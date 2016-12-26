After African American voters turned out in record numbers, did President Obama Deliver on the exchange?

Powerful video discussion between Antonio Moore and Yvette Carnell titled “Was Barack Obama The First African American President? Critique of Ta-Nehisi Coates”

Attorney Antonio Moore and Political Analyst Yvette Carnell discuss the legacy of President Barack Obama. In the hour long video they analyze the overall effect of the Obama Presidency on Black America, and whether he was truly the first African American President. In his recent piece titled “African-Americans Didn’t Do Well Under President Obama” Moore states

From its inception, the term African-American was created as a cultural safe haven for the progeny of American slaves. The classification is the marker of a connection that black Americans lost with Africa when their forefathers were brought to America in chains.

The above video discussion looks both to President Obama’s origins from East Africa- Kenya, to his ancestral lineage from his mother’s side of the family tree. Carnell and Moore delve into the data on the Obama years, from looking at Obama in context of the transatlantic slave trade, to reviewing the contextual meaning of

Lastly they also critique Ta-Nehisi Coates piece “My President Was Black” on President Obama from the Atlantic magazine. Analyzing the piece’s approach to evaluating President Obama, and his impact on Black America.

