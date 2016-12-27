*Before Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave got out of the hospital after being shot in a Christmas Day ambush, he got a visit by friend and fellow rapper 50 Cent.

According to NBC, police said Troy Ave was shot as he stopped at a red light in his car on Linden Boulevard at East 91st Street in East Flatbush at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday. The shooter then approached the vehicle and fired before fleeing on foot.

“Tonight, Troy Ave was targeted again… on Christmas,” Scott Leemon, an attorney for the rapper, said in a statement obtained by Billboard. “In Brooklyn, going to meet his family for the holiday, he was shot two times.”

Attorney John Stella told NBC that Troy Ave’s girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, was unharmed.

50 Cent visited the 31-year-old rapper, born Roland Collins, as he recovered at the hospital with his head wrapped in bandages, posting a photo of the duo on Sunday.

On Monday, Troy Ave posted a video of himself leaving the hospital with his arm in a sling and bandages still wrapped around his head on Instagram.

“shot in my head, shot in my back, GOD is Great Ya boi is back,” he wrote. “From the bottom of my heart thank y’all 4 all the prayers.”

Stella told the New York Daily News that the rapper still has bullets lodged in his head and back, and surgery to remove the bullets will be scheduled.