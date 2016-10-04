*The Oct. 6 scheduled public opening of Prince’s suburban Minneapolis estate and studio complex Paisley Park was nearly postponed indefinitely by the local city council due to zoning issues.

The Chanhassen City Council had initially requested more time to study the museum’s effect on traffic, parking and public and pedestrian safety. This afternoon, however, they announced that Paisley Park will get temporary permits to open the museum for tours on select days, while officials at the complex will continue to work closely with the council on their traffic and zoning concerns.

During three hours of discussion and public comment, council member Bethany Tjornhom said that Chanhassen (located outside Minneapolis and St. Paul) needed time to decide whether it wanted to be a “tourist town” that drew 600,000 visitors a year.

According to The Current, ticket buyers began receiving notices this morning about the City Council’s initial decision to delay the Oct. 6 opening.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to look into Prince’s fatal drug overdose on April 21. Specifically, the probe is focused on whether doctors illegally prescribed the singer opioids or whether the Fentanyl that killed him came from a black market source, according to the Associated Press.

Fentanyl can be more potent than heroin, and though it can be obtained by prescription as a legal painkiller, an official close to the investigation told the AP in August that Prince did not have any prescriptions for any controlled substances in Minnesota in the past year.

Investigators have also uncovered other evidence that supports the theory that the Fentanyl came from an illegal source, including counterfeit drugs taken from Paisley Park that were marked as a generic version of Vicodin but contained Fentanyl.

Prince was 57 when he was found April 21 in an elevator at his suburban Minneapolis studio and estate. Authorities have revealed little publicly about their investigation, saying only that the probe is ongoing.