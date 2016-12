A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

The kind of beauty I want most is the hard-to-get kind that comes from within – strength, courage, dignity. – Ruby Dee

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Dec. 30: Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is 61. Singer Jay Kay of Jamiroquai is 47. Singer-actor Tyrese is 38.

BLACK HISTORY

Dec. 30, 1892: Physician, Dr. Miles V. Lynk, publishes the first black medical journal.