Earlier this week, we reported that Laura Govan hit up Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored to talk about her strained relationship with her younger sister, Gloria Govan. She also implied that her sister and former “Basketball Wives LA.” co-star had sex with her now ex, Gilbert Arenas
When asked if the rumors are true that she hooked Gloria up with Matt Barnes, so that she (Gloria) would stay away from Gilbert, Laura said: “That is true. that’s what I did. It was something I was going through and we were younger…There was a lot of f*ckery going on in the relationship…There’s a lot of sh*t that I went through, with my sister and dealing with this situation. When I hooked them up — she was a thorn in my *ss when I was in a relationship with Gilbert…And her friends … It was a lot.”
Gloria took to IG to fire back at her sister and deny her accusations. She wrote:
Soooooo we’re spreading LIES about family on social media now? ?? not sure how or why any of these unsolicited malicious lies started. Let me clear the record in case you haven’t already seen @no.chill.gil posts. I have never slept with Gil!!! And whether or not you agree with my relationship or not that’s not your place to comment on it. Especially not publicly. I know we’ve had our disagreements, our fights, our arguments. But we’re sisters. We’re family. That’s what we do. BUT this? Dragging not only me but our entire family into the mud as if we weren’t raised under the same roof by the same parents. That’s new to me?!? Our kids have IG pages. Our nieces and nephews have IG pages. Is this how you want to represent not only yourself but our family? If that’s the case. That’s Alllllll you. I want no part in it. You have my number, my address, my email, my DM. If you want to talk I’m here!!!! #nuffsaid #highroad #toogrown #bloodisthickerthanwater #RUOK?#defendmyself