A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

There’s always something to suggest that you’ll never be who you wanted to be. Your choice is to take it or keep on moving. – Phylicia Rashad

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Dec. 29: Actor Mekhi Phifer is 42.

BLACK HISTORY

Dec. 29, 1845: Texas became a slave state.