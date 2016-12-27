*Beyoncé and Adele will grace the Staples Center stage in Los Angeles with performances at the upcoming 59th annual Grammy Awards, according to telecast producer Ken Ehrlich.

Ehrlich revealed the information in an interview with Billboard.

He said “very few people say no” to performing at the Grammys. “Of all the years I’ve been doing the show, there have been three or four acts who’ve absolutely said no. But I can tell you that Adele and Beyoncé are not two of them. We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February.”

Bey’s “Lemonade” and lead single “Formation” will face off against Adele’s “25” and “Hello” in three major categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year).

The 2017 Grammys will air on February 12 on CBS. James Corden is the host.