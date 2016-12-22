*A&E Network is defending its upcoming Ku Klux Klan docuseries “Generation KKK,” following angry tweets from “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo urging a boycott of the series for appearing to “normalize” racists.

The docuseries, which was announced Monday, follows four Klan families who have a relative trying to escape the KKK, as previously reported. The network says it “pulls back the curtain” on the organization that the Anti-Defamation League calls “a racist, anti-Semitic movement with a commitment to extreme violence to achieve its goals of racial segregation and white supremacy,” to show its effects on American families as members grapple with the consequences of leaving.

Pompeo wasn’t having it, calling the eight-part docuseries “desperate” and “pathetic” in a series of tweets and calling for a boycott.

In response to Pompeo via Twitter, A&E reiterated that the docuseries is about “extracting families from the KKK & exposing hate” and noted it has the support of the ADL, with which the network said it worked closely on the project.

“Okay if that is what it is PLEASE promote it as such,” Pompeo tweeted back in response to A&E’s explanation.

Watch A&E’s new promo for the series below: