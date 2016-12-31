*Beyoncé topped DoSomething.org’s Celebs Gone Good list for most charitable star of the year. The list highlights her involvement with the Flint, Michigan water crisis, the Black Lives Matter Movement, and education.

In June, she made a generous donation to Flint of $82,234. Following the donation, the president of United Way Worldwide Stacey D. Stewart made this statement: “We are so grateful for the support Beyoncé has given to those in Flint and the way she has inspired her fans to fight for the education, health and financial stability of everyone in their communities.”

Beyoncé also hosted a charity show in October at the Barclays Center in New York, which benefited the Robin Hood Foundation. In June, 14 Detroit high school students were awarded $1,000 each by her BeyGood Foundation, which was used for college fees.

Mrs. Carter also shared her platform at the MTV Video Music Awards with the Mothers of the Movement — mothers of slain victims of police brutality (Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Oscar Grant and Trayvon Martin).

The Celebs Gone Good list honors celebrities who use their money and influence to support various causes. Zendaya, Jesse Williams, Chance The Rapper, Serena Williams, and Yara Shahidi were also named to the Top 20 list for their efforts.

In related news, according to FORBES the highest-grossing tour of the year was Bruce Springsteen, with $171 million dollars. Beyonce finished third for the year in album sales with 1,527,000 copies sold of her visual album “Lemonade.” Her live show grossed $132 million by July

Only time will tell how Beyoncé makes her voice heard during the Trump era. Her timeline of success in 2016 is undeniable. From her Super Bowl performance and her “Lemonade” visual album and its subsequent world tour, to her nine Grammy nominations in December.