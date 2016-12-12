A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

We can say “Peace on Earth.” We can sing about it, preach about it or pray about it, but if we have not internalized the mythology to make it happen inside us, then it will not be. – Betty Shabazz

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 80. Actress BernNadette Stanis (“Good Times”) is 63. Rapper Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) is 56. Singer Jordin Sparks (“American Idol”) is 27.

BLACK HISTORY

Dec. 22, 1943: W.E.B. DuBois was the first African American elected to the National Institute of Arts and Letters.