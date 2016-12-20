*In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Azealia Banks said she suffered a miscarriage on Monday (Dec. 19) and that the experience has made her feel “like a failure.”

The rapper posted the news on Tuesday, informing fans she had been admitted to a hospital emergency room on Monday night, but didn’t reveal the reason.

She assured followers she would be “fine” and asked them not to worry, but hours later, she posted the following: “So I’ve just had a really major life event happen and I want to talk about it because this wouldn’t be an Azealia Banks page without loads of oversharing right?,” she reportedly wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post. “Anywho , I’ve just had a miscarriage and am pretty taken aback by it all and really confused and in shock and guilty and a bit depressed and like a failure and very ashamed. The self-loathing bit is a real struggle for me at the moment so share any words here. They will be greatly appreciated.”

The 25-year-old went on to explain she feels “powerless” and has no idea how to handle the situation.

“I feel really stupid because I think I’m so big and bad an (sic) in control,” she continued, “and In this situation I’m so powerless and when I first saw the embryo I felt this full spirit around me and was looking down at this little bean in horror/amazement and now I just can’t NOT have an awareness of this person and wont stop feeling like any and everything I’ve ever done in my life or want to do is pointless.”

She also insisted it has been a difficult year for her and she hopes public opinion of her big reveal will be positive.

“HOPEFULLY the tabloids don’t get tacky about this Azealia Banks headline,” she added. “I’ve had a real rough 2016. I honestly need a break from the public crucifixions.”

“This is a women’s health issue that many others may or may not be able to relate to,” she concluded. “Please don’t f**k UP an opportunity for clear, open and beneficial discourse between WOMEN !”