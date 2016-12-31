*theRoot’s annual Wypipo Awards celebrates fragile white folks who complain constantly about having to endure such things as Black history month, Black Lives Matter and that “the BET Awards, the NAACP Awards and even the Soul Train Awards are inherently racist because they are limited to black people.”

According to theRoot, not everyone is eligible for these honors. Only the small subset of white people called “wypipo”—those who trade in privilege, hate and what our panelists call “white people s–t”—are eligible to receive a nomination.

Below are some of the nominees and winners of the 2016 Wypipo Awards.

The White-Tears Award

Nominees:

White conservatives : For their anger over the unapologetic blackness of Beyoncé’s Lemonade;

: For their anger over the unapologetic blackness of Beyoncé’s Lemonade; White feminists : For blaming fake news, Russia, FBI Director James Comey and the Electoral College for Hillary Clinton’s loss;

: For blaming fake news, Russia, FBI Director James Comey and the Electoral College for Hillary Clinton’s loss; Abigail Fisher : For crying all the way to the highest court in the land;

: For crying all the way to the highest court in the land; All wypipo: For their outrage over the Harriet Tubman $10 bill.

And the winner is: Abigail Fisher.

Becky of the Year

Nominees:

Lena Dunham : For her white-woman-privilege Twitter rant against Odell Beckham Jr.

: For her white-woman-privilege Twitter rant against Odell Beckham Jr. Officer Sherry Hall : For her fake story accusing a mysterious black man of attacking her;

: For her fake story accusing a mysterious black man of attacking her; Taylor Swif t: Because Kanye “made that bitch faaaamous”—again;

t: Because Kanye “made that bitch faaaamous”—again; Wendy Bell: For breaking her arm patting herself on the back for noticing a black busboy.

And the winner is: Taylor Swift.

The Lying-Ass Liar Award

Nominees:

Fox News : Do we even need to explain?

: Do we even need to explain? Jack Daniel’s Distillery : For stealing its recipe from a slave and lying about it for 150 years;

: For stealing its recipe from a slave and lying about it for 150 years; White women : For saying they were “with her”;

: For saying they were “with her”; Ryan Lochte : For his Christopher Columbus impression;

: For his Christopher Columbus impression; Melania Trump : For her uncanny impression of Michelle Obama;

: For her uncanny impression of Michelle Obama; Police: See Fox News.

And the winner is: Ryan Lochte.

Check out the rest of the nominees and winners here.