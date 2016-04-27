erica campbell radio show poster-banner

*On the one hand these are sad times for listeners of the Yolanda Adams radio show. One the other hand, fans of Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell are jumping for joy!

If you haven’t heard, the “Yolanda Adams Morning Show” has been cancelled by Radio One/Reach Media which is replacing it with a new show to be hosted by Campbell that will debut on May 10.

With Adams departure, “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” will essentially inherit 38 affiliate stations in an attempt to help Reach Media reach a younger audience.

Here’s a statement about the new program from Radio One/Reach Media:

Multi-award winning gospel artist and reality TV star Erica Campbell brings her voice, inspiration, charisma and style to a new morning drive radio show syndicated by Reach Media Inc. in collaboration with Radio One. The new 4 hour show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for morning inspirational radio. Erica’s fresh take on radio brings a diverse mix of gospel and inspirational music, star-studded interviews and practical principles to help listeners do what her mantra proclaims: Faith Walking. Love Talking. Joy Living. Erica, whose influence extends beyond the church to urban culture will have exciting new features to energize listeners to Get Up! The show will be syndicated nationally beginning May 10th from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET.

With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public-eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

David Kantor, Chief Executive Officer of Reach Media and Radio One’s Radio Group states, “Erica has mastered her craft in music and she’s winning in reality TV and even social media. I’m glad Reach Media and Radio One can provide her access to syndicated radio – another media to dominate and share her inspirational voice.”

Erica Campbell says, “I’m humbled for this opportunity to expand my reach and share the Faith, Love and Joy that fuels my life with listeners around the country. I’m grateful to Reach Media, Radio One and my manager Dan Otera for believing in me and my ability to inspire America to Get Up!”

Yolanda Adams last day on the air was Friday, April 22. Her show debuted in 2007

And on the 22nd, Adams and her co-hosts, comedian Marcus D. Wiley and Minister Anthony “A.V.” Valary said their goodbyes to listeners after more than nine years.

Here’s what Yolanda wrote on her Instagram page last Friday:

Hello Family
As of this morning THE YOLANDA ADAMS MORNING SHOW HAS transitioned, WE THANK YOU FOR ALL OF YOUR SUPPORT AND Love. WE LOVE ALL OF YOU. Tune in TO SEE THE GREAT THINGS GOD IS NOW DOING WITH US.
WE LOVE YOU DEARLY!!!
YOLANDA

Adams thanked the fans for their support and love. “We love all of you. Tune in to see the great things God is now doing with us,” she said.

And here’s Radio-One’s statement regarding the end of Adams’ show:

“‘The Yolanda Adams Morning Show’ contract expired and will not be renewed. We are grateful for the years of dedicated service Yolanda Adams, her two co-hosts, Anthony Valarie (AV), Marcus D. Wiley and staff provided to our listeners and we wish them well in their future endeavors.”





  2. Virginia Henning Reply

    This is sad!!! How do we get The Yolanda Adams Morning Show back?

  3. V Reply

    They have changed all of their programing on 100.9. I’m going to tune – out and just listen to my iPod in my car. Because all of the new shows they put on are terrible.

  4. Sunny Reply

    I have been listening to Yolanda Adams Morning Show most of their 10-years. I cannot understand the reason for the change, as trying to get younger audiences at 6 am – good luck with that. I have already stop tuning in to Praise 102.7 in Detroit. It’s just not the same. I’ll wake up to the station and now I turn it off. What a move! This is sad indeed! Yolanda you and the gang should work to replace the retiring Bobby Jones…

  5. Cesia Reply

    Last year on Praise 104 Lonnie Hunter’s show was suddenly, inexplicably and unfairly imo – let go for no apparent reason, no explanation given. Now the same thing happens with Yolanda’s show – whatever the cause it’s certainly not for lack of ratings. This quote was very telling: “David Kantor, Chief Executive Officer of Reach Media and Radio One’s Radio Group states, “Erica has mastered her craft in music and she’s winning in reality TV and even social media.”

    Reality TV and social media; what he’s really saying is it’s all about $. Notice he used the word “winning” – who is he, Donald Trump? I smell greed and corporate interests. He’s happy they can provide Erica “access” because it’s obvious Radio One’s priority is it’s bottom line. No integrity. I don’t blame Erica but I’m not supporting the likes of David Kantor. I’ll take my mp3 players and CDs over that mess thanks. I’m going to miss Yolanda Adam’s show and I hope she continues it elsewhere. David Kantor and his ilk can take a hike. I’m curious to know where Cathy Hughes fits into all of this since she founded Radio One/Black Planet Radio.

  7. vee lee Reply

    I missed the Yolanda Adams Morning Show!!! That replacement station is so terrible I CANNOT listen!

  8. #MISSINGYOLANDAADAMSMORNINGSHOW Reply

    I am with the others I can not listen to this new show. I love Erica on reality TV but, I miss Yolanda Adams “So Much!” My mornings has not been the same. SMH Erica need to stick to what she know and it’s no radio!

