bold statement – that’s because ‘looking white’ is the default! It’s the expectation! When one thing is the cultural standard–the cultural majority–and the other thing is the cultural niche, the minority, those things are NOT INTERCHANGEABLE.

      The vast *vast* majority of complaints relating to race stem from exactly what you did here – taking two things that upon inspection are not equal and complaining that they’re seen differently. Why do you not tend to hear white people complaining about black people adopting European looks? Because it was white people who insisted on black people being Europeanised! THAT’S why some people take offence to Europeans adopting African looks – they feel they’re taking what little we can call our own.

      Again, I don’t hold that view but there’s a reason to be found if you actually look.

Speak your Mind