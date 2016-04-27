*On the one hand these are sad times for listeners of the Yolanda Adams radio show. One the other hand, fans of Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell are jumping for joy!

If you haven’t heard, the “Yolanda Adams Morning Show” has been cancelled by Radio One/Reach Media which is replacing it with a new show to be hosted by Campbell that will debut on May 10.

With Adams departure, “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” will essentially inherit 38 affiliate stations in an attempt to help Reach Media reach a younger audience.

Here’s a statement about the new program from Radio One/Reach Media:

Multi-award winning gospel artist and reality TV star Erica Campbell brings her voice, inspiration, charisma and style to a new morning drive radio show syndicated by Reach Media Inc. in collaboration with Radio One. The new 4 hour show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for morning inspirational radio. Erica’s fresh take on radio brings a diverse mix of gospel and inspirational music, star-studded interviews and practical principles to help listeners do what her mantra proclaims: Faith Walking. Love Talking. Joy Living. Erica, whose influence extends beyond the church to urban culture will have exciting new features to energize listeners to Get Up! The show will be syndicated nationally beginning May 10th from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public-eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music and inspiration that makes her – ERICA. David Kantor, Chief Executive Officer of Reach Media and Radio One’s Radio Group states, “Erica has mastered her craft in music and she’s winning in reality TV and even social media. I’m glad Reach Media and Radio One can provide her access to syndicated radio – another media to dominate and share her inspirational voice.”

Erica Campbell says, “I’m humbled for this opportunity to expand my reach and share the Faith, Love and Joy that fuels my life with listeners around the country. I’m grateful to Reach Media, Radio One and my manager Dan Otera for believing in me and my ability to inspire America to Get Up!”

Yolanda Adams last day on the air was Friday, April 22. Her show debuted in 2007

And on the 22nd, Adams and her co-hosts, comedian Marcus D. Wiley and Minister Anthony “A.V.” Valary said their goodbyes to listeners after more than nine years.

Here’s what Yolanda wrote on her Instagram page last Friday:

Adams thanked the fans for their support and love. “We love all of you. Tune in to see the great things God is now doing with us,” she said.

And here’s Radio-One’s statement regarding the end of Adams’ show:

“‘The Yolanda Adams Morning Show’ contract expired and will not be renewed. We are grateful for the years of dedicated service Yolanda Adams, her two co-hosts, Anthony Valarie (AV), Marcus D. Wiley and staff provided to our listeners and we wish them well in their future endeavors.”