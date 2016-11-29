j-anthony-sybil-tom-joyner

*Veteran comic J. Anthony Brown has officially departed the nationally syndicated “Tom Joyner Morning Show” after a 20-year run working opposite “The Fly Jock” Tom Joyner and Sybil Wilkes.

Reports say that he was originally scheduled to work through Nov. 30, but he will not appear for his last three days on the program and will not have a chance to say goodbye to listeners.

Brown’s Manager Sharavious Jackson told All Access, his official last day on the show was Friday (11/25/16).

“It is my understanding the show is looking in a new direction. J. is open to new opportunities.”

Brown shared his parting words with celebrity news site AlwaysAlist:

“I want to thank all the listeners and fans for embracing me for more than 20 years on the ‘Tom Joyner Morning Show.’ You were a captive audience, and your support and feedback encouraged me to be a better comic and a better social commentator, reflecting the world around us,” said Brown.

tom joner morning show

Brown also acknowledged his colleagues, with whom he shares two decades of laughs, love, highs and lows.

“I am eternally grateful to Tom Joyner and the morning crew for the years of friendship and laughs, in sickness and in health. I thank you for the opportunity to showcase my talents, and allowing me to have a voice on morning radio,” he stated.

Reach Media, the syndicated division of Radio One, sent out a statement regarding the Brown’s departure from the show.

“J. Anthony Brown has been a great contributor and a part of the Joyner Morning Show (TJMS) family for many years. J’s current contract was set to expire at the end of 2016. J requested to be released from his contract a month early, and we agreed to his request. We appreciate all that J has done for the TJMS and wish him the best in the future,” it read.

No replacement for Brown has been made, however Reach Media did offer this:

“To continue the excellence in entertainment that the TJMS is known for, the show will feature top, live comedic and celebrity talent to serve as co-hosts on a rotating basis until a permanent decision is made.”

 





  2. redbone1954 Reply

    I don’t really know who they will get to fill his shoes. He is a great comic. Good luck J you will be sorely missed! Now who they gonna get to argue with George Wallace?????

  3. Ann Jones Reply

    I had already stopped listening to Tom Joyner. I know I would not go back now.

    • NaturallySonja Reply

      Me too! J. Anthony Brown was the only reason I actually listened to the show on occasion besides Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul.

  6. Gwendolyn Campbell Reply

    It’s a shame that Jay spent so many years on the Show and now they don’t even make mention of his name. The Show really owes it to the audience to explain why Jay is no longer there. I truly miss him!!!!!

  7. DEAN LEWIS Reply

    WOW J IS GONE AFTER TWO DECADES THIS HAS TO BE BLACK ON BLACK CRIME AND I DON’T MEAN FROM TOM OR SYBIL

  9. Floyd Miller Reply

    J. Anthony Brown GONE? J is a very funny and talented comedian. When I was working and listening to the TJMS, he kept me laughing to make it through rough mornings. The best laughs catch you off guard. J Anthony Brown is a Master. His song parody, ‘It’s Hard Out Here For A Shrimp” is a “forgotten” classic. You probably won’t read this, but thank you J. FOR ALL THOSE LAUGHS. Someone will take his space, but never his place.

  10. brenda spivey Reply

    My heart is heavy after hearing of the departure of J. Anthony Brown, after YEARS of listening to the TJMS, theres no one to replace him, I dont know what happen but the show will never be the same! love you JAY…..

  11. karen Reply

    He was the best part of the show. There must be something more to this. There is now an opportunity for another urban morning show to snatch him up and take all the listeners (ratings) that were tuned into TJMS. The show will never be the same.

