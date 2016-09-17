

The people of Melanesia have dark skin like those from the African diaspora, but they also have blonde hair which provides a reason for some to vehemently argue (rather ignorantly, some would add) that Melanesians have no connection to the motherland. That sentiment is encapsulated in the emotional response to the above video by YouTuber Rayme Peter:

“Attention Attention you fu*king white washed African Americans! These people are and will never be Africans 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 Distance travel from Melanesian to Africa (west and south) 20 hours ! Distance boat 80 hours !! Days would be 2 weeks!! That’s how far apart they are! Distance from the pacific islands to Africa is just far far away! Stop claiming them as Africans! They black but they hate it when white washed African Americans calls them Africans which their not! These people are only related to the Micronesians (sic) and Polynesians! And I’m half Micronesian”

Well Rayme Peter, based on the article below found at Wikipedia, your argument just doesn’t hold up:

The people of Melanesia have a distinctive ancestry. Along with the aboriginal inhabitants of Australia, they are believed to derive from the Proto-Australoids who emigrated from Africa between 50,000 and 100,000 years ago and dispersed along the southern edge of Asia, giving rise to Australoid populations in various places, including South India, Sri Lanka, the Andaman Islands, the Philippines, and others. The limit of this ancient migration was Sahul, the continent formed when Australia and New Guinea were united by a land bridge as a result of low sea levels. The first migration into Sahul came over 40,000 years ago. A further expansion into the eastern islands of Melanesia came much later, probably between 4000 B.C. and 3000 B.C.

Particularly along the north coast of New Guinea and in the islands north and east of New Guinea, the Austronesian people, who had migrated into the area somewhat more than 3,000 years ago,[8] came into contact with these pre-existing populations of Papuan-speaking peoples. In the late 20th century, some scholars theorized a long period of interaction, which resulted in many complex changes in genetics, languages, and culture among the peoples.[9] This Polynesian theory, however, is contradicted by the findings of a genetic study published by Temple University in 2008. It found that neither Polynesians nor Micronesians have much genetic relation to Melanesians. It appeared that, having developed their sailing outrigger canoes, the ancestors of the Polynesians migrated from East Asia, moved through the Melanesian area quickly on their way, and kept going to eastern areas, where they settled. They left little genetic evidence in Melanesia.

