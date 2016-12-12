A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

There’s always something to suggest that you’ll never be who you wanted to be. Your choice is to take it or keep on moving. – Phylicia Rashad

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Dec. 28: Actress Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”) is 84. Actor Denzel Washington is 62.. Singer John Legend is 38. Actor Andre Holland (“Selma”) is 37. Actor Miles Brown (“Black-ish”) is 12.

BLACK HISTORY

Dec. 28, 1897: C.V. Richey patents Fire Escape bracket.