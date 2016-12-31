lying ass liar

*theRoot’s annual Wypipo Awards celebrates fragile white folks who complain constantly about having to endure such things as Black history month, Black Lives Matter and that “the BET Awards, the NAACP Awards and even the Soul Train Awards are inherently racist because they are limited to black people.”

According to theRoot, not everyone is eligible for these honors. Only the small subset of white people called “wypipo”—those who trade in privilege, hate and what our panelists call “white people s–t”—are eligible to receive a nomination.

Below are some of the nominees and winners of the 2016 Wypipo Awards.

The White-Tears Award

Nominees:

  • White conservatives: For their anger over the unapologetic blackness of Beyoncé’s Lemonade;
  • White feminists: For blaming fake news, Russia, FBI Director James Comey and the Electoral College for Hillary Clinton’s loss;
  • Abigail Fisher: For crying all the way to the highest court in the land;
  • All wypipo: For their outrage over the Harriet Tubman $10 bill.

And the winner is: Abigail Fisher.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 10: Plaintiff Abigail Noel Fisher speaks to the media after U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in her case on October 10, 2012 in Washington, DC. The high court heard oral arguments on Fisher V. University of Texas at Austin and are tasked with ruling on whether the university's consideration of race in admissions is constitutional. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Becky of the Year

Nominees:

  • Lena Dunham: For her white-woman-privilege Twitter rant against Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Officer Sherry Hall: For her fake story accusing a mysterious black man of attacking her;
  • Taylor Swift: Because Kanye “made that bitch faaaamous”—again;
  • Wendy Bell: For breaking her arm patting herself on the back for noticing a black busboy.

And the winner is: Taylor Swift.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Taylor Swift performs onstage during iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2014, hosted by Z100 New York and presented by Goldfish Puffs at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The Lying-Ass Liar Award

Nominees:

  • Fox News: Do we even need to explain?
  • Jack Daniel’s Distillery: For stealing its recipe from a slave and lying about it for 150 years;
  • White women: For saying they were “with her”;
  • Ryan Lochte: For his Christopher Columbus impression;
  • Melania Trump: For her uncanny impression of Michelle Obama;
  • Police: See Fox News.

And the winner is: Ryan Lochte.

Check out the rest of the nominees and winners here.

Ryan Lochte

United States’ Ryan Lochte reacts after finishing first in the men’s 400-meter individual medley swimming final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Saturday, July 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa De Olza)

 





