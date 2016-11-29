*Veteran comic J. Anthony Brown has officially departed the nationally syndicated “Tom Joyner Morning Show” after a 20-year run working opposite “The Fly Jock” Tom Joyner and Sybil Wilkes.

Reports say that he was originally scheduled to work through Nov. 30, but he will not appear for his last three days on the program and will not have a chance to say goodbye to listeners.

Brown’s Manager Sharavious Jackson told All Access, his official last day on the show was Friday (11/25/16).

“It is my understanding the show is looking in a new direction. J. is open to new opportunities.”

Brown shared his parting words with celebrity news site AlwaysAlist:

“I want to thank all the listeners and fans for embracing me for more than 20 years on the ‘Tom Joyner Morning Show.’ You were a captive audience, and your support and feedback encouraged me to be a better comic and a better social commentator, reflecting the world around us,” said Brown.

Brown also acknowledged his colleagues, with whom he shares two decades of laughs, love, highs and lows.

“I am eternally grateful to Tom Joyner and the morning crew for the years of friendship and laughs, in sickness and in health. I thank you for the opportunity to showcase my talents, and allowing me to have a voice on morning radio,” he stated.

Reach Media, the syndicated division of Radio One, sent out a statement regarding the Brown’s departure from the show.

“J. Anthony Brown has been a great contributor and a part of the Joyner Morning Show (TJMS) family for many years. J’s current contract was set to expire at the end of 2016. J requested to be released from his contract a month early, and we agreed to his request. We appreciate all that J has done for the TJMS and wish him the best in the future,” it read.

No replacement for Brown has been made, however Reach Media did offer this:

“To continue the excellence in entertainment that the TJMS is known for, the show will feature top, live comedic and celebrity talent to serve as co-hosts on a rotating basis until a permanent decision is made.”