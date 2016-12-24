*Soul singer Angie Stone is planning a biopic that will not only highlight key moments in her life and career, but also shed some light on her time spent in the girl group The Sequence, which she believes gets “overlooked” as the first group to marry rap and singing.

“There’s a lot that happened that the world needs to know about,” Angie revealed to HipHollywood while at the Soul Train Music Awards.

And if you’re hoping the project will be a two-hour adventure for the big screen, think again. Angie said to get ready for so much more than that.

“You know me, I gotta do a miniseries. My stuff is long,” Stone stated.

In 1999, Stone released her solo debut album Black Diamond on Arista Records, which was certified gold and spawned the R&B single “No More Rain (In This Cloud)”.

Stone, who has sold over 30 million records worldwide, has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, and has earned four top 10 albums on the R&B charts, including a number one, and 10 singles. During the 1990s, she dated sexy neo soul singer D’Angelo. They share a son, Michael D’Angelo Archer.

You can watch Angie’s performance during the second annual Soul Cypher from this year’s Soul Train Awards HERE.

In related news, J Cole intends to conquer the rap world once again with his latest project, “4 Your Eyez Only. “

The low key rapper didn’t announce his new album on social media. Instead, fans fans learned of the 10-track project after it became available for pre-order on iTunes.

News of the released was followed by an accompanying documentary entitled Eyez on TIDAL. Beginning with a session at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios, “the 39-minute doc seems to place emphasis on the rapper’s attention to instrumentation on the forthcoming release, as he and his team are seen tweaking the sounds of a violins, saxophones and trumpets,” per BET.com.

The doc includes a discussion about Cole’s creative process, and he also notes “his “detached” lifestyle makes it difficult to hold onto the sentiments that inspire his music.”

“You get to this height or this level of your career in terms of platform, and who’s to say – the next one might go down, could go up,” Cole said. “You’re never guaranteed to be this high again. So while I’m here, let me use this opportunity to say the realest s**t I have ever said, in case the next time that shit is down here.”

Peep the full clip on TIDAL here, and watch a teaser and the “Everybody Gotta Die” video below: