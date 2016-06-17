Earlier this week, we reported that Laura Govan hit up Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored to talk about her strained relationship with her younger sister, Gloria Govan. She also implied that her sister and former “Basketball Wives LA.” co-star had sex with her now ex, Gilbert Arenas

When asked if the rumors are true that she hooked Gloria up with Matt Barnes, so that she (Gloria) would stay away from Gilbert, Laura said: “That is true. that’s what I did. It was something I was going through and we were younger…There was a lot of f*ckery going on in the relationship…There’s a lot of sh*t that I went through, with my sister and dealing with this situation. When I hooked them up — she was a thorn in my *ss when I was in a relationship with Gilbert…And her friends … It was a lot.”

Gloria took to IG to fire back at her sister and deny her accusations. She wrote: