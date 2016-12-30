*The high school teacher in Malvern, Ark. who posted racist comments about President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama on Facebook has resigned.

Trent Bennett gave up his post at Malvern High School after his school district called a special board meeting late Thursday, KTHV-TV said.

Bennett posted the racist comments on KHTV-TV’s Facebook page, calling the first lady “Michelle Obummer…America’s first chimp” on Dec. 24.

“[I’m glad to see] that nasty chimp and her spider monkey hubby gone for good,” he said. Bennett also repeatedly accused President Obama, who was born in Hawaii, of being “from Kenya.”

Board members voted 6-0 to accept Bennett’s resignation after the remarks, effective immediately.

“Over the holiday weekend, the District became aware of what appears to be a social media post by a district employee on his personal account that was inappropriate, insensitive, and used racially charged rhetoric,” Malvern High School said Monday in a statement on its Facebook page before Bennett’s resignation. “In no way are these posts reflective of the District.”

Bennett acknowledged in his resignation that his posts were “disrespectful and offensive,” adding in a separate statement to KHTV-TV he has since deleted his social media accounts.

Malvern High School, which had about 637 students in the 2011–12 school year, is about 40 miles southwest of Little Rock, according to KHTV-TV.