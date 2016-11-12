Log In Register
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a child while speaking at a campaign rally at the KI Convention Center on October 17, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

*For whatever reason, Donald Trump has been trying real hard to win over the black community. This after being fined by the government for his and his father’s racist policies that kept African Americans from renting in any of their properties. He also called for the death penalty for the Central Park 5, even though all 5 black teens, who were accused of rape, were acquitted.

On the campaign trail before the election, Trump’s slogan for African-Americans has been, “What do you have to lose?”  It’s the mantra he repeated over and over again while proclaiming that black people live in poverty in neighborhoods that are more dangerous than war zones.  According to the now president-elect, black people have horrible educations and are jobless while living in squalor.

“Our government has totally failed our African American friends, our Hispanic friends and the people of our country. Period,” Trump said during a rally in Akron, Ohio.  Last month, he rolled out a new deal for Black America.

If you haven’t seen it, here it is below. Let us know what you think about it.

1. Great Education Through School Choice. We will allow every disadvantaged child in America to attend the public, private, charter, magnet, religious or home school of their choice. School choice is the great civil rights issue of our time, and Donald Trump will be the nation’s biggest cheerleader for school choice in all 50 states. We will also ensure funding for Historic Black Colleges and Universities, more affordable 2 and 4-year college, and support for trade and vocational education.

2. Safe Communities. We will make our communities safe again. Every poor African-American child must be able to walk down the street in peace. Safety is a civil right. We will invest in training and funding both local and federal law enforcement operations to remove the gang members, drug dealers, and criminal cartels from our neighborhoods. The reduction of crime is not merely a goal – but a necessity

3. Equal Justice Under the Law. We will apply the law fairly, equally and without prejudice. There will be only one set of rules – not a two-tiered system of justice. Equal justice also means the same rules for Wall Street.

4. Tax Reforms to Create Jobs and Lift up People and Communities. We will lower the business tax from 35 percent to 15 percent and bring thousands of new companies to our shores. We will also have a massive middle-class tax cut, tax-free childcare savings accounts, and childcare tax deductions and credits. We will also have tax holidays for inner-city investment, and new tax incentives to get foreign companies to relocate in blighted American neighborhoods. We will empower cities and states to seek a federal disaster designation for blighted communities in order to initiate the rebuilding of vital infrastructure, the demolition of abandoned properties, and the increased presence of law enforcement.

5. Financial Reforms to Expand Credit to Support New Job Creation. We will have financial reforms to make it easier for young African-Americans to get credit to pursue their dreams in business and create jobs in their communities. Dodd-Frank has been a disaster, making it harder for small businesses to get the credit they need. The policies of the Clintons brought us the financial recession – through lifting Glass-Steagall, pushing subprime lending, and blocking reforms to Fannie and Freddie. It’s time for a 21st century Glass Steagall and, as part of that, a priority on helping African-American businesses get the credit they need. We will also encourage small-business creation by allowing social welfare workers to convert poverty assistance into repayable but forgive-able micro-loans.

6. Trade That Works for American Workers. We will stop the massive, chronic trade deficits that have emptied out our jobs. We won’t let our jobs be stolen from us anymore. We will stop the offshoring of companies to low-wage countries and raise wages at home – meaning rent and bills become instantly more affordable. We will tell executives that if they move their factories to Mexico or other countries, we will put a 35% tax on their product before they ship it back into the United States.

7. Protection from Illegal Immigration. We will restore the civil rights of African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and all Americans, by ending illegal immigration. No group has been more economically-harmed by decades of illegal immigration than low-income African-American workers. Hillary’s pledge to enact “open borders,” – made in secret to a foreign bank – would destroy the African-American middle class. We will reform visa rules to give American workers preference for jobs, and we will suspend reckless refugee admissions from terror-prone regions that cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars. We will use a portion of the money saved by enforcing our laws, and suspending refugees, to re-invested in our inner cities. 8. New Infrastructure Investment. We will leverage public-private partnerships, and private investments through tax incentives, to spur $1 trillion in infrastructure investment over 10 years, of which the inner cities will be a major beneficiary. We will cancel all wasteful climate change spending from Obama-Clinton, including all global warming payments to the United Nations. This will save $100 billion over 8 years. We will use these to help rebuild the vital infrastructure, including water systems, in America’s inner cities.

9. Protect the African-American Church. We will protect religious liberty, promote strong families, and support the African-American church. 10. America First Foreign Policy. We will stop trying to build Democracies overseas, wasting trillions, but focus on defeating terrorists and putting America First.

source: donaldjtrump.com




11 Responses

  1. Reds Reply

    I don’t know if Trump’s African American initiative is all BS. Only time will tell. But at least he is willing to acknowledged that we exist and have issues that needs to be addressed. Contrast that with previous Republican administrations, whose attitude was basically to ignore black people. It’s like, “black people issues are for the Democrats, so let them fend for themselves until the Democrats are back.”
    I’m hoping that Trump is serious, and in the end, make all the racists who voted for him regret it.

