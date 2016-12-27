*BET announced today that it has reached a settlement in Gabrielle Union’s multimillion-dollar breach of contract lawsuit against the network.

“BET Networks is pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable agreement with Gabrielle Union and look forward to sharing the new season of ‘Being Mary Jane’ with its loyal fans beginning January 10, 2017,” the network said today in a statement. No further details were revealed.

The fate of the show appeared to be in doubt after Union filed the lawsuit in October, alleging BET and the show’s producers had reneged on an agreement to have a significant break between the 10-episode fourth and fifth seasons. According to Union’s camp, BET and “Being Mary Jane” producers ignored that deal so production could run back-to-back and cut costs.

Union’s lawsuit sought general damages of at least $3 million and a declaration that BET could not seek more than 13 episodes for any season of “Being Mary Jane.” Series producer Breakdown Productions also was a defendant in the suit.

There is no word on how this deal will effect the action SAG-AFTRA has taken against BET over allegedly breaking the contract the Union had with the network.