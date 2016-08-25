United Church of Christ in Concord, NC

*A church in Concord, North Carolina is hosting “Racists Anonymous” meetings every week as a way to deal with racism in its community.

The gatherings take place on Wednesdays at Trinity United Church of Christ in Concord from 6 to 7 p.m. and draw roughly a dozen or so people per week, according to Dr. Carol Stanley, the Racists Anonymous coordinator in Concord. She says participants have had a positive response thus far.

racism anonymous flyer

The 13 that came that first meeting ran the gamut in age and race, from African American to white, from Millennials to a couple in their 80s, from heterosexual to a gay married couple.

“It’s just obvious that racism is so powerful and alive,” Dr. Stanley told the Independent Tribune. “Mainly, [Racists Anonymous] is based on a really big idea, and that is we are wanting to move our civilization forward and not backward. We believe, the United Church of Christ believes that God is still speaking to us today, and God is calling us to move forward and learn how to love better. We’re not looking to change other people. We’re calling people together to become the change we want to see in the world.”

The Racist Anonymous premise follows Alcoholics Anonymous and other 12-step programs, with Stanley—congregation member and local psychologist—as leader.

Once gathered, members share stories and resources, such as an online test from Harvard University that uses people’s responses to words or pictures to determine the degree to which they see color in a prejudicial way. The group also hosts guest speakers to give information and fuel discussion.

“The hope is that people will be able to recognize the racism in their everyday lives, recognize their own participation in racism and will be able to heal that in themselves,” said the church’s pastor Rev. Nathan King. “What we hope to do is eliminate racism one person at a time, one day at a time. We recognize that racism is bigger than we are personally, and we believe that a higher power can restore our sanity. We believe we must be the change we want to see in the world.”

Watch a report on the Racist Anonymous meetings from WJZY:





3 Responses

  1. True Freedom is Self-Control Reply

    In America, we all must keep our soul searching barometer on automatic.

    Because there has been so much garbage (negative stuff) fed into the American psyche (mind) about different races of people through the years by racist rich & powerful white people who played a part in shaping Americas politics & laws that helped shape America into what it is today, when it comes to race relations.

    So the average American could be racist and not know it. (That is scary).

    This is a time & Era when all Americans must learn to have their own mind & don’t easily believe everything that you see in the media. The media can be a type of mind control, if you let it. Do not let it put you to sleep. Always think, what is the motive behind stuff, to keep a grip on your own mind & not some sick racist idea that could be controlling your thinking about other Americans in a negative way.

    Because, you are what you do to other people & what you think about other people. If you are not racist- You will not practice racism – It’s that simple.

    It’s tricky, because if you even think or believe racist garbage, & are not careful, you might act out or say racist stuff & embarrass yourself. Keep your soul searching barometer on automatic, or you might embarrass yourself.

    All Americans must always keep their character in check when it comes to relating to each other & people who are not of the same so called race or color, because of the racist garbage & ideas that has been fed to all Americans coming from many different directions. It can become confusing sometimes.

    The world is not perfect, but it can always get better. This is why all humans have a heart & a brain. When we use both for good & not for evil, we all win-win. Learning how to control yourself, & not other people leads to peace toward all fellow Americans. (Racism is about control & greed).

    Also America must work on eradicating whatever type of systematic racism that still exist in Americas Political system & laws that oppresses any type of people living in America.

    If you are born an American citizen – Then you are an American – Plain & simple. So why is this still not a true reality for some Americans, because of the way they are treated?

    Denial is a big problem in itself, when America keeps fooling themselves and acting like there is no problem with treating some Americans like they don’t belong in America, when they were born in America, like any other America citizen.

    Get rid of the White Supremist element & mindset in Americas political System & America will have less racist, or appear to have none. And everybody will be happier with less stress. All Americans have enough to deal with, just trying to live their lives & have a happy home, than to feel like Americans are out to get each other.

    When the political system of a nation is socially healthy, the people usually get along just fine, without the bad influence of an unhealthy political system that influences the people to be against each other.

    When people are at peace with each other, they can think straight & get on with their lives, and not a bunch of crap to be bothered about, in which most of the time is not true. (Fake News).