  3. Aaron Parker Reply

    I am black and the opening lines about him and his fathers “racist policies in housing” was not necessarily accurately explained, during that time they were seeking to increase the value of property and it is no secret that property values do not increase especially in an era where he and his father said that if “African Americans” live there. This was not his fault this was the way things were as a business man, it was not just him it was several developers who were sued for taking on the same concern. Keep in mind white money at that time was big money and if your investors say “No blacks” if you want their money however racist it is you appease them because first and foremost (He is a business man).

    As far as the central Park 5 he stated in the heat of the moment when he had heard about the tragedy that
    (IF) they are guilty they all deserve the death penalty. Then the media tried to pull a fast one and ask him to reverse his statement when his statement was an open variable leading with (IF) its not like he said guilty or not fry them (N) words he said (IF) and if anyone is guilty of that they do deserve the death penalty.

    Finally I am African American and feel free to contact me if you would like to address this, because it is sickening that all the (Left) has in politics left, is hate, lies and fear, then they wonder why everyone rather have chose Trump then Hillary. You cant even report the 10 point plan for blacks without trying to pin Trump as a racist (JUST STOP) the more you say it the less believable it is to us.

    • Margie Reply

      You make some good points, but it’s very difficult to trust this chameleon of a man who is already going back on what he said he would do. Lobbyists, Muslims, Obamacare, mass deportations, South Korea…on all of these issues, he’s said one thing, but in the blink of an eye he’s saying something else. Sure, they all lie to some degree, but he takes it to another level.This type of President makes one extremely nervous.

    • Mark Bolton Reply

      Aaron Parker – When you said left then you lost all credibility. No, he did argue against renting to blacks but since you are not providing any truths then I will http://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/28/us/politics/donald-trump-housing-race.html
      And yes the Central Park 5 – He did refuse – This week, when confronted again with just how wrong he was about the Central Park Five, Trump not only refused to acknowledge widely reported and well-known facts or the court’s official actions in the case. He did not simply refuse to apologize: He described the men as guilty

      Whether you are black or not, proves inconsequential (I personally know of white nationalist who gets on these sites to influence others with their stupidity) you are ignorant of facts and provide no basis except fantasy thinking! You seem to want to justify your choice with your rhetoric rather then fact. And when becomes overwhelmed with the truth then you rely on the old liberal media conspiracy to bail you out. Unfortunately, that only goes so far when people see the truth and the hiring of Steve Bannons proves it! Good luck to you and when they say ignorance is bliss I know you are living large in your happy place!

  4. NYLACONECT Reply

    Uh this story broke on Mediafakeout I mean Mediatakeout. Are y’all that dumb???!!!!

  5. NYCsoul Reply

    LOL @ NYLA connect. Trump’s a racist Aaron. Get over it. He didn’t even meet with any African American organizations and I’m supposed to believe that crap plan above? LOL. Only black folks who are looking for trump handouts will believe this mess.

  6. Nigel Cooper Reply

    I’m not excited for Trump, still a Bernie bro, but he’s talking a good game. He has to deliver. Obama disappointed me, if Trump keeps it 100 and fulfills his 10 point plan, then I’m all for it. My community needs it

  7. Juggling For A Cure Reply

    Trump curtailing illegal immigration may be beneficial to African Americans. Jeffery Ulmer et al wrote, “Shihadeh and Barranco (2010) find that Hispanic immigration increases black violence in context where Hispanics displace blacks from low-skilled jobs.”

    Source: “Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Structural Disadvantage and Crime: White, Black, and Hispanic Comparisons.” By Jeffery T. Ulmer (Penn State University), Casey T. Harris (University of Arkansas), and Darrell Steffensmeier (PSU). Social Science Quarterly. Sep. 2012, Vol. 93, Issue 3, p799-819.

    • NYCsoul Reply

      Yada, yada, yada. Try your divide and conquer tactics somewhere else. Did you know that the same rich boy Trump and his ilk are the ones who enable illegal immigration by hiring them at cut-rate wages? All because they don’t want to pay average americans like YOU a living wage. Another thing, why should blacks be regulated to ‘low-skilled’ jobs (the ones that we are ‘displaced from’ by hispanics? What is ‘black violence’?? Is there a ‘white violence’, ‘Hispanic violence’ , ‘Asian violence’, etc.? Posting a one liner from an article that no one has heard about, is saying nothing.

  8. Matthew Langenderfer Reply

    Our inner urban children deserve our help in providing them with hope and opportunity. They need safe places to learn and grow. They need to understand that they are important to the success of our society. This can only be accomplished through a concerted effort to create well paying jobs and effective schools where they live. I am a life long Republican and I want to see that everyone enjoys the rewards of hard work. We are wasting our most precious resource – our children! The status quo won’t do. A radical investment in infrastructure, education, and job creation is essential if we are to succeed. Let’s get going!

