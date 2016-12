A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences. – Audre Lorde

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Dec. 26: Singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir of The Four Tops is 81.

BLACK HISTORY

Dec. 26, 1908: Jack Johnson becomes first black world heavyweight champion, defeating Tommy Burns.